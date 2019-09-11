INS National Institute of Statistics : Consumer price index (CPI)

No. 227 /September 11, 2019
Domain: Consumer prices
THE EVOLUTION OF CONSUMER PRICES IN AUGUST 2019
Consumer prices were up 3.9% in August 2019 compared to August 2018. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 4.1%.
The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (September 2018-August 2019) as compared to the previous 12 months (September 2017-August 2018) is 3.9%. The average rate based on the HICP is 4.0%.
Graph: The annual change in consumer prices (%)
Table 1: The Consumer Price Index and the monthly average inflation rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
- percentages -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2019
|
|
Monthly average inflation rate
|
|
|
compared to:
|
|
over the period 1 I-31 VIII
|
|
July
|
December
|
August
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Food goods
|
99.71
|
103.12
|
105.02
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-food goods
|
100.22
|
102.44
|
102.98
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
100.25
|
103.34
|
104.23
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL ITEMS
|
100.06
|
102.83
|
103.89
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Partial indices calculated by excluding certain items from the CPI
|
|
- previous month = 100 -
|
|
|
|
August 2019
|
|
%
|
All-items CPI excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
99.96
|
|
|
All-items CPI excluding fuels
|
100.08
|
|
|
All-items CPI excluding products whose prices are regulated*)
|
100.04
|
All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are
|
100.28
|
regulated*)
|
|
All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are
|
100.15
|
regulated*), beverages and tobacco
|
|
ALL ITEMS
|
100.06
*) Products whose prices are regulated: medicines, electric energy, natural gas, heat energy, rail transport, water transport, mail and courier, issuance of identity cards, driving licences, passports, water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection, urban public transport, rents set by local administration
**) In order to more accurately meet the need to analyse inflation, as of September 2014 the fruitgroup includes, besides fresh fruit, citrus and other Southern fruit.
|
|
|
|
ANNEX
|
|
THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX FOR THE MAIN GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
IN AUGUST 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2019
|
Weighting
|
Name of goods/services
|
compared to:
|
July
|
December
|
coefficient
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
10000
|
ALL ITEMS
|
100.06
|
102.83
|
3187
|
TOTAL FOOD GOODS
|
99.71
|
103.12
|
544
|
Milling and bakery products
|
100.25
|
102.74
|
33
|
- Milling products
|
100.39
|
103.81
|
18
|
- Flour
|
100.25
|
104.39
|
15
|
- Maize flour
|
100.55
|
103.10
|
429
|
- Bread, loaf products and specialties
|
100.23
|
102.61
|
356
|
- Bread
|
100.23
|
102.70
|
14
|
- Loaf products
|
100.35
|
102.68
|
33
|
- Bakery specialties
|
100.15
|
102.30
|
308
|
Vegetables and tinned vegetables
|
96.93
|
103.60
|
22
|
- Beans and other leguminous plants
|
99.95
|
97.77
|
49
|
- Potatoes
|
95.90
|
116.72
|
173
|
- Other vegetables and tinned vegetables
|
95.13
|
100.21
|
221
|
Fruit and tinned fruit
|
98.17
|
112.90
|
113
|
- Fresh fruit
|
94.42
|
105.87
|
99
|
- Citrus and other Southern fruit
|
102.39
|
122.87
|
9
|
- Tinned fruit
|
100.24
|
101.67
|
87
|
Oil, lard, fats
|
100.01
|
101.04
|
73
|
- Edible oil
|
99.95
|
100.45
|
12
|
- Margarine
|
100.18
|
102.14
|
775
|
Meat, meat products and tinned meat
|
100.29
|
103.63
|
75
|
- Beef
|
100.21
|
103.28
|
220
|
- Pork
|
100.44
|
104.92
|
183
|
- Poultry
|
99.96
|
102.33
|
244
|
- Meat products
|
100.48
|
103.34
|
15
|
- Tinned meat
|
100.34
|
103.07
|
125
|
Fish and tinned fish
|
100.08
|
102.37
|
90
|
- Fresh fish
|
100.08
|
102.54
|
12
|
- Tinned fish and other fish products
|
100.07
|
102.13
|
499
|
Milk and dairy products
|
100.06
|
101.71
|
223
|
- Milk - total
|
100.03
|
101.75
|
158
|
- Cow's milk
|
99.97
|
101.56
|
122
|
- Cheese - total
|
100.10
|
101.50
|
73
|
- Cow's feta cheese
|
100.05
|
101.86
|
47
|
- Sheep's feta cheese
|
100.16
|
100.92
|
27
|
- Butter
|
100.13
|
102.34
|
59
|
Eggs
|
101.17
|
93.37
|
147
|
Sugar, confectioneries and honey
|
100.09
|
101.95
|
38
|
- Sugar
|
99.84
|
102.37
|
24
|
- Honey
|
100.00
|
101.05
|
94
|
Cocoa and coffee
|
100.04
|
100.61
|
81
|
- Coffee
|
99.98
|
100.58
|
129
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
100.16
|
101.63
|
32
|
- Wine
|
100.19
|
101.23
|
22
|
- Plum brandy, spirits and other beverages
|
100.10
|
102.08
|
73
|
- Beer
|
100.17
|
101.68
|
199
|
Other food products
|
100.30
|
102.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2019
|
Weighting
|
Name of goods/services
|
compared to:
|
July
|
December
|
coefficient
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
4791
|
TOTAL NON-FOOD GOODS
|
100.22
|
102.44
|
473
|
Clothing, hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery
|
100.08
|
101.18
|
8
|
- Fabrics
|
100.07
|
101.23
|
326
|
- Wearing apparel
|
100.08
|
101.13
|
102
|
- Knitwear
|
100.05
|
101.22
|
18
|
- Hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery
|
100.09
|
101.33
|
343
|
Footwear
|
100.08
|
101.17
|
229
|
- Leather footwear
|
100.04
|
100.82
|
302
|
Household products, furniture
|
100.16
|
101.44
|
61
|
- Furniture
|
100.12
|
101.47
|
31
|
- Refrigerators and freezers
|
100.32
|
101.29
|
23
|
- Washing machines
|
100.08
|
101.50
|
8
|
- Gas stoves, gas cylinders
|
100.29
|
101.77
|
45
|
- Household articles
|
100.18
|
101.47
|
247
|
Chemicals
|
100.03
|
100.94
|
9
|
- Varnishes and paints
|
100.04
|
100.86
|
160
|
- Detergents
|
99.95
|
100.77
|
2
|
- Laundry soap
|
100.20
|
101.80
|
300
|
Cultural and sporting products
|
100.05
|
101.61
|
83
|
- Books, newspapers, magazines
|
100.15
|
102.75
|
122
|
- Watches, audio and video devices, sporting goods
|
99.95
|
100.59
|
95
|
- Cars and spare parts
|
100.10
|
101.89
|
657
|
Hygiene, cosmetic and medical items
|
100.13
|
101.60
|
248
|
- Hygiene and cosmetic items
|
100.20
|
101.23
|
409
|
- Medical items
|
100.09
|
101.83
|
311
|
- Medicines
|
100.07
|
102.00
|
843
|
Fuels
|
99.85
|
104.64
|
650
|
Tobacco, cigarettes
|
101.39
|
107.65
|
909
|
Electric energy, gas and central heating
|
100.00
|
99.39
|
512
|
- Electric energy
|
100.00
|
101.71
|
321
|
- Gas
|
100.00
|
95.07
|
76
|
- Heat energy
|
100.00
|
103.30
|
67
|
Other non-food goods
|
100.08
|
101.68
|
2022
|
TOTAL SERVICES
|
100.25
|
103.34
|
27
|
Making and repairing of clothing and footwear
|
100.07
|
101.92
|
101
|
Rent
|
100.24
|
101.04
|
263
|
Water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection
|
100.89
|
105.71
|
149
|
Cinemas, theatres, museums, expenditure on education and tourism
|
100.05
|
102.03
|
15
|
Car and electronic repairs, photo works
|
100.40
|
103.30
|
158
|
Medical care
|
100.22
|
102.59
|
97
|
Hygiene and cosmetics
|
100.19
|
103.29
|
84
|
Urban transport
|
100.09
|
100.56
|
88
|
Interurban transport (other transport types)
|
101.33
|
102.43
|
5
|
- Rail
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
12
|
- Road
|
100.38
|
102.65
|
51
|
- Bus - subscriptions
|
100.40
|
101.28
|
6
|
- Air
|
111.49
|
113.02
|
579
|
Post and telecommunications
|
99.85
|
104.62
|
4
|
- Mail services
|
100.00
|
105.70
|
369
|
- Telephone
|
99.71
|
105.36
|
206
|
- TV subscription
|
100.10
|
103.28
|
171
|
Restaurants, coffee shops, canteens
|
100.20
|
102.24
|
81
|
Other industrial-type services
|
100.18
|
102.20
|
209
|
Other services
|
100.37
|
102.54
|
63
|
- Payment for accommodation in hotel units
|
100.53
|
103.54
|
|
|
|
