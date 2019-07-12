INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

Domestic production amounted to 8538.0 thousand toe, decreasing with 155.6 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 5868.3 thousand toe.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.V.2019 amounted to 14406.3 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 147.1 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.V.2018.

During 1.I - 31.V.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.0%, while those of electricity decreased by 4.5% as compared to the same period of previous year.

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 27597.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1312.1 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 10235.9 million kWh, decreasing with 915.3 million kWh (-8.2%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 7247.1 million kWh, decreasing with 980.1 million kWh (-11.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 4513.6 million kWh, increasing with 21.1 million kWh (+0.5%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.V.2019 was 3301.4 million kWh, increasing with 21.9 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 705.5 million kWh, increasing with 100.5 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 23378.8 million kWh, by 0.2% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 11.1%, while population consumption increased by 16.8%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 1599.8 million kWh, decreasing with 1102.2 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 2618.8 million kWh, decreasing with 166.8 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-31.V.2019 1.I.-31.V.2019 as against 1.I.-31.V.2018 Differences (±) Million kWh - million kWh - % Resources - total 27597.4 -1312.1 95.5 - Production 26003.5 -1751.9 93.7 - classical thermal power stations 10235.9 -915.3 91.8 - hydroelectric power stations 7247.1 -980.1 88.1 - nuclear power stations 4513.6 +21.1 100.5 - wind power stations 3301.4 +21.9 100.7 - photovoltaic power stations 705.5 +100.5 116.6 - Import 1593.9 +439.8 138.1 Destinations - total 27597.4 -1312.1 95.5 - Final consumption of 23378.8 -43.1 99.8 - economy 17780.5 -838.4 95.5 - public lighting 266.2 +26.5 111.1 - population 5332.1 +768.8 116.8 - Own technological consumption in networks and stations 2618.8 -166.8 94.0 - Export 1599.8 -1102.2 59.2 Table data in .xls format

