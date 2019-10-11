Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

10/11/2019 | 02:51am EDT

No. 258 / October 11, 2019

Domain: Energy

PRIMARY ENERGY RESOURCES DURING 1.I.-31.VIII.2019

  • During 1.I - 31.VIII.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.4%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.8% as compared to the same period of previous year.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.VIII.2019 amounted to 23176.0 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 315.6 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.VIII.2018.

Domestic production amounted to 13428.9 thousand toe, decreasing with 411.5 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 9747.1 thousand toe.

Main primary energy resources

-provisional data-

thousand tonnes oil equivalent

1.I.-31.VIII.2019

1.I.-31.VIII.2019 as against 1.I.-31.VIII.2018

Differences (±)

- % -

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Total

Production

Import

Resources -

23176.0

13428.9

9747.1

+315.6

-411.5

+727.1

101.4

97.0

108.1

total

of which:

Net coal

2949.3

2475.5

473.8

-56.6

-137.9

+81.3

98.1

94.7

120.7

Crude oil

7808.3

2223.1

5585.2

-91.8

-23.4

-68.4

98.8

99.0

98.8

Usable natural

6662.8

5396.4

1266.4

+451.8

-132.6

+584.4

107.3

97.6

185.7

gas

Hydroelectric

energy, wind

and solar

energy, nuclear

3570.6

3333.9

236.7

-17.9

-117.6

+99.7

99.5

96.6

172.8

heat and

imported

electric energy

Imported

petroleum

1838.9

_

1838.9

-10.2

_

-10.2

99.4

_

99.4

products

Table data in .xls format

1 Conventional fuel with a calorific power of 10000 Kcal/Kg.

1/2

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 43236.7 million kWh, decreasing with 1693.7 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 15327.9 million kWh, decreasing with 1595.9 million kWh (-9.4%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 12100.5 million kWh, decreasing with 1474.5 million kWh (-10.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 7354.4 million kWh, decreasing with 59.5 million kWh (-0.8%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.VIII.2019 was 4406.9 million kWh, increasing with

218.6 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1294.4 million kWh, increasing with 58.1 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 37044.9 million kWh, by 0.2% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 13.4%, while population consumption increased by 20.5%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2480.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1490.0 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 3711.4 million kWh, decreasing with 146.3 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-31.VIII.2019

1.I.-31.VIII.2019 as against

1.I.-31.VIII.2018

Differences (±)

Million kWh

- million kWh -

%

Resources - total

43236.7

-1693.7

96.2

- Production

40484.6

-2853.3

93.4

- classical thermal power stations1)

15327.9

-1595.9

90.6

- hydroelectric power stations

12100.5

-1474.5

89.1

- nuclear power stations

7354.4

-59.5

99.2

- wind power stations

4406.9

+218.6

105.2

- photovoltaic power stations

1294.9

+58.1

104.7

- Import

2752.1

+1159.6

172.8

Destinations - total

43236.7

-1693.7

96.2

- Final consumption of

37044.9

-57.4

99.8

- economy

28388.5

-1512.0

94.9

- public lighting

384.4

+45.5

113.4

- population

8272.0

+1409.1

120.5

- Own technological consumption in networks and stations

3711.4

-146.3

96.2

- Export

2480.4

-1490.0

62.5

Table data in .xls format

1) Including biomass

Additional information:

For a correct interpretation of indicators, please see the Methodological notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information can be found in the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue October 18, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue October 24, 2019).

The next press release is to be issued on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Archive of press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate e-mail: biroupresa@insse.roTel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:07 UTC
