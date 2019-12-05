INS National Institute of Statistics : Gross domestic product in the third quarter 2019 (provisional data) (1)

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCTS IN Q3 2019 WAS, IN REAL TERMS, BY 0.6%1 HIGHER, AS COMPARED TO Q2 2019. As against the same quarter of 2018, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 3.0% for unadjusted series and by 3.2% for seasonally adjusted series;

In the period 1.I-30.IX 2019, Gross Domestic product increased by 4.0% as against the same period of the previous year for unadjusted series and by 4.1 for seasonally adjusted series;

The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product were re- adjusted as a result of the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019, but no differences were recorded as compared to the version published in the Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019. The evolution of the quarterly Gross Domestic Product for the period 2017 - 2019, unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series, is presented in the table bellow. Table 1: Quarterly Gross Domestic Product Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year - in % as against the corresponding period of the previous year - Unadjusted series 2017 105.9 106.4 108.9 106.8 107.1 2018 103.6 103.8 104.0 104.2 104.1 2019 105.0 104.4 103.0 - - Seasonally adjusted series 2017 106.3 106.4 108.2 106.7 - 2018 104.2 104.0 103.8 104.1 - 2019 104.9 104.3 103.2 - - - in % as against the previous quarter - Seasonally adjusted series 2017 102.5 101.6 101.9 100.6 - 2018 100.1 101.4 101.7 100.8 - 2019 101.0 100.8 100.6 - - The data of the table in Excel format. 1 Working day and seasonally adjusted data 1/9

Seasonally adjusted series The Gross Domestic Product - seasonally adjusted data - estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 261600.3 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 0.6% against Q2 2019 and by 3.2% against Q3 2018. Table 2: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - seasonally adjusted series Q1 Q2 Q3 1.I-30.IX Millions RON, current prices 251023.7 255758.6 261600.3 768382.6 In % as against the previous quarter 101.0 100.8 100.6 - In % as against the corresponding period of the previous year 104.9 104.3 103.2 104.1 The data of the table in Excel format. The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 768382.6 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.1% against the period 1.I-30.IX 2018. Grafic 1: GDP - Seasonally adjusted series 280.0 of 2000=100) 230.0 average 180.0 % (quaterly 130.0 80.0 30.0 2000Q1 2000Q3 2001Q1 2001Q3 2002Q1 2002Q3 2003Q1 2003Q3 2004Q1 2004Q3 2005Q1 2005Q3 2006Q1 2006Q3 2007Q1 2007Q3 2008Q1 2008Q3 2009Q1 2009Q3 2010Q1 2010Q3 2011Q1 2011Q3 2012Q1 2012Q3 2013Q1 2013Q3 2014Q1 2014Q3 2015Q1 2015Q3 2016Q1 2016Q3 2017Q1 2017Q3 2018Q1 2018Q3 2019Q1 2019Q3 Agriculture Industry Construction Services Net taxes on products GDP The data of the graph in Excel format. 2/9

Unadjusted series The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q3 2019 amounted to 286991.5 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 3.0% as against Q3 2018. Table 3: Quarterly GDP, in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 - unadjusted series Q1 Q2 Q3 1.I-30.IX Millions RON, current prices 200383.8 239807.5 286991.5 727182.8 In % as against the corresponding period of the previous year 105.0 104.4 103.0 104.0 The data of the table in Excel format. The Gross Domestic Product estimated for the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 amounted to 727182.8 million lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 4.0% as against the period 1.I-30.IX2018. In tables 6, 7 and 8 the information on nominal GDP, volume indices and deflators - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for Q3 and the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 is presented. The contribution of resources and uses to the growth rate of GDP Resources Most of industries contributed to the GDP increase in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 as against the same period of 2018. Significant positive contributions had the following industries: Wholesale and retail; motor-vehicles and motorcycles repair; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants (+0.9%), with a share of 18.4% in GDP, whose activity volume increased by 5.0%;

Construction (+0.6%), with a smaller share in GDP (4.2%), but whose activity volume significantly increased by 16.6%;

Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services (+0.5%), with a share of 7.4% in GDP, which recorded an increase in activity volume by 7.6%. A significant positive contribution had the net taxes on product (+0.9%) these ones recording a volume increase of 109.5%. A negative contribution to the GDP growth rate had: Industry (-0.2%), with a share of 22.6% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 1.0%;

Agriculture, forestry and fishing (-0.1%), with a share of 5.0% in GDP, whose activity volume decreased by 4.1%. 3/9

Tabel 4: The contribution of GDP resources to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP, in Q3 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 Contribution to the nominal Contribution to the growth value of GDP - % rate of GDP - % Q3 1.I-30.IX Q3 1.I-30.IX Agriculture, forestry and fishing 9.5 5.0 -0.6 -0.1 Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply; water supply; sewerage, waste management and decontamination activities 22.8 22.6 -0.6 -0.2 Construction 5.2 4.2 0.9 0.6 Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants 15.7 18.4 0.6 0.9 Information and communication 5.1 5.5 0.3 0.4 Financial intermediation and insurance 2.3 2.7 0.0 0.0 Real estate activities 6.9 7.5 0.4 0.4 Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services 7.9 7.4 0.5 0.5 Public administration and defence; social insurance of public sector; education; health and social assistance 12.4 14.1 0.2 0.3 Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair of households goods and other 2.9 3.3 0.3 0.3 Gross value added 90.7 90.7 2.0 3.1 Net taxes on products 9.3 9.3 1.0 0.9 Gross domestic product 100.0 100.0 3.0 4.0 The data of the table in Excel format. Uses From GDP uses standpoint, the increase was mainly due to: final consumption expenditure of households, whose volume increased by 5.3%, with a contribution of +3.3% to GDP growth rate;

gross fixed capital formation, with a contribution of +3.8%, and whose volume increased by 18.1%. A negative impact on GDP growth rate had: net export (-1.7%) being influenced by the volume increase of exports of goods and services, by 3.9%, in correlation with a higher increase of the volume of imports of goods and services (7.3%);

change in inventories (-2.4%). 4/9

Tabel 5: The contribution of GDP expenditure to the nominal value and growth rate of GDP, in Q2 and in the period 1.I-30.IX 2019 Contribution to the nominal Contribution to the growth value of GDP - % rate of GDP - % Q3 1.I-30.IX Q3 1.I-30.IX Total final consumption 77.7 81.3 3.5 4.3 Actual individual consumption of households 67.7 70.5 2.9 3.8 Final consumption expenditure of households 60.7 63.0 2.6 3.3 Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit institutions serving households 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 Individual final consumption expenditure of General government 6.4 7.0 0.3 0.5 Collective final consumption expenditure of General government 10.0 10.8 0.6 0.5 Gross fixed capital formation 29.5 23.9 5.9 3.8 Change in inventories -3.6 -1.6 -4.8 -2.4 Net export -3.6 -3.6 -1.6 -1.7 Export of goods and services 36.4 43.2 1.4 1.8 Import of goods and services 40.0 46.8 3.0 3.5 Gross domestic product 100.0 100.0 3.0 4.0 The data of the table in Excel format. Revisions The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product did not change, the revision of the estimates for Q3 2019 as compared to the "flash" estimates published by Press release no. 290 of November 14, 2019 being insignificant. The seasonally adjusted series are quarterly re-estimated due to the change in adopted models, in the number of regression factors used, in the unadjusted series and in the number of available observations. 5/9

Tabel 6: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019 - unadjusted series - Milions RON Volume indices Price indices current prices - în % as against - în % as against Q3 2018 Q3 2018 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 27207.6 94.5 106.0 Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply; water supply; sewerage, waste management and decontamination activities 65333.6 97.3 107.3 Construction 14921.4 118.8 103.1 Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants 45089.3 103.7 106.2 Information and communication 14531.6 106.5 108.1 Financial intermediation and insurance 6644.1 99.8 109.4 Real estate activities 19903.7 105.3 101.4 Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services 22619.7 107.3 109.8 Public administration and defence; social insurance of public sector; education; health and social assistance 35613.6 102.1 109.3 Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair of households goods and other services 8396.7 109.1 105.6 Gross value added 260261.3 102.2 106.8 Net taxes on products 1) 26730.2 111.1 99.8 Gross domestic product 286991.5 103.0 106.1 Final consumption 222898.0 104.5 105.0 Actual individual consumption of households 2) 194189.6 104.3 104.5 Final consumption expenditure of households 174165.1 104.2 104.0 Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit institutions serving households 1755.5 102.0 103.4 Individual final consumption expenditure of General government 18269.0 105.7 108.8 Collective final consumption expenditure of General government 3) 28708.4 105.8 108.7 Gross capital formation 74614.2 104.5 106.3 of which: Gross fixed capital formation 84804.7 123.9 105.5 Net export -10520.7 - - Export of goods and services 104483.7 103.7 102.7 Import of goods and services 115004.4 107.5 101.1 Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations). Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.). The data of the table in Excel format. 6/9

Tabel 7: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN Q3 2019 - seasonally adjusted series - Milions RON Volume indices Price indices current prices - în % as against - în % as against Q2 2019 Q2 2019 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 11178.3 97.4 104.3 Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply; water supply; sewerage, waste management and decontamination activities 58817.8 99.4 101.1 Construction 15721.2 101.2 100.3 Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants 47998.0 100.6 101.9 Information and communication 14326.4 100.9 104.2 Financial intermediation and insurance 7123.5 100.6 102.1 Real estate activities 19007.4 100.9 100.3 Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services 20291.7 101.9 103.5 Public administration and defence; social insurance of public sector; education; health and social assistance 35121.2 99.5 102.6 Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair of households goods and other services 8263.1 98.8 99.7 Gross value added 237848.6 100.2 101.8 Net taxes on products 1) 24343.1 103.4 101.0 Statistical discrepancy -591.4 - - Gross domestic product 261600.3 100.6 101.7 Final consumption 210429.6 101.5 101.0 Actual individual consumption of households 2) 181870.4 101.2 100.7 Final consumption expenditure of households 161664.6 101.3 101.0 Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit institutions serving households 1895.0 99.5 103.9 Individual final consumption expenditure of General government 18310.8 99.3 99.1 Collective final consumption expenditure of General government 3) 28559.2 106.5 100.2 Gross capital formation 61759.6 - - of which: Gross fixed capital formation 65062.8 105.1 101.1 Net export -10894.3 - - Export of goods and services 105533.7 99.6 100.7 Import of goods and services 116428.0 102.3 99.6 Statistical discrepancy 305.4 - - Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations). Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.). The data of the table in Excel format. 7/9

Tabel 8: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT BY RESOURCES AND USES, IN THE PERIOD 1.I-30.IX 2019 - unadjusted series - Milions RON Volume indices Price indices current prices - în % as against - în % as against the period the period 1.I-30.IX 2018 1.I-30.IX 2018 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 36649.9 95.9 106.6 Minning and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply; water supply; sewerage, waste management and decontamination activities 164145.6 99.0 107.8 Construction 30299.7 116.6 105.0 Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants 133954.6 105.0 106.2 Information and communication 40208.2 108.7 105.6 Financial intermediation and insurance 19364.2 99.6 109.8 Real estate activities 54248.9 104.8 101.3 Professional, scientific and technical activities; activities of administrative services and support services 53538.2 107.6 107.8 Public administration and defence; social insurance of public sector; education; health and social assistance 102650.9 102.5 110.9 Shows, culture and recreation activities; repair of households goods and other services 23939.1 109.0 107.4 Gross value added 658999.3 103.4 107.1 Net taxes on products 1) 68183.5 109.5 98.4 Gross domestic product 727182.8 104.0 106.2 Final consumption 591446.5 105.4 106.0 Actual individual consumption of households 2) 512844.8 105.4 105.4 Final consumption expenditure of households 458588.9 105.3 105.0 Final consumption expenditure of Non-profit institutions serving households 3466.3 101.6 103.6 Individual final consumption expenditure of General government 50789.6 107.0 108.8 Collective final consumption expenditure of General government 3) 78601.7 105.3 110.3 Gross capital formation 161977.9 106.0 104.1 of which: Gross fixed capital formation 173562.6 118.1 105.8 Net export -26241.6 - - Export of goods and services 314715.7 103.9 103.7 Import of goods and services 340957.3 107.3 102.6 Represents the difference between taxes on product due to the State Budget (VAT, excise duties, other taxes) and product subsidies paid from the State Budget. Comprises: expenditure of population households for purchasing goods and services in view to meet their members needs, the expenditure for individual consumption of public administration (education, health, social security and social activities, culture, sport, leisure activities, collection of household waste) and the expenditure for individual consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (religious organisations, trade unions, political parties, unions, foundations, cultural and sport associations). Comprises the expenditure for collective consumption of public administration (general public services, national defence and territory security, public order and security, legislative and regulatory activities, research & development, etc.). The data of the table in Excel format. 8/9

Supplementary information: For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological notes. The data on quarterly GDP - unadjusted and seasonally adjusted series - for the period Q1 1995 - Q3 2019 is published on the INS website: http://www.insse.ro/cms/ro/content/produsul-intern-brut The Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2019, in provisional form (2), will be published in a press release, according to the schedule found on the INS website, on January 14, 2020. Comparative data with the other European Union Member States are to be found in the Eurostat News Release to be published on December 5, 2019 which could be found following the link: http://epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu/portal/page/portal/eurostat/home/. Communication Department e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro Tel: + 4021 3181869 9/9