INS National Institute of Statistics : Gross domestic product in the third quarter 2019 (provisional data) (1)

12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCTS IN Q3 2019 WAS, IN REAL TERMS, BY 0.6%1 HIGHER, AS COMPARED TO Q2 2019.

  • As against the same quarter of 2018, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 3.0% for unadjusted series and by 3.2% for seasonally adjusted series;
  • In the period 1.I-30.IX 2019, Gross Domestic product increased by 4.0% as against the same period of the previous year for unadjusted series and by 4.1 for seasonally adjusted series;
  • The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product were re- adjusted as a result of the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019, but no differences were recorded as compared to the version published in the Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019.

The evolution of the quarterly Gross Domestic Product for the period 2017 - 2019, unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series, is presented in the table bellow.

Table 1: Quarterly Gross Domestic Product

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

- in % as against the corresponding period of the previous year -

Unadjusted series

2017

105.9

106.4

108.9

106.8

107.1

2018

103.6

103.8

104.0

104.2

104.1

2019

105.0

104.4

103.0

-

-

Seasonally adjusted series

2017

106.3

106.4

108.2

106.7

-

2018

104.2

104.0

103.8

104.1

-

2019

104.9

104.3

103.2

-

-

- in % as against the previous quarter -

Seasonally adjusted series

2017

102.5

101.6

101.9

100.6

-

2018

100.1

101.4

101.7

100.8

-

2019

101.0

100.8

100.6

-

-

The data of the table in Excel format.

1 Working day and seasonally adjusted data

1/9

Seasonally adjusted series

The Gross Domestic Product - seasonally adjusted data - estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 261600.3 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 0.6% against Q2 2019 and by 3.2% against Q3 2018.

Table 2: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - seasonally adjusted series

Q1

Q2

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Millions RON, current prices

251023.7

255758.6

261600.3

768382.6

In % as against the previous quarter

101.0

100.8

100.6

-

In % as against the corresponding period of

the previous year

104.9

104.3

103.2

104.1

The data of the table in Excel format.

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 768382.6 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.1% against the period 1.I-30.IX 2018.

Grafic 1: GDP - Seasonally adjusted series

280.0

of 2000=100)

230.0

average

180.0

% (quaterly

130.0

80.0

30.0

2000Q1

2000Q3

2001Q1

2001Q3

2002Q1

2002Q3

2003Q1

2003Q3

2004Q1

2004Q3

2005Q1

2005Q3

2006Q1

2006Q3

2007Q1

2007Q3

2008Q1

2008Q3

2009Q1

2009Q3

2010Q1

2010Q3

2011Q1

2011Q3

2012Q1

2012Q3

2013Q1

2013Q3

2014Q1

2014Q3

2015Q1

2015Q3

2016Q1

2016Q3

2017Q1

2017Q3

2018Q1

2018Q3

2019Q1

2019Q3

Agriculture

Industry

Construction

Services

Net taxes on products

GDP

The data of the graph in Excel format.

2/9

Unadjusted series

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 286991.5 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 3.0% as against Q3 2018.

Table 3: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - unadjusted series

Q1

Q2

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Millions RON, current prices

200383.8

239807.5

286991.5

727182.8

In % as against the corresponding period

of the previous year

105.0

104.4

103.0

104.0

The data of the table in Excel format.

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 727182.8 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.0% as against the period 1.I-30.IX2018.

In tables 6, 7 and 8 the information on nominal GDP, volume indices and deflators - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for Q3 and the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 is presented.

The contribution of resources and uses to the growth rate of GDP

Resources

Most of industries contributed to the GDP increase in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 as against the same period of 2018. Significant positive contributions had the following industries:

  • Wholesale and retail; motor-vehicles and motorcycles repair; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants (+0.9%), with a share of 18.4% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 5.0%;
  • Construction (+0.6%), with a smaller share in GDP (4.2%), but whose activity volume significantly increased by 16.6%;
  • Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services (+0.5%), with a share of 7.4% in GDP, which recorded an increase in activity volume by 7.6%.

A significant positive contribution had the net taxes on product (+0.9%) these ones recording a volume increase of 109.5%.

A negative contribution to the GDP growth rate had:

  • Industry (-0.2%), with a share of 22.6% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 1.0%;
  • Agriculture, forestry and fishing (-0.1%), with a share of 5.0% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 4.1%.

3/9

Tabel 4: The contribution of GDP resources to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP,

in Q3 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019

Contribution to the nominal

Contribution to the growth

value of GDP - %

rate of GDP - %

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

9.5

5.0

-0.6

-0.1

Minning and quarrying; manufacturing;

electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

production and supply; water supply;

sewerage, waste management and

decontamination activities

22.8

22.6

-0.6

-0.2

Construction

5.2

4.2

0.9

0.6

Wholesale and retail; repair of motor

vehicles and motorcycles; transport and

storage; hotels and restaurants

15.7

18.4

0.6

0.9

Information and communication

5.1

5.5

0.3

0.4

Financial intermediation and insurance

2.3

2.7

0.0

0.0

Real estate activities

6.9

7.5

0.4

0.4

Professional, scientific and technical

activities; activities of administrative services

and support services

7.9

7.4

0.5

0.5

Public administration and defence; social

insurance of public sector; education; health

and social assistance

12.4

14.1

0.2

0.3

Shows, culture and recreation activities;

repair of households goods and other

2.9

3.3

0.3

0.3

Gross value added

90.7

90.7

2.0

3.1

Net taxes on products

9.3

9.3

1.0

0.9

Gross domestic product

100.0

100.0

3.0

4.0

The data of the table in Excel format.

Uses

From GDP uses standpoint, the increase was mainly due to:

  • final consumption expenditure of households, whose volume increased by 5.3%, with a contribution of +3.3% to GDP growth rate;
  • gross fixed capital formation, with a contribution of +3.8%, and whose volume increased by 18.1%.

A negative impact on GDP growth rate had:

  • net export (-1.7%) being influenced by the volume increase of exports of goods and services, by 3.9%, in correlation with a higher increase of the volume of imports of goods and services (7.3%);
  • change in inventories (-2.4%).

4/9

Tabel 5: The contribution of GDP expenditure to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP, in Q2 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019

Contribution to the nominal

Contribution to the growth

value of GDP - %

rate of GDP - %

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Q3

1.I-30.IX

Total final consumption

77.7

81.3

3.5

4.3

Actual individual consumption of households

67.7

70.5

2.9

3.8

Final consumption expenditure of

households

60.7

63.0

2.6

3.3

Final consumption expenditure of

Non-profit institutions serving households

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.0

Individual final consumption expenditure

of General government

6.4

7.0

0.3

0.5

Collective final consumption expenditure

of General government

10.0

10.8

0.6

0.5

Gross fixed capital formation

29.5

23.9

5.9

3.8

Change in inventories

-3.6

-1.6

-4.8

-2.4

Net export

-3.6

-3.6

-1.6

-1.7

Export of goods and services

36.4

43.2

1.4

1.8

Import of goods and services

40.0

46.8

3.0

3.5

Gross domestic product

100.0

100.0

3.0

4.0

The data of the table in Excel format.

Revisions

The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product did not change, the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019 as compared to the "flash" estimates published by Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019 being insignificant.

The seasonally adjusted series are quarterly re-estimated due to the change in adopted models, in the number of regression factors used, in the unadjusted series and in the number of available observations.

5/9

Tabel 6: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019

- unadjusted series -

Milions RON

Volume indices

Price indices

current prices

- în % as against

- în % as against

Q3 2018

Q3 2018

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

27207.6

94.5

106.0

Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,

gas, steam and air conditioning production and

supply; water supply; sewerage, waste

management and decontamination activities

65333.6

97.3

107.3

Construction

14921.4

118.8

103.1

Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles

and motorcycles; transport and storage;

hotels and restaurants

45089.3

103.7

106.2

Information and communication

14531.6

106.5

108.1

Financial intermediation and insurance

6644.1

99.8

109.4

Real estate activities

19903.7

105.3

101.4

Professional, scientific and technical activities;

activities of administrative services and support

services

22619.7

107.3

109.8

Public administration and defence; social

insurance of public sector; education; health

and social assistance

35613.6

102.1

109.3

Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair

of households goods and other services

8396.7

109.1

105.6

Gross value added

260261.3

102.2

106.8

Net taxes on products 1)

26730.2

111.1

99.8

Gross domestic product

286991.5

103.0

106.1

Final consumption

222898.0

104.5

105.0

Actual individual consumption of households 2)

194189.6

104.3

104.5

Final consumption expenditure of households

174165.1

104.2

104.0

Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit

institutions serving households

1755.5

102.0

103.4

Individual final consumption expenditure of

General government

18269.0

105.7

108.8

Collective final consumption expenditure of

General government 3)

28708.4

105.8

108.7

Gross capital formation

74614.2

104.5

106.3

of which:

Gross fixed capital formation

84804.7

123.9

105.5

Net export

-10520.7

-

-

Export of goods and services

104483.7

103.7

102.7

Import of goods and services

115004.4

107.5

101.1

  1. Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
  2. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
  3. Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).

The data of the table in Excel format.

6/9

Tabel 7: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019

- seasonally adjusted series -

Milions RON

Volume indices

Price indices

current prices

- în % as against

- în % as against

Q2 2019

Q2 2019

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

11178.3

97.4

104.3

Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,

gas, steam and air conditioning production and

supply; water supply; sewerage, waste

management and decontamination activities

58817.8

99.4

101.1

Construction

15721.2

101.2

100.3

Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles

and motorcycles; transport and storage;

hotels and restaurants

47998.0

100.6

101.9

Information and communication

14326.4

100.9

104.2

Financial intermediation and insurance

7123.5

100.6

102.1

Real estate activities

19007.4

100.9

100.3

Professional, scientific and technical activities;

activities of administrative services and support

services

20291.7

101.9

103.5

Public administration and defence; social

insurance of public sector; education; health

and social assistance

35121.2

99.5

102.6

Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair

of households goods and other services

8263.1

98.8

99.7

Gross value added

237848.6

100.2

101.8

Net taxes on products 1)

24343.1

103.4

101.0

Statistical discrepancy

-591.4

-

-

Gross domestic product

261600.3

100.6

101.7

Final consumption

210429.6

101.5

101.0

Actual individual consumption of households 2)

181870.4

101.2

100.7

Final consumption expenditure of households

161664.6

101.3

101.0

Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit

institutions serving households

1895.0

99.5

103.9

Individual final consumption expenditure of

General government

18310.8

99.3

99.1

Collective final consumption expenditure of

General government 3)

28559.2

106.5

100.2

Gross capital formation

61759.6

-

-

of which:

Gross fixed capital formation

65062.8

105.1

101.1

Net export

-10894.3

-

-

Export of goods and services

105533.7

99.6

100.7

Import of goods and services

116428.0

102.3

99.6

Statistical discrepancy

305.4

-

-

  1. Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
  2. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
  3. Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).

The data of the table in Excel format.

7/9

Tabel 8: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN THE PERIOD 1.I-30.IX 2019

- unadjusted series -

Milions RON

Volume indices

Price indices

current prices

- în % as against

- în % as against

the period

the period

1.I-30.IX 2018

1.I-30.IX 2018

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

36649.9

95.9

106.6

Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,

gas, steam and air conditioning production and

supply; water supply; sewerage, waste

management and decontamination activities

164145.6

99.0

107.8

Construction

30299.7

116.6

105.0

Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles

and motorcycles; transport and storage;

hotels and restaurants

133954.6

105.0

106.2

Information and communication

40208.2

108.7

105.6

Financial intermediation and insurance

19364.2

99.6

109.8

Real estate activities

54248.9

104.8

101.3

Professional, scientific and technical activities;

activities of administrative services and support

services

53538.2

107.6

107.8

Public administration and defence; social

insurance of public sector; education; health

and social assistance

102650.9

102.5

110.9

Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair

of households goods and other services

23939.1

109.0

107.4

Gross value added

658999.3

103.4

107.1

Net taxes on products 1)

68183.5

109.5

98.4

Gross domestic product

727182.8

104.0

106.2

Final consumption

591446.5

105.4

106.0

Actual individual consumption of households 2)

512844.8

105.4

105.4

Final consumption expenditure of households

458588.9

105.3

105.0

Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit

institutions serving households

3466.3

101.6

103.6

Individual final consumption expenditure of

General government

50789.6

107.0

108.8

Collective final consumption expenditure of

General government 3)

78601.7

105.3

110.3

Gross capital formation

161977.9

106.0

104.1

of which:

Gross fixed capital formation

173562.6

118.1

105.8

Net export

-26241.6

-

-

Export of goods and services

314715.7

103.9

103.7

Import of goods and services

340957.3

107.3

102.6

  1. Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
  2. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
  3. Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).

The data of the table in Excel format.

8/9

Supplementary information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological notes.

The data on quarterly GDP - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for the period Q1 1995 - Q3

2019 is published on the INS website:

http://www.insse.ro/cms/ro/content/produsul-intern-brut

The Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2019, in provisional form (2), will be published in a press release, according to the schedule found on the INS website, on January 14, 2020.

Comparative data with the other European Union Member States are to be found in the Eurostat News Release to be published on December 5, 2019 which could be found following the link:

http://epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu/portal/page/portal/eurostat/home/.

Communication Department

e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: + 4021 3181869

9/9

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:03 UTC
