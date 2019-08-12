INS National Institute of Statistics : Consumer price index (CPI)

Table 1: The Consumer Price Index and the monthly average inflation rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
- percentages -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
Monthly average inflation rate
|
|
|
compared to:
|
|
over the period 1 I-31 VII
|
|
June
|
December
|
July
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Food goods
|
99.34
|
103.42
|
105.15
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-food goods
|
99.98
|
102.22
|
103.44
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
100.10
|
103.08
|
104.11
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
ALL ITEMS
|
99.80
|
102.77
|
104.12
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
Table 2: Partial indices calculated by excluding certain items from the CPI
|
|
- previous month = 100 -
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
%
|
All-items CPI excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
99.67
|
|
|
All-items CPI excluding fuels
|
99.76
|
|
|
All-items CPI excluding products whose prices are regulated*)
|
99.91
|
All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are
|
100.28
|
regulated*)
|
|
All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are
|
100.15
|
regulated*), beverages and tobacco
|
|
ALL ITEMS
|
99.80
*) Products whose prices are regulated: medicines, electric energy, natural gas, heat energy, rail transport, water transport, mail and courier, issuance of identity cards, driving licences, passports, water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection, urban public transport, rents set by local administration
**) In order to more accurately meet the need to analyse inflation, as of September 2014 the fruitgroup includes, besides fresh fruit, citrus and other Southern fruit.
The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
Additional information:
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
The weighting coefficients and the July Consumer Price Indices for the main food goods, non-food goods and services are presented in the annex. The data presented in the annex (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, please see Price Statistical Bulletin No. 7/2019.
The next press release on consumer prices will be issued on 11 September 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
