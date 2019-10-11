Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INS National Institute of Statistics : Cow's milk collected and production of milk products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 02:51am EDT

No. 259 /October 11, 2019

Domain: Industry

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019

  • The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and collection centres in August 2019 decreased by 8.7% compared to July 2019 and was down 3.7% from August 2018.
  • The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and

collection centres

in the

1.I-31.VIII.2019

period rose

by 2.2%

compared to

the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units and milk products obtained

MU

August

Julyʳ⁾

August

1.I-31.VIII.

1.I-31.VIII.

2018

2019

2019

2018**)

2019**)

Cow's milk collected by

processing units

tonnes

98552

103947

94953

764161

781104

Average fat content

%

3.72

3.72

3.73

3.77

3.79

Average protein content

%

3.24

3.24

3.25

3.26

3.27

Imported raw milk

tonnes

8413

6598

7849

84794

64999

Milk products obtained

Drinking milk

tonnes

25123

26246

25397

200121

214555

Cream

tonnes

5736

5704

5395

43800

44860

Acidified milk*)

tonnes

19336

19889

18714

143367

151329

Butter

tonnes

733

737

771

6880

6778

Cheese products - total -

tonnes

8300

8807

8601

65924

67094

of which:

exclusively from cow's milk

tonnes

6629

7026

7143

54534

56239

Provisional data

  1. rectified data

*) It includes yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products.

**) Due to rounding and the revision of the monthly data, the data related to the cumulated periods may differ from the ones resulting from summing up the months.

The data of the table in xls format

August 2019 compared to July 2019

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019 decreased by 8994 tonnes (-8.7%) compared to the previous month.

Decreases in production were recorded for the following milk products in August 2019 compared to July 2019: acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 1175 less tonnes produced (-5.9%), cream, for which a 309 tonne drop (-5.4%) was reported, drinking milk, with

849 less tonnes produced (-3.2%), and cheese products, for which a 206 tonne drop (-2.3%) was reported.

The production of butter increased by 34 tonnes (+4.6%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units rose by 1251 tonnes (+19.0%) in August 2019 compared to the previous month.

August 2019 compared to August 2018

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019 was down 3599 tonnes (-3.7%) from the same month of the previous year.

Decreases in production were recorded for cream, with 341 less tonnes produced (-5.9%), and acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 622 tonne drop (-3.2%) was reported.

Increases in production were recorded for butter, with 38 more tonnes produced (+5.2%), cheese products, for which a 301 tonne rise (+3.6%) was reported, and drinking milk, with 274 more tonnes produced (+1.1%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was down 564 tonnes (-6.7%) in August 2019 from the same month of the previous year.

Evolution of the quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units

The data of the graph in xls format

The 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period rose by 16943 tonnes (+2.2%) compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.

Increases in production were recorded for the following milk products: drinking milk, with 14434 more tonnes produced (+7.2%), acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 7962 tonne rise (+5.6%) was reported, cream, with 1060 more tonnes produced (+2.4%), and cheese products, with 1170 more tonnes produced (+1.8%).

2/3

The production of butter decreased by 102 tonnes (-1.5%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was down 19795 tonnes (-23.3%) in the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period from the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.

Further information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 18 October 2019). The next press release will be issued on Monday, 11 November 2019.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

3/3

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aMost Asian units firm on trade optimism; South Korean won jumps
RE
03:18aFord's Q3 China vehicle sales down 30.3% y/y to 131,060
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Thermoelectric Generators Market worth $ 741 million by 2025
PU
03:07aFor a few dollars more - global funds take on FX risk
RE
03:06aMINIMUM INCOME SCHEME 2018 : number of supported persons decreased by 5.9% to 289 646
PU
03:06aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Business Confidence Indicators
PU
03:04aOil prices jumps 2% after Iranian oil tanker explosion raises supply concerns
RE
03:02aThomas Cook collapse boosts demand for Dart Group's holiday business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
3SAP reverts to co-CEOs after showman McDermott's decade of growth
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Replaces Director of Flamanville Nuclear Plant Project
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group