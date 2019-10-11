INS National Institute of Statistics : Cow's milk collected and production of milk products

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019 decreased by 8994 tonnes (-8.7%) compared to the previous month.

**) Due to rounding and the revision of the monthly data, the data related to the cumulated periods may differ from the ones resulting from summing up the months.

*) It includes yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products.

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units and milk products obtained

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and collection centres in August 2019 decreased by 8.7% compared to July 2019 and was down 3.7% from August 2018.

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019

Decreases in production were recorded for the following milk products in August 2019 compared to July 2019: acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 1175 less tonnes produced (-5.9%), cream, for which a 309 tonne drop (-5.4%) was reported, drinking milk, with

849 less tonnes produced (-3.2%), and cheese products, for which a 206 tonne drop (-2.3%) was reported.

The production of butter increased by 34 tonnes (+4.6%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units rose by 1251 tonnes (+19.0%) in August 2019 compared to the previous month.

August 2019 compared to August 2018

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in August 2019 was down 3599 tonnes (-3.7%) from the same month of the previous year.

Decreases in production were recorded for cream, with 341 less tonnes produced (-5.9%), and acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 622 tonne drop (-3.2%) was reported.

Increases in production were recorded for butter, with 38 more tonnes produced (+5.2%), cheese products, for which a 301 tonne rise (+3.6%) was reported, and drinking milk, with 274 more tonnes produced (+1.1%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was down 564 tonnes (-6.7%) in August 2019 from the same month of the previous year.

Evolution of the quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units

The 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period rose by 16943 tonnes (+2.2%) compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.

Increases in production were recorded for the following milk products: drinking milk, with 14434 more tonnes produced (+7.2%), acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 7962 tonne rise (+5.6%) was reported, cream, with 1060 more tonnes produced (+2.4%), and cheese products, with 1170 more tonnes produced (+1.8%).

