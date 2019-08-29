INS National Institute of Statistics : Resident population on January 1, 2019 and international migration in 2018

Provisional data; they are to be revised by the end of 2019 (see item 5 of the

Usually resident population by gender and age on 1st January 2019

On 1st January 2019, the usually resident population in the urban area amounted to 10,450 thousand persons, a 0.5% decrease compared to 1st January 2018. The female population on 1st January 2019 was 9,934 thousand persons, a drop of 0.4% compared to the same date of the previous year.

The urban population, as well as the female population are in the majority (53.9% and 51.2%, respectively).

The main cause of this decline is the negative natural increase (the number of deceased persons exceeded the number of live births by 75,729 persons).

The usually resident population* on 1st January 2019p down 125.5 thousand persons

Demographic ageing became more pronounced compared to 1st January 2018, with an increase in the share of elderly persons (aged 65 and over). The ageing index increased from 116.3 (on 1st January 2018) to 118.8 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on 1st January 2019).

The share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population remained at the amount determined for 1st January 2018 (15.6%), while the share of the population aged 65 and over in the total population registered an increase of 0.3 percentage points (from 18.2% in 2018 to 18.5% on 1st January, 2019). Thus, the age dependency ratio increased from 51.1 (on 1st January 2018) to 51.9 young and elderly persons per 100 adults (on 1st January 2019).

Romania continues to be an emigration country, the phenomenon of emigration being the second biggest cause of the usually resident population decline. The net international migration during 2018p was negative, with 57 thousand more emigrants than immigrants.

In 2018, more men than women emigrated (59.6%). As far as immigrants are concerned, men were in the majority (54.0%).

Long-term temporary international migration by gender and age group

in 2018

Additional information:

*Usually resident population represents all persons of Romanian nationality, foreign or stateless who have their usual residence in Romania for a period of at least 12 months.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations.

The next press release regarding the usual resident population on 1st January 2020 and long-term temporary international migration will be issued in August 2020, according to the press release calendar for 2020.

