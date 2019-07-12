INS National Institute of Statistics : Industrial production indices (IPI)

No. 179 /July 12, 2019

Domain: Industry

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN MAY 2019

In May 2019 , industrial production increased by 7.9% as gross series compared to the previous month and was down 2.0% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.

, industrial production increased by 7.9% as gross series and was down 2.0% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality. Compared to the same month of the previous year , industrial production rose by 0.2% as gross series and was down 1.7% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.

In the 1.I-31.V.2019 period , industrial production increased by 0.7% as gross series compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period and was up 0.4% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.

Monthly evolution of industrial production

- January 2015-May 2019 -

- series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality -

2015=100 130 120 110 100 90 80 Mar.15 May.15 Sep.15 Jan.15 Jul.15 Nov.15 Jan.16 Mar.16 May.16 Jul.16 Sep.16 Nov.16 Jan.17 Mar.17 May.17 Jul.17 Sep.17 Nov.17 Jan.18 Mar.18 May.18 Jul.18 Sep.18 Nov.18 Jan.19 Mar.19 May.19 Total industry Mining and quarrying Manufacturing Electricity

The data of the graph in xls format

In May 2019, industrial production (the gross series) increased by 7.9% compared to the previous month due to rises in manufacturing (+9.7%) and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+0.3%). Mining and quarrying dropped 1.8%.

Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) was down 2.0% from the previous month due to falls in mining and quarrying (-5.0%)and manufacturing (-2.9%).The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was up 4.5%.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production (the gross series) increased by 0.2%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 5.5%. Drops were reported for mining and quarrying (-2.3%)and manufacturing (-0.3%).

Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) decreased by 1.7% due to the falls reported for mining and quarrying and manufacturing (-2.5%each). A 4.3% rise was reported for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.