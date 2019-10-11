Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Consumer price indices (CPI)

10/11/2019 | 02:51am EDT

No. 257 /October 11, 2019

Domain: Consumer prices

THE EVOLUTION OF CONSUMER PRICES IN SEPTEMBER 2019

  • Consumer prices were up 3.5% in September 2019 compared to September 2018. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 3.5%.
  • The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (October 2018-September 2019) as compared to the previous 12 months (October 2017-September 2018) is 3.8%. The average rate based on the HICP is 3.9%.

Graph: The annual change in consumer prices (%)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

CPI

HICP

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 1: The Consumer Price Index and the monthly average inflation rate

- percentages -

September 2019

Monthly average inflation rate

compared to:

over the period 1 I-30 IX

August

December

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

Food goods

99.91

103.03

104.07

0.3

0.2

Non-food goods

100.13

102.57

102.78

0.3

0.4

Services

100.27

103.62

104.24

0.4

0.2

ALL ITEMS

100.09

102.92

103.49

0.3

0.3

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 2: Partial indices calculated by excluding certain items from the CPI

- previous month = 100 -

September 2019

%

All-items CPI excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco

100.09

All-items CPI excluding fuels

100.10

All-items CPI excluding products whose prices are regulated*)

100.07

All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are

100.24

regulated*)

All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are

100.27

regulated*), beverages and tobacco

ALL ITEMS

100.09

*) Products whose prices are regulated: medicines, electric energy, natural gas, heat energy, rail transport, water transport, mail and courier, issuance of identity cards, driving licences, passports, water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection, urban public transport, rents set by local administration

**) In order to more accurately meet the need to analyse inflation, as of September 2014 the fruitgroup includes, besides fresh fruit, citrus and other Southern fruit.

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

The weighting coefficients and the September Consumer Price Indices for the main food goods, non-food goods and services are presented in the annex. The data presented in the annex (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, please see Price Statistical Bulletin No. 9/2019.

The next press release on consumer prices will be issued on 12 November 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

ANNEX

THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX FOR THE MAIN GOODS AND SERVICES

IN SEPTEMBER 2019

September 2019

Weighting

Name of goods/services

compared to:

August

December

coefficient

2019

2018

%

%

10000

ALL ITEMS

100.09

102.92

3187

TOTAL FOOD GOODS

99.91

103.03

544

Milling and bakery products

100.11

102.85

33

- Milling products

100.22

104.04

18

- Flour

100.06

104.45

15

- Maize flour

100.42

103.53

429

- Bread, loaf products and specialties

100.10

102.72

356

- Bread

100.09

102.79

14

- Loaf products

100.14

102.82

33

- Bakery specialties

100.13

102.44

308

Vegetables and tinned vegetables

96.69

100.17

22

- Beans and other leguminous plants

99.95

97.73

49

- Potatoes

95.92

111.96

173

- Other vegetables and tinned vegetables

95.90

96.11

221

Fruit and tinned fruit

100.52

113.49

113

- Fresh fruit

98.98

104.79

99

- Citrus and other Southern fruit

102.22

125.60

9

- Tinned fruit

100.19

101.87

87

Oil, lard, fats

100.08

101.13

73

- Edible oil

100.00

100.45

12

- Margarine

100.22

102.36

775

Meat, meat products and tinned meat

100.34

103.98

75

- Beef

100.13

103.41

220

- Pork

100.39

105.33

183

- Poultry

100.22

102.56

244

- Meat products

100.47

103.83

15

- Tinned meat

100.31

103.38

125

Fish and tinned fish

100.32

102.69

90

- Fresh fish

100.28

102.83

12

- Tinned fish and other fish products

100.21

102.35

499

Milk and dairy products

100.28

101.99

223

- Milk - total

100.14

101.89

158

- Cow's milk

100.11

101.67

122

- Cheese - total

100.57

102.08

73

- Cow's feta cheese

100.38

102.24

47

- Sheep's feta cheese

100.88

101.82

27

- Butter

100.19

102.54

59

Eggs

101.79

95.04

147

Sugar, confectioneries and honey

100.28

102.24

38

- Sugar

100.06

102.42

24

- Honey

100.66

101.72

94

Cocoa and coffee

100.34

100.95

81

- Coffee

100.35

100.93

129

Alcoholic beverages

100.16

101.79

32

- Wine

100.07

101.30

22

- Plum brandy, spirits and other beverages

100.19

102.27

73

- Beer

100.19

101.87

199

Other food products

100.40

103.21

September 2019

Weighting

Name of goods/services

compared to:

August

December

coefficient

2019

2018

%

%

4791

TOTAL NON-FOOD GOODS

100.13

102.57

473

Clothing, hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery

100.49

101.68

8

- Fabrics

100.18

101.42

326

- Wearing apparel

100.57

101.71

102

- Knitwear

100.37

101.59

18

- Hosiery, trimmings, haberdashery

100.18

101.51

343

Footwear

100.42

101.59

229

- Leather footwear

100.42

101.25

302

Household products, furniture

100.12

101.56

61

- Furniture

100.08

101.55

31

- Refrigerators and freezers

100.14

101.44

23

- Washing machines

100.30

101.80

8

- Gas stoves, gas cylinders

99.97

101.74

45

- Household articles

100.11

101.58

247

Chemicals

100.18

101.12

9

- Varnishes and paints

100.27

101.13

160

- Detergents

100.14

100.91

2

- Laundry soap

100.09

101.90

300

Cultural and sporting products

100.38

101.99

83

- Books, newspapers, magazines

100.97

103.74

122

- Watches, audio and video devices, sporting goods

100.24

100.83

95

- Cars and spare parts

100.03

101.92

657

Hygiene, cosmetic and medical items

100.18

101.78

248

- Hygiene and cosmetic items

100.26

101.49

409

- Medical items

100.13

101.97

311

- Medicines

100.15

102.16

843

Fuels

99.93

104.57

650

Tobacco, cigarettes

100.00

107.65

909

Electric energy, gas and central heating

100.00

99.39

512

- Electric energy

100.00

101.71

321

- Gas

100.00

95.07

76

- Heat energy

100.00

103.30

67

Other non-food goods

100.18

101.86

2022

TOTAL SERVICES

100.27

103.62

27

Making and repairing of clothing and footwear

100.28

102.20

101

Rent

100.16

101.20

263

Water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection

100.78

106.53

149

Cinemas, theatres, museums, expenditure on education and tourism

100.32

102.36

15

Car and electronic repairs, photo works

100.30

103.60

158

Medical care

100.11

102.70

97

Hygiene and cosmetics

100.10

103.39

84

Urban transport

100.08

100.64

88

Interurban transport (other transport types)

100.48

102.92

5

- Rail

100.00

100.00

12

- Road

100.15

102.80

51

- Bus - subscriptions

100.37

101.66

6

- Air

102.07

115.36

579

Post and telecommunications

100.19

104.82

4

- Mail services

100.00

105.70

369

- Telephone

100.20

105.57

206

- TV subscription

100.16

103.44

171

Restaurants, coffee shops, canteens

100.47

102.72

81

Other industrial-type services

100.07

102.26

209

Other services

99.94

102.48

63

- Payment for accommodation in hotel units

99.34

102.86

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:07 UTC
