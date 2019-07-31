INS National Institute of Statistics : ILO Unemployment

according to the standards of International Labour Office, the data being obtained by the Household Labour Force Survey - (see points 1 and 3 in Methodological explanations).

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for June 2019 was of 352 thousand persons, increasing as compared to the previous month (351 thousand persons), but decreasing as compared to the same month of the previous year (379 thousand persons).

Men's unemployment rate was higher than that of women with 1.1 percentages points.

In June 2019, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was estimated at 4.0%

Number of unemployed during June 2017 - June 2019 period

According to the breakdown by gender, men's unemployment rate was with 1.1 percentage points higher than that of women (the values concerned are 4.4% for men and 3.3% for women).

Unemployment rate by gender (%)

2018 2019 Jun. Jul. Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.P May.P Jun.P Total 15-74 years 4.2 4.2 4.0 3.9 4.1 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.9 4.0 3.9 4.0 15-24 years 17.1 16.1 16.1 16.1 15.4 15.4 15.4 15.4 15.4 15.4 ... ... .. 25-74 years 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.1 3.3 3.2 3.1 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 Male 15-74 years 4.6 4.7 4.6 4.4 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.3 4.4 15-24 years 17.5 15.4 15.4 15.4 15.6 15.6 15.6 14.7 14.7 14.7 ... ... .. 25-74 years 3.7 3.8 3.9 3.6 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.4 3.6 Female 15-74 years 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.6 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.4 3.3 15-24 years 16.6 17.1 17.1 17.1 15.2 15.2 15.2 16.4 16.4 16.4 ... ... .. 25-74 years 2.7 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.5 2.5

The unemployment rate of adult persons (aged 25-74 years) was estimated at 3.1% for June 2019 (3.6% in the case of men and 2.5% in that of women's).

The number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for 73.7% of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2019.

Additional information:

The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations.

Monthly data on the number of unemployed and the unemployment rate compiled according to international definition (ILO - International Labour Office) can also be obtained from the publication "Monthly Statistical Bulletin No. 06/2019". Data in the TEMPO database will be available starting with the 31st of July 2019.

