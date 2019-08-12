Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

08/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT

No. 203 / August 12, 2019

Domain: Energy

PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES DURING 1.I.-30.VI.2019

  • During 1.I - 30.VI.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.4%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.2% as compared to the same period of previous year.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 amounted to 17239.2 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 241.0 thousand toe as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018.

Domestic production amounted to 10178.9 thousand toe, decreasing with 155.6 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 7060.3 thousand toe.

Main primary energy resources

-provisional data-

thousand tonnes oil equivalent

1.I.-30.VI.2019

1.I.-30.VI.2019 as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018

Differences (±)

- % -

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Resources -

17239.2

10178.9

7060.3

+241.0

-155.6

+396.6

101.4

98.5

106.0

total

of which:

Net coal

2244.3

1886.9

357.4

+61.3

-70.4

+131.7

102.8

96.4

158.4

Crude oil

5782.9

1661.7

4121.2

-66.1

-8.5

-57.6

98.9

99.5

98.6

Usable natural

5062.6

4094.3

968.3

+285.1

-65.3

+350.4

106.0

98.4

156.7

gas

Hydroelectric

energy, wind

and solar energy,

2684.7

2536.0

148.7

+18.9

-11.4

+30.3

100.7

99.6

125.6

nuclear heat and

imported electric

energy

Imported

1227.3

_

1227.3

-70.6

_

-70.6

94.6

_

94.6

petroleum

products

Table data in .xls format

1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.

1/2

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 32883.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1099.6 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 11598.8 million kWh, decreasing with 1404.1 million kWh (-10.8%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 9653.7 million kWh, decreasing with

107.9 million kWh (-1.1%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 5367.8 million kWh, decreasing with 45.3 million kWh (-0.8%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 was 3662.6 million kWh, increasing with 36.1 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 871.2 million kWh, increasing with 68.9 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 27752.7 million kWh, by 0.4% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 13.0%, while population consumption increased by 18.5%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2157.0 million kWh, decreasing with 804.7 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 2973.7 million kWh, decreasing with 170.6 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-30.VI.2019

1.I.-30.VI.2019 as against

1.I.-30.VI.2018

Differences (±)

Million kWh

- million kWh -

%

Resources - total

32883.4

-1099.6

96.8

- Production

31154.1

-1452.3

95.5

- classical thermal power stations

11598.8

-1404.1

89.2

- hydroelectric power stations

9653.7

-107.9

98.9

- nuclear power stations

5367.8

-45.3

99.2

- wind power stations

3662.6

+36.1

101.0

- photovoltaic power stations

871.2

+68.9

108.6

- Import

1729.3

+352.7

125.6

Destinations - total

32883.4

-1099.6

96.8

- Final consumption of

27752.7

-124.3

99.6

- economy

21152.3

-1140.3

94.9

- public lighting

310.4

+35.6

113.0

- population

6290.0

+980.4

118.5

- Own technological consumption in networks and stations

2973.7

-170.6

94.6

- Export

2157.0

-804.7

72.8

Table data in .xls format

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notesattached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 22, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 27, 2019).

The next press release is to be issued on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:35:03 UTC
