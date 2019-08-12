INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

No. 203 / August 12, 2019
Domain: Energy
PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES DURING 1.I.-30.VI.2019
-
During 1.I - 30.VI.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.4%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.2% as compared to the same period of previous year.
The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 amounted to 17239.2 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 241.0 thousand toe as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018.
Domestic production amounted to 10178.9 thousand toe, decreasing with 155.6 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 7060.3 thousand toe.
Main primary energy resources
-provisional data-
thousand tonnes oil equivalent
|
|
|
1.I.-30.VI.2019
|
|
|
1.I.-30.VI.2019 as against 1.I.-30.VI.2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences (±)
|
|
|
- % -
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Production
|
|
Import
|
Total
|
Production
|
|
Import
|
Total
|
Production
|
Import
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resources -
|
17239.2
|
10178.9
|
|
7060.3
|
+241.0
|
-155.6
|
|
+396.6
|
101.4
|
98.5
|
106.0
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net coal
|
2244.3
|
1886.9
|
|
357.4
|
+61.3
|
-70.4
|
|
+131.7
|
102.8
|
96.4
|
158.4
|
Crude oil
|
5782.9
|
1661.7
|
|
4121.2
|
-66.1
|
-8.5
|
|
-57.6
|
98.9
|
99.5
|
98.6
|
Usable natural
|
5062.6
|
4094.3
|
|
968.3
|
+285.1
|
-65.3
|
|
+350.4
|
106.0
|
98.4
|
156.7
|
gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydroelectric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
energy, wind
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and solar energy,
|
2684.7
|
2536.0
|
|
148.7
|
+18.9
|
-11.4
|
|
+30.3
|
100.7
|
99.6
|
125.6
|
nuclear heat and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
imported electric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imported
|
1227.3
|
_
|
|
1227.3
|
-70.6
|
_
|
|
-70.6
|
94.6
|
_
|
94.6
|
petroleum
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table data in .xls format
1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.
During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 32883.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1099.6 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
The thermal power stations production amounted to 11598.8 million kWh, decreasing with 1404.1 million kWh (-10.8%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 9653.7 million kWh, decreasing with
107.9 million kWh (-1.1%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 5367.8 million kWh, decreasing with 45.3 million kWh (-0.8%).
The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-30.VI.2019 was 3662.6 million kWh, increasing with 36.1 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 871.2 million kWh, increasing with 68.9 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 27752.7 million kWh, by 0.4% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 13.0%, while population consumption increased by 18.5%.
The export of electric energy amounted to 2157.0 million kWh, decreasing with 804.7 million kWh.
The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 2973.7 million kWh, decreasing with 170.6 million kWh.
ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE
- provisional data-
|
|
|
1.I.-30.VI.2019
|
1.I.-30.VI.2019 as against
|
|
|
1.I.-30.VI.2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differences (±)
|
|
|
|
|
Million kWh
|
- million kWh -
|
|
%
|
|
Resources - total
|
32883.4
|
-1099.6
|
|
96.8
|
|
- Production
|
31154.1
|
-1452.3
|
|
95.5
|
|
- classical thermal power stations
|
11598.8
|
-1404.1
|
|
89.2
|
|
- hydroelectric power stations
|
9653.7
|
-107.9
|
|
98.9
|
|
- nuclear power stations
|
5367.8
|
-45.3
|
|
99.2
|
|
- wind power stations
|
3662.6
|
+36.1
|
|
101.0
|
|
- photovoltaic power stations
|
871.2
|
+68.9
|
|
108.6
|
|
- Import
|
1729.3
|
+352.7
|
|
125.6
|
|
Destinations - total
|
32883.4
|
-1099.6
|
|
96.8
|
|
- Final consumption of
|
27752.7
|
-124.3
|
|
99.6
|
|
- economy
|
21152.3
|
-1140.3
|
|
94.9
|
|
- public lighting
|
310.4
|
+35.6
|
|
113.0
|
|
- population
|
6290.0
|
+980.4
|
|
118.5
|
|
- Own technological consumption in networks and stations
|
2973.7
|
-170.6
|
|
94.6
|
|
- Export
|
2157.0
|
-804.7
|
|
72.8
|
|
Table data in .xls format
|
|
|
|
Additional information:
For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notesattached to the press release on the homepage.
Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 22, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue August 27, 2019).
The next press release is to be issued on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
Communication Directorate
e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro
Tel: +4021 3181869
2/2