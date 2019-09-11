Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

0
09/11/2019 | 03:07am EDT

No. 228 / September 11, 2019

Domain: Energy

PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES DURING 1.I.-31.VII.2019

  • During 1.I - 31.VII.2019, primary energy resources increased by 2.9%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.0% as compared to the same period of previous year.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.VII.2019 amounted to 20317.5 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 571.7 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.VII.2018.

Domestic production amounted to 11833.0 thousand toe, decreasing with 262.8 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 8484.5 thousand toe.

Main primary energy resources

-provisional data-

thousand tonnes oil equivalent

1.I.-31.VII.2019

1.I.-31.VII.2019 as against 1.I.-31.VII.2018

Differences (±)

- % -

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Resources -

20317.5

11833.0

8484.5

+571.7

-262.8

+834.5

102.9

97.8

110.9

total

of which:

Net coal

2601.8

2185.4

416.4

+19.8

-89.4

+109.2

100.8

96.1

135.5

Crude oil

6920.5

1944.0

4976.5

+210.7

-13.7

+224.4

103.1

99.3

104.7

Usable natural

5854.5

4745.5

1109.0

+368.0

-105.1

+473.1

106.7

97.8

174.4

gas

Hydroelectric

energy, wind

and solar

energy, nuclear

3141.4

2958.1

183.3

+2.4

-54.6

+57.0

100.1

98.2

145.1

heat and

imported

electric energy

Imported

petroleum

1501.5

_

1501.5

-62.5

_

-62.5

96.0

_

96.0

products

Table data in .xls format

1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.

1/2

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 38251.6 million kWh, decreasing with 1198.3 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 13494.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1329.9 million kWh (-9.0%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 11083.1 million kWh, decreasing with

824.7 million kWh (-6.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 6361.1 million kWh, decreasing with 55.3 million kWh (-0.9%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.VII.2019 was 4099.0 million kWh, increasing with

267.7 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1082.4 million kWh, increasing with 80.4 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 32556.5 million kWh, by 0.3% higher as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 12.5%, while population consumption increased by 19.4%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2374.1 million kWh, decreasing with 1109.6 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 3321.0 million kWh, decreasing with 174.2 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-31.VII.2019

1.I.-31.VII.2019 as against

1.I.-31.VII.2018

Differences (±)

Million kWh

- million kWh -

%

Resources - total

38251.6

-1198.3

97.0

- Production

36120.0

-1861.8

95.1

- classical thermal power stations1)

13494.4

-1329.9

91.0

- hydroelectric power stations

11083.1

-824.7

93.1

- nuclear power stations

6361.1

-55.3

99.1

- wind power stations

4099.0

+267.7

107.0

- photovoltaic power stations

1082.4

+80.4

108.0

- Import

2131.6

+663.5

145.2

Destinations - total

38251.6

-1198.3

97.0

- Final consumption of

32556.5

+85.5

100.3

- economy

24941.7

-1135.3

95.6

- public lighting

345.2

+38.3

112.5

- population

7269.6

+1182.5

119.4

- Own technological consumption in networks and stations

3321.0

-174.2

95.0

- Export

2374.1

-1109.6

68.1

Table data in .xls format

1) Including biomass

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue September 19, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue September 25, 2019).

The next press release is to be issued on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate e-mail: biroupresa@insse.roTel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
