INS National Institute of Statistics : New registrations of road vehicles

* The new registrations of road vehicles refer to the road vehicles registered for the first time in Romania.

In the third quarter of 2019, the share of

rose by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The new registrations* of road vehicles in the third quarter of 2019

In the third quarter of 2019, the new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased for the following categories compared to the same quarter of 2018: mopeds and motorcycles (+18.9%) and passenger cars (+3.3%). The number of new registrations decreased by 16.3% for the buses and minibuses category.

In the period analysed, 53838 new registrations of new road vehicles for passenger transport were reported (32.0% of the total), and 52427 new registrations of new vehicles (32.0% of the total new registrations of passenger cars) were reported for the passenger cars category.

With regard to the new registrations of road vehicles for goods transport, a rise was recorded for the lorries (road vehicles for special purposes included) category (+6.0%) and drops were reported for road tractors (-24.3%)and trailers and semitrailers (-0.8%).

In the period analysed, 12109 new registrations of new road vehicles for goods transport were reported, accounting for 40.7% of the total.

In the third quarter of 2019, the new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased by 13.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and the new registrations of road vehicles for goods transport decreased by 0.9%.

The evolution of the new registrations of road vehicles

Additional information:

The new registrations of road vehicles comprise new vehicles, including lease-purchased vehicles, as well as imported second-hand vehicles, classified according to the Community categories.

The re-registrations due to change of owner as a consequence of the sale of the motor vehicle, trams and trolleybuses, military vehicles, agricultural trailers and housing vehicles are not included.

Data source: the Directorate for Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration within the Ministry of Internal Affairs

