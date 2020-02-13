INS National Institute of Statistics : Consumer price index (CPI)

Log in
02/13/2020 | 02:56am EST

THE EVOLUTION OF CONSUMER PRICES IN JANUARY 2020

  • Consumer prices were up 0.4% in January 2020 compared to December 2019.
  • The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (February 2019-January 2020) as compared to the previous 12 months (February 2018-January 2019) is 3.8%.

Graph: The monthly, annual and annual average rates of the Consumer Price Index (%)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

5.5

4.5

3.5

2.5

1.5

0.5

-0.5

-1.5

-2.5

-3.5

monthly rate

annual rate

annual average rate

Table 1: The Consumer Price Index and the monthly inflation rate

- percentages -

January 2020

Monthly inflation rate

compared to:

over the period 1 I-31 I

December 2019

January 2019

2020

2019

Food goods

100.99

104.75

1.0

1.3

Non-food goods

100.02

102.68

0.0

0.6

Services

100.43

104.01

0.4

0.6

ALL ITEMS

100.41

103.60

0.4

0.8

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 2: Partial indices calculated by excluding certain items from the CPI

- previous month = 100 -

January 2020

%

All-items CPI excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco

100.32

All-items CPI excluding fuels

100.65

All-items CPI excluding products whose prices are regulated*)

100.40

All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are

100.54

regulated*)

All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are

100.42

regulated*), beverages and tobacco

ALL ITEMS

100.41

*) Products whose prices are regulated: medicines, electric energy, natural gas, heat energy, rail transport, water transport, mail and courier, issuance of identity cards, driving licences, passports, water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection, urban public transport, rents set by local administration

**) In order to more accurately meet the need to analyse inflation, as of September 2014 the fruitgroup includes, besides fresh fruit, citrus and other Southern fruit.

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

The weighting coefficients and the January Consumer Price Indices for the main food goods, non-food goods and services are presented in the annex. The data presented in the annex (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, please see Price Statistical Bulletin No. 01/2020.

The next press release on consumer prices will be issued on 11 March 2020. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

ANNEX

THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX FOR THE MAIN GOODS AND SERVICES

IN JANUARY 2020

Jan. 2020

Weighting

Name of goods/services

compared to

coefficient

Dec. 2019

%

10000

ALL ITEMS

100.41

3132

TOTAL FOOD GOODS

100.99

522

Milling and bakery products

100.42

31

- Milling products

100.85

17

- Flour

100.82

14

- Maize flour

100.88

414

- Bread, loaf products and specialties

100.37

342

- Bread

100.36

13

- Loaf products

100.37

34

- Bakery specialties

100.50

313

Vegetables and tinned vegetables

103.00

21

- Beans and other leguminous plants

101.01

48

- Potatoes

101.83

179

- Other vegetables and tinned vegetables

103.68

213

Fruit and tinned fruit

102.08

107

- Fresh fruit

102.81

98

- Citrus and other Southern fruit

101.37

8

- Tinned fruit

100.36

78

Oil, lard, fats

100.29

66

- Edible oil

100.28

11

- Margarine

100.26

762

Meat, meat products and tinned meat

100.99

76

- Beef

100.62

218

- Pork

101.78

176

- Poultry

100.33

241

- Meat products

100.95

15

- Tinned meat

100.76

125

Fish and tinned fish

100.57

92

- Fresh fish

100.59

14

- Tinned fish and other fish products

100.39

496

Milk and dairy products

100.62

213

- Milk - total

100.53

147

- Cow's milk

100.58

123

- Cheese - total

100.75

72

- Cow's feta cheese

100.67

51

- Sheep's feta cheese

100.86

31

- Butter

100.94

60

Eggs

100.64

144

Sugar, confectioneries and honey

100.31

30

- Sugar

100.44

25

- Honey

100.13

88

Cocoa and coffee

100.27

52

- Coffee

100.17

125

Alcoholic beverages

100.50

33

- Wine

100.41

21

- Plum brandy, spirits and other beverages

100.29

Jan. 2020

Weighting

Name of goods/services

compared to

coefficient

Dec. 2019

%

69

- Beer

100.61

206

Other food products

100.49

4837

TOTAL NON-FOOD GOODS

100.02

503

Clothing, hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery

100.15

8

- Fabrics

100.26

353

- Wearing apparel

100.15

103

- Knitwear

100.18

19

- Hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery

100.09

344

Footwear

100.06

225

- Leather footwear

99.98

317

Household products, furniture

100.21

71

- Furniture

100.15

28

- Refrigerators and freezers

100.39

24

- Washing machines

100.20

6

- Gas stoves, gas cylinders

100.33

49

- Household articles

100.16

247

Chemicals

100.13

9

- Varnishes and paints

100.14

155

- Detergents

100.11

2

- Laundry soap

100.24

302

Cultural and sporting products

100.40

76

- Books, newspapers, magazines

100.85

128

- Watches, audio and video devices, sporting goods

100.20

98

- Cars and spare parts

100.31

663

Hygiene, cosmetic and medical items

100.13

251

- Hygiene and cosmetic items

100.30

412

- Medical items

100.03

326

- Medicines

100.02

885

Fuels

97.90

659

Tobacco, cigarettes

101.63

847

Electric energy, gas and central heating

100.51

479

- Electric energy

100.49

304

- Gas

100.00

64

- Heat energy

102.96

70

Other non-food goods

100.22

2031

TOTAL SERVICES

100.43

24

Making and repairing of clothing and footwear

100.27

94

Rent

100.36

243

Water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection

100.77

178

Cinemas, theatres, museums, expenditure on education and tourism

100.16

22

Car and electronic repairs, photo works

100.39

164

Medical care

100.31

109

Hygiene and cosmetics

100.43

84

Urban transport

100.24

80

Interurban transport (other transport types)

101.44

6

- Rail

100.00

10

- Road

100.15

48

- Bus - subscriptions

100.17

2

- Air

150.34

541

Post and telecommunications

99.79

3

- Mail services

107.40

338

- Telephone

99.34

200

- TV subscription

100.42

175

Restaurants, coffee shops, canteens

100.19

66

Other industrial-type services

100.52

251

Other services

101.69

112

- Payment for accommodation in hotel units

100.35

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 07:55:07 UTC
