INS National Institute of Statistics : Slaughtering of animals and poultry and meat production

Domain: Agriculture Slaughtering of animals and poultry and meat production in April 2019 Compared to March 2019, in April 2019 the slaughtering and the carcass weight increased for all species of animals and poultry.

Compared to April 2019, the slaughtering and the carcass weight increased for sheep and goats and poultry and decreased for cattle; for pigs, the slaughtering remained constant and the carcass weight increased.

. Table 1: Slaughtering of animals and poultry - percentage - Slaughtered animals and Average carcass weight poultry April 2019*) April 2019*) compared to: compared to: April March April March 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cattle - total 98.2 148.6 98.2 153.7 of which: in specialised industrial units (slaughter houses) 94.1 94.1 99.1 96.8 Pigs - total 100.0 111.7 105.1 108.9 of which: in specialised industrial units (slaughter houses) 102.0 113.7 105.7 110.4 Sheep and goats - total 124.6 16.5 ori 144.9 12.3 ori of which: in specialised industrial units (slaughter houses) 268.2 11.2 ori 228.9 7.3 ori Poultry - total 106.8 100.9 106.0 100.2 of which: in specialised industrial units (slaughter houses) 109.1 100.9 104.5 98.6 *) Provisional data The table data (xls) will be accessible through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage. Note: The data for the specialised industrial units (slaughterhouses) have been obtained through exhaustive statistical surveys carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and the data for individual agricultural holdings from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The data refer to slaughtering for consumption only.

Table 2: Average carcass weight for the slaughtered animals and poultry - Kg - Average carcass weight April March April 2018 2019 2019*) Cattle - total 165.0 159.5 165.0 of which: in specialised industrial units (slaughter houses) 219.8 225.1 231.4 Pigs - total 85.1 91.7 89.4 din care: în unităţi industriale specializate (abatoare) 85.7 91.5 88.9 Sheep and goats - total 8.0 12.4 9.3 din care: în unităţi industriale specializate (abatoare) 12.0 15.8 10.2 Poultry - total 1.7 1.7 1.7 din care: în unităţi industriale specializate (abatoare) 1.7 1.7 1.7 *) Provisional data The table data (xls) will be accessible through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage. Chart: The evolution of the carcass weight of the slaughtered animals and poultry, in the period April 2018 - April 2019 -tonnes- 100000 ~ ~ ~ ~ 40000 35000 30000 25000 20000 15000 10000 5000 0 A M I I A S O N D I F M A 2018 2019 Cattle Pigs Sheep and goats Poultry The chart data (xls) will be accessible through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage. 2

Additional information: The term "carcass" For cattle, the carcass weight means the weight of the whole body of a slaughtered animal after removing the skin, blood and internal organs, without head, udder, tail, kidney fat and legs (separated at the level of the metacarpal and metatarsal joints). For pigs, the carcass weight means the weight of the body of the slaughtered animal, whole or split in half along the spine backbone, after bleeding, without internal organs, hair, hoofs, tongue, lard and diaphragm. For sheep and goats, the carcass weight means the weight of the body of the slaughtered animal, after bleeding and peeling of the skin, without internal organs, head and legs (separated at the level of the metacarpal and metatarsal joints). The kidneys and the kidney fat are included in the carcass. For poultry, the carcass weight means the weight of the slaughtered bird, after bleeding, without feathers, fluff and internal organs (intestines, liver, heart and gizzard) and without head, neck and claws. The average carcass weight: represents the ratio between the carcass weight and the number of slaughtered animals or poultry. For the correct interpretation of the indicators, kindly see the Methodological Notesattached to the press release on the homepage. For more information, see the Monthly Statistical Bulletin no. 4/2019, date of issue June 25, 2019. The next issue of the press release on the slaughtering of animals and poultry and meat production will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.