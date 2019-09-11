INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

Domestic production amounted to 11833.0 thousand toe, decreasing with 262.8 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 8484.5 thousand toe.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.VII.2019 amounted to 20317.5 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 571.7 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.VII.2018.

During 1.I - 31.VII.2019, primary energy resources increased by 2.9%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.0% as compared to the same period of previous year.

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 38251.6 million kWh, decreasing with 1198.3 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 13494.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1329.9 million kWh (-9.0%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 11083.1 million kWh, decreasing with

824.7 million kWh (-6.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 6361.1 million kWh, decreasing with 55.3 million kWh (-0.9%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.VII.2019 was 4099.0 million kWh, increasing with

267.7 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1082.4 million kWh, increasing with 80.4 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 32556.5 million kWh, by 0.3% higher as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 12.5%, while population consumption increased by 19.4%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2374.1 million kWh, decreasing with 1109.6 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 3321.0 million kWh, decreasing with 174.2 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-31.VII.2019 1.I.-31.VII.2019 as against 1.I.-31.VII.2018 Differences (±) Million kWh - million kWh - % Resources - total 38251.6 -1198.3 97.0 - Production 36120.0 -1861.8 95.1 - classical thermal power stations1) 13494.4 -1329.9 91.0 - hydroelectric power stations 11083.1 -824.7 93.1 - nuclear power stations 6361.1 -55.3 99.1 - wind power stations 4099.0 +267.7 107.0 - photovoltaic power stations 1082.4 +80.4 108.0 - Import 2131.6 +663.5 145.2 Destinations - total 38251.6 -1198.3 97.0 - Final consumption of 32556.5 +85.5 100.3 - economy 24941.7 -1135.3 95.6 - public lighting 345.2 +38.3 112.5 - population 7269.6 +1182.5 119.4 - Own technological consumption in networks and stations 3321.0 -174.2 95.0 - Export 2374.1 -1109.6 68.1 Table data in .xls format 1) Including biomass

