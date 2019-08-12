INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

Domestic production amounted to 10178.9 thousand toe, decreasing with 155.6 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 7060.3 thousand toe.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 amounted to 17239.2 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 241.0 thousand toe as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018.

During 1.I - 30.VI.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.4%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.2% as compared to the same period of previous year.

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 32883.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1099.6 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 11598.8 million kWh, decreasing with 1404.1 million kWh (-10.8%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 9653.7 million kWh, decreasing with

107.9 million kWh (-1.1%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 5367.8 million kWh, decreasing with 45.3 million kWh (-0.8%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 was 3662.6 million kWh, increasing with 36.1 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 871.2 million kWh, increasing with 68.9 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 27752.7 million kWh, by 0.4% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 13.0%, while population consumption increased by 18.5%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2157.0 million kWh, decreasing with 804.7 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 2973.7 million kWh, decreasing with 170.6 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-30.VI.2019 1.I.-30.VI.2019 as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018 Differences (±) Million kWh - million kWh - % Resources - total 32883.4 -1099.6 96.8 - Production 31154.1 -1452.3 95.5 - classical thermal power stations 11598.8 -1404.1 89.2 - hydroelectric power stations 9653.7 -107.9 98.9 - nuclear power stations 5367.8 -45.3 99.2 - wind power stations 3662.6 +36.1 101.0 - photovoltaic power stations 871.2 +68.9 108.6 - Import 1729.3 +352.7 125.6 Destinations - total 32883.4 -1099.6 96.8 - Final consumption of 27752.7 -124.3 99.6 - economy 21152.3 -1140.3 94.9 - public lighting 310.4 +35.6 113.0 - population 6290.0 +980.4 118.5 - Own technological consumption in networks and stations 2973.7 -170.6 94.6 - Export 2157.0 -804.7 72.8 Table data in .xls format

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notesattached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 22, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 27, 2019).

The next press release is to be issued on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

2/2