INS National Institute of Statistics : Industrial production indices (IPI)

No. 179 /July 12, 2019
Domain: Industry
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN MAY 2019
-
In May 2019, industrial production increased by 7.9% as gross series compared to the previous month and was down 2.0% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.
-
Compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production rose by 0.2% as gross series and was down 1.7% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.
-
In the 1.I-31.V.2019period, industrial production increased by 0.7% as gross series compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period and was up 0.4% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.
Monthly evolution of industrial production
- January 2015-May 2019 -
- series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015=100
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
Mar.15
|
May.15
|
|
Sep.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.15
|
Jul.15
|
Nov.15
|
Jan.16
|
Mar.16
|
May.16
|
Jul.16
|
Sep.16
|
Nov.16
|
Jan.17
|
Mar.17
|
May.17
|
Jul.17
|
Sep.17
|
Nov.17
|
Jan.18
|
Mar.18
|
May.18
|
Jul.18
|
Sep.18
|
Nov.18
|
Jan.19
|
Mar.19
|
May.19
|
|
Total industry
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
Electricity
The data of the graph in xls format
In May 2019, industrial production (the gross series) increased by 7.9% compared to the previous month due to rises in manufacturing (+9.7%) and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+0.3%). Mining and quarrying dropped 1.8%.
Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) was down 2.0% from the previous month due to falls in mining and quarrying (-5.0%)and manufacturing (-2.9%).The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was up 4.5%.
Compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production (the gross series) increased by 0.2%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 5.5%. Drops were reported for mining and quarrying (-2.3%)and manufacturing (-0.3%).
Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) decreased by 1.7% due to the falls reported for mining and quarrying and manufacturing (-2.5%each). A 4.3% rise was reported for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.
In the 1.I-31.V.2019period, industrial production (the gross series) was up 0.7% from the 1.I-31.V.2018 period due to rises in mining and quarrying (+1.2%) and manufacturing (+1.0%). The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply dropped 1.2%.
Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) rose by 0.4% in the 1.I-31.V.2019period compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018period due to the increases reported for mining and quarrying (+1.2%) and manufacturing (+0.9%). The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell by 1.1%.
Industrial Production Indices, for the total and by section of industry
|
|
|
|
|
- percentages -
|
Industrial Production Index - IPI
|
|
May 2019
|
1.I-31.V.2019/
|
|
compared to:
|
|
|
|
|
1.I-31.V.2018
|
|
|
April 2019
|
May 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
G
|
107.9
|
100.2
|
100.7
|
|
S
|
98.0
|
98.3
|
100.4
|
Mining and quarrying
|
G
|
98.2
|
97.7
|
101.2
|
|
S
|
95.0
|
97.5
|
101.2
|
Manufacturing
|
G
|
109.7
|
99.7
|
101.0
|
|
S
|
97.1
|
97.5
|
100.9
|
Electricity
|
G
|
100.3
|
105.5
|
98.8
|
|
S
|
104.5
|
104.3
|
98.9
G = gross series; S = series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality
The data of the table in xls format
Additional information:
-
The industrial production index (IPI) is a volume index and measures the evolution of the results of industrial activities in one period compared to another.
-
The industrial production indices describe the evolution of industry overall, by CANE Rev. 2 sections (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply) and divisions, as well as by main industrial groupings.
-
The indices are calculated on the basis of a sample of representative products that are grouped into 718 CPSA 2015 elementary subclasses, for which quantitative data regarding the production achieved are recorded. The aggregation of the primary indices is done through a system of successive weightings; the first aggregated indices are those at the CANE Rev. 2 subclass level, and the next levels are determined as a weighted arithmetic mean of the indices of the immediately lower level.
-
Beside the gross indices of industrial production, indices that are adjusted by number of working days and seasonality are also calculated on a monthly basis, through the regressive method, using the JDEMETRA+ v2.2.0 software package (the TRAMO/SEATS method).
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for May 2019 will be available as of 12 July 2019), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 19 July 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 24 July 2019).
Comparative data at EU level can be obtained from the Eurostat press release which comes out on Friday, 12 July 2019, and which can be accessed at the following address: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main.
The next press release on industrial production indices will be issued on Wednesday, 14 August 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
Communication Directorate
E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro
Tel: +4021 3181869
Disclaimer
INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:39:01 UTC