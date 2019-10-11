INS National Institute of Statistics : Energy resources (provisional data)

Domestic production amounted to 13428.9 thousand toe, decreasing with 411.5 thousand toe as against the same period of previous year, while import amounted to 9747.1 thousand toe.

The main primary energy resources during 1.I.-31.VIII.2019 amounted to 23176.0 thousand tonnes oil equivalent1 (toe), increasing with 315.6 thousand toe as against 1.I.-31.VIII.2018.

During 1.I - 31.VIII.2019, primary energy resources increased by 1.4%, while those of electricity decreased by 3.8% as compared to the same period of previous year.

During this period, electric energy resources amounted to 43236.7 million kWh, decreasing with 1693.7 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The thermal power stations production amounted to 15327.9 million kWh, decreasing with 1595.9 million kWh (-9.4%). The hydroelectric power stations production was 12100.5 million kWh, decreasing with 1474.5 million kWh (-10.9%), while the one of nuclear power stations was 7354.4 million kWh, decreasing with 59.5 million kWh (-0.8%).

The production of wind power stations during 1.I.-31.VIII.2019 was 4406.9 million kWh, increasing with

218.6 million kWh, while photovoltaic solar energy produced during this period was 1294.4 million kWh, increasing with 58.1 million kWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The final consumption of electric energy during this period was 37044.9 million kWh, by 0.2% lower as against the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 13.4%, while population consumption increased by 20.5%.

The export of electric energy amounted to 2480.4 million kWh, decreasing with 1490.0 million kWh.

The own technological consumption in networks and stations amounted to 3711.4 million kWh, decreasing with 146.3 million kWh.

ELECTRIC ENERGY BALANCE

- provisional data-

1.I.-31.VIII.2019 1.I.-31.VIII.2019 as against 1.I.-31.VIII.2018 Differences (±) Million kWh - million kWh - % Resources - total 43236.7 -1693.7 96.2 - Production 40484.6 -2853.3 93.4 - classical thermal power stations1) 15327.9 -1595.9 90.6 - hydroelectric power stations 12100.5 -1474.5 89.1 - nuclear power stations 7354.4 -59.5 99.2 - wind power stations 4406.9 +218.6 105.2 - photovoltaic power stations 1294.9 +58.1 104.7 - Import 2752.1 +1159.6 172.8 Destinations - total 43236.7 -1693.7 96.2 - Final consumption of 37044.9 -57.4 99.8 - economy 28388.5 -1512.0 94.9 - public lighting 384.4 +45.5 113.4 - population 8272.0 +1409.1 120.5 - Own technological consumption in networks and stations 3711.4 -146.3 96.2 - Export 2480.4 -1490.0 62.5 Table data in .xls format 1) Including biomass

