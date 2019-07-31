Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INS National Institute of Statistics : ILO Unemployment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 02:55am EDT

No. 189 / July 31, 2019

Area: ILO* unemployment

In June 2019, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was estimated at 4.0%

  • Unemployment rate** in June 2019 increasead with 0.1 percentages points as compared to the previous month (3.9%).
  • Men's unemployment rate was higher than that of women with 1.1 percentages points.

Evolution of the unemployment rate

  1. Provisional data - according to data revising policy (see point 6 in Methodological explanations). Chart data (xls)

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for June 2019 was of 352 thousand persons, increasing as compared to the previous month (351 thousand persons), but decreasing as compared to the same month of the previous year (379 thousand persons).

  • according to the standards of International Labour Office, the data being obtained by the Household Labour Force Survey - (see points 1 and 3 in Methodological explanations).

1/2

Number of unemployed during June 2017 - June 2019 period

  1. Provisional data - according to data revising policy (see point 6 in Methodological explanations). Chart data (xls)

According to the breakdown by gender, men's unemployment rate was with 1.1 percentage points higher than that of women (the values concerned are 4.4% for men and 3.3% for women).

Unemployment rate by gender (%)

2018

2019

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.P

May.P

Jun.P

Total

15-74 years

4.2

4.2

4.0

3.9

4.1

4.1

4.0

4.0

3.9

3.9

4.0

3.9

4.0

15-24 years

17.1

16.1

16.1

16.1

15.4

15.4

15.4

15.4

15.4

15.4

...

...

..

25-74 years

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

3.3

3.2

3.1

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Male

15-74 years

4.6

4.7

4.6

4.4

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.4

4.3

4.2

4.3

4.3

4.4

15-24 years

17.5

15.4

15.4

15.4

15.6

15.6

15.6

14.7

14.7

14.7

...

...

..

25-74 years

3.7

3.8

3.9

3.6

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.5

3.4

3.6

Female

15-74 years

3.5

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.6

3.5

3.4

3.5

3.4

3.3

15-24 years

16.6

17.1

17.1

17.1

15.2

15.2

15.2

16.4

16.4

16.4

...

...

..

25-74 years

2.7

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.5

2.4

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.7

2.5

2.5

  1. Provisional data - according to data revising policy (see point 6 in Methodological explanations).
    ... - Unavailable data.

Table data (xls)

The unemployment rate of adult persons (aged 25-74 years) was estimated at 3.1% for June 2019 (3.6% in the case of men and 2.5% in that of women's).

The number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for 73.7% of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2019.

Additional information:

  • The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations.

Monthly data on the number of unemployed and the unemployment rate compiled according to international definition (ILO - International Labour Office) can also be obtained from the publication "Monthly Statistical Bulletin No. 06/2019". Data in the TEMPO database will be available starting with the 31st of July 2019.

The next press release, which will include the estimates for July 2019, will be issued on the 30th of August 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view.

Communication Department e-mail: biroupresa@insse.roTel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 06:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aIndonesia's Pertamina sees late-2019 decision on Bangladesh gas power plant
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aUK energy prepayment price cap should be extended past 2020 - watchdog
RE
03:06aChina accuses U.S. of flip-flopping in trade negotiations
RE
03:05aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : 46 468 marriages and 464 registered partnerships in 2018
PU
02:59aAsian shares at six-week low on trade worry, pound under pressure
RE
02:55aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Construction permits released for buildings
PU
02:55aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : ILO Unemployment
PU
02:51aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Oil gains a fifth day after U.S. stockpile drop amid rate optimism
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds Bank profits fall after fresh $669 mln PPI charge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group