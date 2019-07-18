INS National Institute of Statistics : Local public utilities

No. 186 / July 18, 2019 Domain: Public utilities PUBLIC UTILITY ACTIVITIES OF LOCAL INTEREST IN 2018 In 2018, the simple length of the distribution network of drinking water was 84504.4 km, 2.9% longer compared to 2017.

In 2018, the simple length of the pipes for distribution of natural gas was 41413.3 km, 2.9% longer compared to 2017. WATER SUPPLY On 31.XII.2018, the simple length of the distribution network of drinking water was 84504.4 km, 2414.0 km longer per total country compared to the situation at the end of 2017. Table 1. Simple length of the distribution network and the volume of drinking water distributed to consumers 2017 2018 2018 compared to 2017 (%) Total simple length of the distribution network of 82090.4 84504.4 102.9 drinking water at the end of the year (km) of which: -municipalities and towns 30092.7 30415.9 101.1 Drinking water distributed to consumers -total 746401 751809 100.7 (thousand cubic meters) of which: 561847 566793 100.9 - for households use Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file) At the end of 2018, the quantity of drinking water distributed to the consumers all over the country, amounted to 751809 thousand cubic meters, 5408 thousand cubic meters more compared to 2017. Out of this quantity, the drinking water for the households use amounted to 566793 thousand cubic meters, representing 75.4% of the total. The share of the drinking water distributed to consumers that own water meters, is 95.0% of the total, the rest of the drinking water distributed being registered as "flat fee". 1/3

SEWAGE NETWORK In 2018, the discharge of wastewater from households and from social and economic units was done in 315 municipalities and towns and 990 communes. At the end of 2018, the total length of the sewage network of Romania was 38449.1 km, out of which 25475.8 km in municipalities and towns. Graph 1. Length of sewage network by residence area in 2018 compared to 2017 km 12973.3 rural 11738.3 urban 25475.8 24606.2 38449.1 total 36344.5 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 40000 2017 2018 Graph data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file) In 2018, the length of the sewage network broadened by 2104.6 km (respectively by 869.6 km in urban area and by 1235.0 km in rural area) compared to the previous year. DISTRIBUTION OF NATURAL GAS At the end of 2018, the total length of the pipes for distribution of natural gas was 41413.3 km, out of which 23227.9 km in municipalities and towns. In 2018, the natural gas was distributed to 945 localities, out of which 248 municipalities and towns. In 2018, compared to the previous year, the length of the pipes for the distribution of the natural gas broadened by 1157.4 km. The volume of natural gas distributed at the end of 2018 amounted to 9042.8 million cubic meters, 136.4 million cubic meters less compared to the previous year. Out of the total natural gas volume distributed in 2018, 3144.2 million cubic meters were for the households use, representing 34.8% of the total natural gas volume distributed. Out of the total volume of natural gas distributed, 89.7% was distributed in the urban area. Table 2. Length of pipes and the volume of natural gas distributed 2018 of which: as against Total municipalities and towns 2017 (col. Total) 2017 2018 2017 2018 (±) (%) Length of pipes for the natural gas distribution -km- 40255.9 41413.3 22696.6 23227.9 +1157.4 102.9 Volume of natural gas distributed -million cubic meters- 9179.2 9042.8 8322.0 8110.8 -136.4 98.5 of which: -for households use 3156.1 3144.2 2646.8 2589.6 -11.9 99.6 Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file) 2/3

DISTRIBUTION OF THERMAL ENERGY In 2018, the thermal energy distributed amounted to 8764793 Gcal (532109 Gcal less compared to 2017), out of which 6955366 Gcal for the population (464479 Gcal less compared to 2017). It was distributed in 73 localities in Romania, out of which 64 municipalities and towns. URBAN GREEN SPACES In the municipalities and towns, the surface of green spaces, such as parks, public gardens, playing grounds for children and sport fields within sport clubs, was 26905 ha at the end of 2018. At the end of 2018, the surface of built-up areas was 470014 ha, 4560 ha more compared to 2017. Table 3. Surface of built-up areas and surface of green spaces 2018 compared to 2017 2018 2017 (±) (%) Surface of built-up areas of the town (ha) 465454 470014 +4560 101.0 Surface of green spaces (ha) 26639 26905 +266 101.0 Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file)