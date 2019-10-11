INS National Institute of Statistics : Consumer price indices (CPI)

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (October

Consumer prices were up 3.5% in September 2019 compared to September 2018. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 3.5%.

THE EVOLUTION OF CONSUMER PRICES IN SEPTEMBER 2019

Table 1: The Consumer Price Index and the monthly average inflation rate

- percentages - September 2019 Monthly average inflation rate compared to: over the period 1 I-30 IX August December September 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Food goods 99.91 103.03 104.07 0.3 0.2 Non-food goods 100.13 102.57 102.78 0.3 0.4 Services 100.27 103.62 104.24 0.4 0.2 ALL ITEMS 100.09 102.92 103.49 0.3 0.3

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 2: Partial indices calculated by excluding certain items from the CPI

- previous month = 100 - September 2019 % All-items CPI excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco 100.09 All-items CPI excluding fuels 100.10 All-items CPI excluding products whose prices are regulated*) 100.07 All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are 100.24 regulated*) All-items CPI excluding vegetables, fruit**), eggs, fuels and products whose prices are 100.27 regulated*), beverages and tobacco ALL ITEMS 100.09

*) Products whose prices are regulated: medicines, electric energy, natural gas, heat energy, rail transport, water transport, mail and courier, issuance of identity cards, driving licences, passports, water supply, sewage collection, refuse collection, urban public transport, rents set by local administration

**) In order to more accurately meet the need to analyse inflation, as of September 2014 the fruitgroup includes, besides fresh fruit, citrus and other Southern fruit.

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

The weighting coefficients and the September Consumer Price Indices for the main food goods, non-food goods and services are presented in the annex. The data presented in the annex (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, please see Price Statistical Bulletin No. 9/2019.

The next press release on consumer prices will be issued on 12 November 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869