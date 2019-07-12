INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

No. 177 / July 12, 2019
Domain: Energy
PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES DURING 1.I.-31.V.2019
-
During 1.I - 31.V.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.0%, while those of electricity decreased by 4.5% as compared to the same period of previous year.
The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.V.2019 amounted to 14406.3 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 147.1 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.V.2018.
Domestic production amounted to 8538.0 thousand toe, decreasing with 155.6 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 5868.3 thousand toe.
Main primary energy resources
-provisional data-
thousand tonnes oil equivalent
|
|
|
1.I.-31.V.2019
|
|
|
1.I.-31.V.2019 as against 1.I.-31.V.2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences (±)
|
|
|
- % -
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Production
|
|
Import
|
Total
|
Production
|
|
Import
|
Total
|
Production
|
Import
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resources -
|
14406.3
|
8538.0
|
|
5868.3
|
+147.1
|
-155.6
|
|
+302.7
|
101.0
|
98.2
|
105.4
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net coal
|
1890.1
|
1621.2
|
|
268.9
|
+48.8
|
-39.5
|
|
+88.3
|
102.7
|
97.6
|
148.9
|
Crude oil
|
4825.8
|
1386.8
|
|
3439.0
|
-29.3
|
-7.6
|
|
-21.7
|
99.4
|
99.5
|
99.4
|
Usable natural
|
4319.6
|
3455.7
|
|
863.9
|
+201.4
|
-39.9
|
|
+241.3
|
104.9
|
98.9
|
138.8
|
gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydroelectric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
energy, wind
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and solar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
energy, nuclear
|
2211.4
|
2074.3
|
|
137.1
|
-30.8
|
-68.6
|
|
+37.8
|
98.6
|
96.8
|
138.1
|
heat and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
imported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electric energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
petroleum
|
973.9
|
_
|
|
973.9
|
-51.5
|
_
|
|
-51.5
|
95.0
|
_
|
95.0
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table data in .xls format
1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.
During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 27597.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1312.1 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
The thermal power stations production amounted to 10235.9 million kWh, decreasing with 915.3 million kWh (-8.2%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 7247.1 million kWh, decreasing with 980.1 million kWh (-11.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 4513.6 million kWh, increasing with 21.1 million kWh (+0.5%).
The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.V.2019 was 3301.4 million kWh, increasing with 21.9 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 705.5 million kWh, increasing with 100.5 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 23378.8 million kWh, by 0.2% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 11.1%, while population consumption increased by 16.8%.
The export of electric energy amounted to 1599.8 million kWh, decreasing with 1102.2 million kWh.
The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 2618.8 million kWh, decreasing with 166.8 million kWh.
ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE
- provisional data-
|
|
1.I.-31.V.2019
|
1.I.-31.V.2019 as against
|
|
1.I.-31.V.2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences (±)
|
|
|
|
Million kWh
|
- million kWh -
|
|
%
|
Resources - total
|
27597.4
|
-1312.1
|
|
95.5
|
- Production
|
26003.5
|
-1751.9
|
|
93.7
|
- classical thermal power stations
|
10235.9
|
-915.3
|
|
91.8
|
- hydroelectric power stations
|
7247.1
|
-980.1
|
|
88.1
|
- nuclear power stations
|
4513.6
|
+21.1
|
|
100.5
|
- wind power stations
|
3301.4
|
+21.9
|
|
100.7
|
- photovoltaic power stations
|
705.5
|
+100.5
|
|
116.6
|
- Import
|
1593.9
|
+439.8
|
|
138.1
|
Destinations - total
|
27597.4
|
-1312.1
|
|
95.5
|
- Final consumption of
|
23378.8
|
-43.1
|
|
99.8
|
- economy
|
17780.5
|
-838.4
|
|
95.5
|
- public lighting
|
266.2
|
+26.5
|
|
111.1
|
- population
|
5332.1
|
+768.8
|
|
116.8
|
- Own technological consumption in networks and stations
|
2618.8
|
-166.8
|
|
94.0
|
- Export
|
1599.8
|
-1102.2
|
|
59.2
|
Table data in .xls format
|
|
|
|
Additional information:
For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notes attached to the press release on the homepage.
Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 19, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 24, 2019).
The next press release is to be issued on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
Communication Directorate e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro
