INS National Institute of Statistics : New registrations of road vehicles

11/06/2019 | 02:45am EST

No.277/November 6, 2019

Domain: Transport statistics

The new registrations* of road vehicles in the third quarter of 2019

  • The new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased by 3.6% and the new registrations of vehicles for goods transport rose by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • In the third quarter of 2019, the share of new road vehicles for passenger transport was 32.0% of the total new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport.

New registrations of road vehicles, by category

- number -

2018

2019

Category of vehicle

QI

QII

QIII

QIV

QI

QII

QIII

A

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

I. Road vehicles for

passenger transport

151221

149274

162626

154087

149498

147972

168445

Mopeds and motorcycles

1376

3116

3307

2071

2104

3758

3933

Passenger cars

149273

145566

158639

151008

146147

143188

163943

Buses and minibuses

572

592

680

1008

1247

1026

569

II. Road vehicles for goods

transport

28857

30053

29633

28344

28813

30018

29737

Lorries1)

16960

17255

16905

17203

16644

16721

17914

Road tractors

3880

3589

3429

3306

3685

3511

2596

Trailers and semitrailers

8017

9209

9299

7835

8484

9786

9227

  1. Road vehicles for special purposes included

The data of the table in (xls) format can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

* The new registrations of road vehicles refer to the road vehicles registered for the first time in Romania.

In the third quarter of 2019, the new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased for the following categories compared to the same quarter of 2018: mopeds and motorcycles (+18.9%) and passenger cars (+3.3%). The number of new registrations decreased by 16.3% for the buses and minibuses category.

In the period analysed, 53838 new registrations of new road vehicles for passenger transport were reported (32.0% of the total), and 52427 new registrations of new vehicles (32.0% of the total new registrations of passenger cars) were reported for the passenger cars category.

With regard to the new registrations of road vehicles for goods transport, a rise was recorded for the lorries (road vehicles for special purposes included) category (+6.0%) and drops were reported for road tractors (-24.3%)and trailers and semitrailers (-0.8%).

In the period analysed, 12109 new registrations of new road vehicles for goods transport were reported, accounting for 40.7% of the total.

In the third quarter of 2019, the new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased by 13.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and the new registrations of road vehicles for goods transport decreased by 0.9%.

The evolution of the new registrations of road vehicles

200000

- number -

2018

2019

150000

100000

50000

0

QI

QII

QIII

QIV

QI

QII

QIII

I. Road vehicles for passenger transport

II. Road vehicles for goods transport

Additional information:

The new registrations of road vehicles comprise new vehicles, including lease-purchased vehicles, as well as imported second-hand vehicles, classified according to the Community categories.

The re-registrations due to change of owner as a consequence of the sale of the motor vehicle, trams and trolleybuses, military vehicles, agricultural trailers and housing vehicles are not included.

Data source: the Directorate for Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration within the Ministry of Internal Affairs

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, kindly see the Methodological Note attached to the press release on the homepage.

More information can be obtained from the publication "The new registrations of road vehicles in the 1.I-30.IX.2019period", date of issue 29.11.2019.

The next press release on new registrations of road vehicles will be issued on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Press release archive:

http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

The Directorate of Communication

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:44:05 UTC
