INS National Institute of Statistics : Local public utilities

07/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT

No. 186 / July 18, 2019

Domain: Public utilities

PUBLIC UTILITY ACTIVITIES OF LOCAL INTEREST IN 2018

  • In 2018, the simple length of the distribution network of drinking water was 84504.4 km, 2.9% longer compared to 2017.
  • In 2018, the simple length of the sewage network was 38449.1 km, 5.8% longer compared to 2017.
  • In 2018, the simple length of the pipes for distribution of natural gas was 41413.3 km, 2.9% longer compared to 2017.

WATER SUPPLY

On 31.XII.2018, the simple length of the distribution network of drinking water was 84504.4 km, 2414.0 km longer per total country compared to the situation at the end of 2017.

Table 1. Simple length of the distribution network and the volume of drinking water distributed to consumers

2017

2018

2018

compared to

2017

(%)

Total simple length of the distribution network of

82090.4

84504.4

102.9

drinking water at the end of the year (km)

of which:

-municipalities and towns

30092.7

30415.9

101.1

Drinking water distributed to consumers -total

746401

751809

100.7

(thousand cubic meters)

of which:

561847

566793

100.9

- for households use

Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file)

At the end of 2018, the quantity of drinking water distributed to the consumers all over the country, amounted to 751809 thousand cubic meters, 5408 thousand cubic meters more compared to 2017. Out of this quantity, the drinking water for the households use amounted to 566793 thousand cubic meters, representing 75.4% of the total.

The share of the drinking water distributed to consumers that own water meters, is 95.0% of the total, the rest of the drinking water distributed being registered as "flat fee".

1/3

SEWAGE NETWORK

In 2018, the discharge of wastewater from households and from social and economic units was done in 315 municipalities and towns and 990 communes. At the end of 2018, the total length of the sewage network of Romania was 38449.1 km, out of which 25475.8 km in municipalities and towns.

Graph 1. Length of sewage network by residence area in 2018

compared to 2017

km

12973.3

rural

11738.3

urban

25475.8

24606.2

38449.1

total

36344.5

0

5000

10000

15000

20000

25000

30000

35000

40000

2017

2018

Graph data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file)

In 2018, the length of the sewage network broadened by 2104.6 km (respectively by 869.6 km in urban area and by 1235.0 km in rural area) compared to the previous year.

DISTRIBUTION OF NATURAL GAS

At the end of 2018, the total length of the pipes for distribution of natural gas was 41413.3 km, out of which 23227.9 km in municipalities and towns.

In 2018, the natural gas was distributed to 945 localities, out of which 248 municipalities and towns.

In 2018, compared to the previous year, the length of the pipes for the distribution of the natural gas broadened by 1157.4 km.

The volume of natural gas distributed at the end of 2018 amounted to 9042.8 million cubic meters, 136.4 million cubic meters less compared to the previous year. Out of the total natural gas volume distributed in 2018, 3144.2 million cubic meters were for the households use, representing 34.8% of the total natural gas volume distributed.

Out of the total volume of natural gas distributed, 89.7% was distributed in the urban area.

Table 2. Length of pipes and the volume of natural gas distributed

2018

of which:

as against

Total

municipalities and towns

2017

(col. Total)

2017

2018

2017

2018

(±)

(%)

Length of pipes for the natural gas

distribution -km-

40255.9

41413.3

22696.6

23227.9

+1157.4

102.9

Volume of natural gas distributed

-million cubic meters-

9179.2

9042.8

8322.0

8110.8

-136.4

98.5

of which:

-for households use

3156.1

3144.2

2646.8

2589.6

-11.9

99.6

Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file)

2/3

DISTRIBUTION OF THERMAL ENERGY

In 2018, the thermal energy distributed amounted to 8764793 Gcal (532109 Gcal less compared to 2017), out of which 6955366 Gcal for the population (464479 Gcal less compared to 2017).

It was distributed in 73 localities in Romania, out of which 64 municipalities and towns.

URBAN GREEN SPACES

In the municipalities and towns, the surface of green spaces, such as parks, public gardens, playing grounds for children and sport fields within sport clubs, was 26905 ha at the end of 2018.

At the end of 2018, the surface of built-up areas was 470014 ha, 4560 ha more compared to 2017.

Table 3. Surface of built-up areas and surface of green spaces

2018

compared to

2017

2018

2017

(±)

(%)

Surface of built-up areas of the town

(ha)

465454

470014

+4560

101.0

Surface of green spaces (ha)

26639

26905

+266

101.0

Table data in xls format attached to this press release on the homepage (.rar file)

Additional Information:

  • The public utility activities of local interest consist of all the regulated actions and activities, which meet the utility and general public interest needs of the local collectivities regarding: water supply; sewage and wastewater treatment; distribution and supply of thermal energy; sanitation of localities; administration of public area of the administrative-territorial units.

For the accurate interpretation of indicators, kindly see the Methodological Note attached to the press release on the homepage.

Additional information will be available in the publication "Public utility activities of local interest", date of issue July 31, 2019.

The next issue of the press release on public utility activities of local interest will be in July 2020.

The archive of the press releases: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Directorate of Communication

e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

3/3

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 08:29:12 UTC
