INS National Institute of Statistics : Gross domestic product in the third quarter 2019 (provisional data) (1)
12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCTS IN Q3 2019 WAS, IN REAL TERMS, BY 0.6%1 HIGHER, AS COMPARED TO Q2 2019.
-
As against the same quarter of 2018, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 3.0% for unadjusted series and by 3.2% for seasonally adjusted series;
-
In the period 1.I-30.IX 2019, Gross Domestic product increased by 4.0% as against the same period of the previous year for unadjusted series and by 4.1 for seasonally adjusted series;
-
The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product were re- adjusted as a result of the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019, but no differences were recorded as compared to the version published in the Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019.
The evolution of the quarterly Gross Domestic Product for the period 2017 - 2019, unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series, is presented in the table bellow.
Table 1: Quarterly Gross Domestic Product
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Year
|
- in % as against the corresponding period of the previous year -
|
|
|
|
Unadjusted series
|
2017
|
105.9
|
106.4
|
108.9
|
106.8
|
107.1
|
|
2018
|
103.6
|
103.8
|
104.0
|
104.2
|
104.1
|
|
2019
|
105.0
|
104.4
|
103.0
|
-
|
-
|
Seasonally adjusted series
|
2017
|
106.3
|
106.4
|
108.2
|
106.7
|
-
|
|
2018
|
104.2
|
104.0
|
103.8
|
104.1
|
-
|
|
2019
|
104.9
|
104.3
|
103.2
|
-
|
-
|
- in % as against the previous quarter -
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted series
|
2017
|
102.5
|
101.6
|
101.9
|
100.6
|
-
|
|
2018
|
100.1
|
101.4
|
101.7
|
100.8
|
-
|
|
2019
|
101.0
|
100.8
|
100.6
|
-
|
-
The data of the table in Excel format.
1 Working day and seasonally adjusted data
Seasonally adjusted series
The Gross Domestic Product - seasonally adjusted data - estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 261600.3 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 0.6% against Q2 2019 and by 3.2% against Q3 2018.
Table 2: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - seasonally adjusted series
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
Millions RON, current prices
|
251023.7
|
255758.6
|
261600.3
|
768382.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
In % as against the previous quarter
|
101.0
|
100.8
|
100.6
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
In % as against the corresponding period of
|
|
|
|
|
the previous year
|
104.9
|
104.3
|
103.2
|
104.1
The data of the table in Excel format.
The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 768382.6 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.1% against the period 1.I-30.IX 2018.
Grafic 1: GDP - Seasonally adjusted series
|
|
280.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of 2000=100)
|
230.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
180.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% (quaterly
|
130.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000Q1
|
2000Q3
|
2001Q1
|
2001Q3
|
2002Q1
|
2002Q3
|
2003Q1
|
2003Q3
|
2004Q1
|
2004Q3
|
2005Q1
|
2005Q3
|
2006Q1
|
2006Q3
|
2007Q1
|
2007Q3
|
2008Q1
|
2008Q3
|
2009Q1
|
2009Q3
|
2010Q1
|
2010Q3
|
2011Q1
|
2011Q3
|
2012Q1
|
2012Q3
|
2013Q1
|
2013Q3
|
2014Q1
|
2014Q3
|
2015Q1
|
2015Q3
|
2016Q1
|
2016Q3
|
2017Q1
|
2017Q3
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q3
|
2019Q1
|
2019Q3
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
Net taxes on products
|
|
|
|
|
GDP
|
|
|
|
The data of the graph in Excel format.
2/9
Unadjusted series
The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 286991.5 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 3.0% as against Q3 2018.
Table 3: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - unadjusted series
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
Millions RON, current prices
|
200383.8
|
239807.5
|
286991.5
|
727182.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
In % as against the corresponding period
|
|
|
|
|
of the previous year
|
105.0
|
104.4
|
103.0
|
104.0
The data of the table in Excel format.
The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 727182.8 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.0% as against the period 1.I-30.IX2018.
In tables 6, 7 and 8 the information on nominal GDP, volume indices and deflators - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for Q3 and the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 is presented.
The contribution of resources and uses to the growth rate of GDP
Resources
Most of industries contributed to the GDP increase in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 as against the same period of 2018. Significant positive contributions had the following industries:
-
Wholesale and retail; motor-vehicles and motorcycles repair; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants (+0.9%), with a share of 18.4% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 5.0%;
-
Construction (+0.6%), with a smaller share in GDP (4.2%), but whose activity volume significantly increased by 16.6%;
-
Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services (+0.5%), with a share of 7.4% in GDP, which recorded an increase in activity volume by 7.6%.
A significant positive contribution had the net taxes on product (+0.9%) these ones recording a volume increase of 109.5%.
A negative contribution to the GDP growth rate had:
-
Industry (-0.2%), with a share of 22.6% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 1.0%;
-
Agriculture, forestry and fishing (-0.1%), with a share of 5.0% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 4.1%.
3/9
Tabel 4: The contribution of GDP resources to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP,
in Q3 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019
|
|
|
Contribution to the nominal
|
Contribution to the growth
|
|
|
value of GDP - %
|
rate of GDP - %
|
|
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
9.5
|
5.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
|
Minning and quarrying; manufacturing;
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
|
|
|
|
|
|
production and supply; water supply;
|
|
|
|
|
|
sewerage, waste management and
|
|
|
|
|
|
decontamination activities
|
22.8
|
22.6
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
|
Construction
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor
|
|
|
|
|
|
vehicles and motorcycles; transport and
|
|
|
|
|
|
storage; hotels and restaurants
|
15.7
|
18.4
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
|
Information and communication
|
5.1
|
5.5
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
Financial intermediation and insurance
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Real estate activities
|
6.9
|
7.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
Professional, scientific and technical
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities; activities of administrative services
|
|
|
|
|
|
and support services
|
7.9
|
7.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
|
Public administration and defence; social
|
|
|
|
|
|
insurance of public sector; education; health
|
|
|
|
|
|
and social assistance
|
12.4
|
14.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
|
Shows, culture and recreation activities;
|
|
|
|
|
|
repair of households goods and other
|
2.9
|
3.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
Gross value added
|
90.7
|
90.7
|
2.0
|
3.1
|
|
Net taxes on products
|
9.3
|
9.3
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data of the table in Excel format.
|
|
|
|
Uses
From GDP uses standpoint, the increase was mainly due to:
-
final consumption expenditure of households, whose volume increased by 5.3%, with a contribution of +3.3% to GDP growth rate;
-
gross fixed capital formation, with a contribution of +3.8%, and whose volume increased by 18.1%.
A negative impact on GDP growth rate had:
-
net export (-1.7%) being influenced by the volume increase of exports of goods and services, by 3.9%, in correlation with a higher increase of the volume of imports of goods and services (7.3%);
-
change in inventories (-2.4%).
4/9
Tabel 5: The contribution of GDP expenditure to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP, in Q2 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019
|
|
Contribution to the nominal
|
Contribution to the growth
|
|
value of GDP - %
|
rate of GDP - %
|
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
Q3
|
1.I-30.IX
|
Total final consumption
|
77.7
|
81.3
|
3.5
|
4.3
|
Actual individual consumption of households
|
67.7
|
70.5
|
2.9
|
3.8
|
Final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
|
households
|
60.7
|
63.0
|
2.6
|
3.3
|
Final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-profit institutions serving households
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Individual final consumption expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
of General government
|
6.4
|
7.0
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
Collective final consumption expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
of General government
|
10.0
|
10.8
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
Gross fixed capital formation
|
29.5
|
23.9
|
5.9
|
3.8
|
Change in inventories
|
-3.6
|
-1.6
|
-4.8
|
-2.4
|
Net export
|
-3.6
|
-3.6
|
-1.6
|
-1.7
|
Export of goods and services
|
36.4
|
43.2
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
Import of goods and services
|
40.0
|
46.8
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
The data of the table in Excel format.
|
|
|
|
Revisions
The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product did not change, the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019 as compared to the "flash" estimates published by Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019 being insignificant.
The seasonally adjusted series are quarterly re-estimated due to the change in adopted models, in the number of regression factors used, in the unadjusted series and in the number of available observations.
5/9
Tabel 6: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
- unadjusted series -
|
|
Milions RON
|
Volume indices
|
Price indices
|
|
current prices
|
- în % as against
|
- în % as against
|
|
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
27207.6
|
94.5
|
106.0
|
Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,
|
|
|
|
gas, steam and air conditioning production and
|
|
|
|
supply; water supply; sewerage, waste
|
|
|
|
management and decontamination activities
|
65333.6
|
97.3
|
107.3
|
Construction
|
14921.4
|
118.8
|
103.1
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles
|
|
|
|
and motorcycles; transport and storage;
|
|
|
|
hotels and restaurants
|
45089.3
|
103.7
|
106.2
|
Information and communication
|
14531.6
|
106.5
|
108.1
|
Financial intermediation and insurance
|
6644.1
|
99.8
|
109.4
|
Real estate activities
|
19903.7
|
105.3
|
101.4
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities;
|
|
|
|
activities of administrative services and support
|
|
|
|
services
|
22619.7
|
107.3
|
109.8
|
Public administration and defence; social
|
|
|
|
insurance of public sector; education; health
|
|
|
|
and social assistance
|
35613.6
|
102.1
|
109.3
|
Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair
|
|
|
|
of households goods and other services
|
8396.7
|
109.1
|
105.6
|
Gross value added
|
260261.3
|
102.2
|
106.8
|
Net taxes on products 1)
|
26730.2
|
111.1
|
99.8
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
286991.5
|
103.0
|
106.1
|
Final consumption
|
222898.0
|
104.5
|
105.0
|
Actual individual consumption of households 2)
|
194189.6
|
104.3
|
104.5
|
Final consumption expenditure of households
|
174165.1
|
104.2
|
104.0
|
Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit
|
|
|
|
institutions serving households
|
1755.5
|
102.0
|
103.4
|
Individual final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government
|
18269.0
|
105.7
|
108.8
|
Collective final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government 3)
|
28708.4
|
105.8
|
108.7
|
Gross capital formation
|
74614.2
|
104.5
|
106.3
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Gross fixed capital formation
|
84804.7
|
123.9
|
105.5
|
Net export
|
-10520.7
|
-
|
-
|
Export of goods and services
|
104483.7
|
103.7
|
102.7
|
Import of goods and services
|
115004.4
|
107.5
|
101.1
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
-
Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
-
Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).
The data of the table in Excel format.
6/9
Tabel 7: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019
- seasonally adjusted series -
|
|
Milions RON
|
Volume indices
|
Price indices
|
|
current prices
|
- în % as against
|
- în % as against
|
|
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
11178.3
|
97.4
|
104.3
|
Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,
|
|
|
|
gas, steam and air conditioning production and
|
|
|
|
supply; water supply; sewerage, waste
|
|
|
|
management and decontamination activities
|
58817.8
|
99.4
|
101.1
|
Construction
|
15721.2
|
101.2
|
100.3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles
|
|
|
|
and motorcycles; transport and storage;
|
|
|
|
hotels and restaurants
|
47998.0
|
100.6
|
101.9
|
Information and communication
|
14326.4
|
100.9
|
104.2
|
Financial intermediation and insurance
|
7123.5
|
100.6
|
102.1
|
Real estate activities
|
19007.4
|
100.9
|
100.3
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities;
|
|
|
|
activities of administrative services and support
|
|
|
|
services
|
20291.7
|
101.9
|
103.5
|
Public administration and defence; social
|
|
|
|
insurance of public sector; education; health
|
|
|
|
and social assistance
|
35121.2
|
99.5
|
102.6
|
Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair
|
|
|
|
of households goods and other services
|
8263.1
|
98.8
|
99.7
|
Gross value added
|
237848.6
|
100.2
|
101.8
|
Net taxes on products 1)
|
24343.1
|
103.4
|
101.0
|
Statistical discrepancy
|
-591.4
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
261600.3
|
100.6
|
101.7
|
Final consumption
|
210429.6
|
101.5
|
101.0
|
Actual individual consumption of households 2)
|
181870.4
|
101.2
|
100.7
|
Final consumption expenditure of households
|
161664.6
|
101.3
|
101.0
|
Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit
|
|
|
|
institutions serving households
|
1895.0
|
99.5
|
103.9
|
Individual final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government
|
18310.8
|
99.3
|
99.1
|
Collective final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government 3)
|
28559.2
|
106.5
|
100.2
|
Gross capital formation
|
61759.6
|
-
|
-
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Gross fixed capital formation
|
65062.8
|
105.1
|
101.1
|
Net export
|
-10894.3
|
-
|
-
|
Export of goods and services
|
105533.7
|
99.6
|
100.7
|
Import of goods and services
|
116428.0
|
102.3
|
99.6
|
Statistical discrepancy
|
305.4
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
-
Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
-
Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).
The data of the table in Excel format.
7/9
Tabel 8: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN THE PERIOD 1.I-30.IX 2019
|
|
|
|
- unadjusted series -
|
|
Milions RON
|
Volume indices
|
Price indices
|
|
current prices
|
- în % as against
|
- în % as against
|
|
|
the period
|
the period
|
|
|
1.I-30.IX 2018
|
1.I-30.IX 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
36649.9
|
95.9
|
106.6
|
Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity,
|
|
|
|
gas, steam and air conditioning production and
|
|
|
|
supply; water supply; sewerage, waste
|
|
|
|
management and decontamination activities
|
164145.6
|
99.0
|
107.8
|
Construction
|
30299.7
|
116.6
|
105.0
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles
|
|
|
|
and motorcycles; transport and storage;
|
|
|
|
hotels and restaurants
|
133954.6
|
105.0
|
106.2
|
Information and communication
|
40208.2
|
108.7
|
105.6
|
Financial intermediation and insurance
|
19364.2
|
99.6
|
109.8
|
Real estate activities
|
54248.9
|
104.8
|
101.3
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities;
|
|
|
|
activities of administrative services and support
|
|
|
|
services
|
53538.2
|
107.6
|
107.8
|
Public administration and defence; social
|
|
|
|
insurance of public sector; education; health
|
|
|
|
and social assistance
|
102650.9
|
102.5
|
110.9
|
Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair
|
|
|
|
of households goods and other services
|
23939.1
|
109.0
|
107.4
|
Gross value added
|
658999.3
|
103.4
|
107.1
|
Net taxes on products 1)
|
68183.5
|
109.5
|
98.4
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
727182.8
|
104.0
|
106.2
|
Final consumption
|
591446.5
|
105.4
|
106.0
|
Actual individual consumption of households 2)
|
512844.8
|
105.4
|
105.4
|
Final consumption expenditure of households
|
458588.9
|
105.3
|
105.0
|
Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit
|
|
|
|
institutions serving households
|
3466.3
|
101.6
|
103.6
|
Individual final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government
|
50789.6
|
107.0
|
108.8
|
Collective final consumption expenditure of
|
|
|
|
General government 3)
|
78601.7
|
105.3
|
110.3
|
Gross capital formation
|
161977.9
|
106.0
|
104.1
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Gross fixed capital formation
|
173562.6
|
118.1
|
105.8
|
Net export
|
-26241.6
|
-
|
-
|
Export of goods and services
|
314715.7
|
103.9
|
103.7
|
Import of goods and services
|
340957.3
|
107.3
|
102.6
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget.
-
Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations).
-
Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.).
The data of the table in Excel format.
8/9
Supplementary information:
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological notes.
The data on quarterly GDP - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for the period Q1 1995 - Q3
2019 is published on the INS website:
http://www.insse.ro/cms/ro/content/produsul-intern-brut
The Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2019, in provisional form (2), will be published in a press release, according to the schedule found on the INS website, on January 14, 2020.
Comparative data with the other European Union Member States are to be found in the Eurostat News Release to be published on December 5, 2019 which could be found following the link:
http://epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu/portal/page/portal/eurostat/home/.
