INS National Institute of Statistics : Resident population on January 1, 2019 and international migration in 2018

08/29/2019 | 02:36am EDT

No 212 / 29.08.2019

Domain: Population

The usually resident population* on 1st January 2019p down 125.5 thousand persons

  • On 1st January 2019p, the usually resident population amounted to 19,405 thousand persons, a drop of 125.5 thousand persons compared to 1st January 2018.
  • The main cause of this decline is the negative natural increase (the number of deceased persons exceeded the number of live births by 75,729 persons).
  • The urban population, as well as the female population are in the majority (53.9% and 51.2%, respectively).
  • Demographic ageing1) became more pronounced, rising to 118.8 elderly persons per 100 young persons under 15; the gap between the elderly population aged 65 and over and the young population aged 0-14 reaching 568 thousand persons (3,598 thousand persons compared to 3,030 thousand persons), rising from 498 thousand people on January 1 st, 2018.
  • The age dependency ratio2) increased from 51.1 to 51.9 young and elderly persons per 100 adults.
  • The long-term temporary international net migration was negative (-57,582 persons).

On 1st January 2019, the usually resident population in the urban area amounted to 10,450 thousand persons, a 0.5% decrease compared to 1st January 2018. The female population on 1st January 2019 was 9,934 thousand persons, a drop of 0.4% compared to the same date of the previous year.

Usually resident population by gender and age on 1st January 2019

The data of the graph (xls)

  1. Provisional data; they are to be revised by the end of 2019 (see item 5 of the Methodological explanations) and will be available as of mid-January 2020
    1) The ageing index is the number of elderly persons (aged 65 and over) per 100 young persons (aged under 15).
  1. The age dependency ratio is the ratio of "dependant" age persons (aged under 15 and over 64) to working age persons (aged 15-64), calculated per 100 persons.

Demographic ageing became more pronounced compared to 1st January 2018, with an increase in the share of elderly persons (aged 65 and over). The ageing index increased from 116.3 (on 1st January 2018) to 118.8 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on 1st January 2019).

The share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population remained at the amount determined for 1st January 2018 (15.6%), while the share of the population aged 65 and over in the total population registered an increase of 0.3 percentage points (from 18.2% in 2018 to 18.5% on 1st January, 2019). Thus, the age dependency ratio increased from 51.1 (on 1st January 2018) to 51.9 young and elderly persons per 100 adults (on 1st January 2019).

Romania continues to be an emigration country, the phenomenon of emigration being the second biggest cause of the usually resident population decline. The net international migration during 2018p was negative, with 57 thousand more emigrants than immigrants.

In 2018, more men than women emigrated (59.6%). As far as immigrants are concerned, men were in the majority (54.0%).

Long-term temporary international migration by gender and age group

in 2018

The data of the graph (xls)

Additional information:

*Usually resident population represents all persons of Romanian nationality, foreign or stateless who have their usual residence in Romania for a period of at least 12 months.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations.

The next press release regarding the usual resident population on 1st January 2020 and long-term temporary international migration will be issued in August 2020, according to the press release calendar for 2020.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/ro/content/comunicate-de-presa-arhiva

Communication Department

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

  Provisional data; they are to be revised by the end of 2019 (see item 5 of the Methodological explanations) and will be available as of mid-January 2020

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:35:03 UTC
