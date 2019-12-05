INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover in retail trade

Food = Prevalent sale of food, beverages and tobacco; Non-food = Prevalent sale of non-food products; Fuel = Retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores

adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality - January 2015 - October 2019

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,

Indices of the retail turnover volume

(excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles)

OCTOBER 2019 in % as against: 1.I-31.X.2019/ 1.I-31.X.2018 SEPTEMBER 2019 OCTOBER 2018 -%- Total retail (excluding the trade with B 102.0 106.9 107.1 motor vehicles and motorcycles) S 100.8 106.4 107.1 Prevalent sale of food, beverages and B 101.8 108.0 105.4 tobacco S 101.0 106.9 105.1 Prevalent sale of non-food products B 102.0 106.0 108.5 S 99.9 106.2 108.8 Retail of automotive fuel in specialised B 102.4 106.9 107.2 stores S 101.1 106.8 107.2

Note: B= gross series; S= adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality

October 2019 as against September 2019

As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, globally increased by 2.0% due to rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.4%), by the sale of non-food products (+2.0%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.8%).

As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, globally increased by 0.8% due to the rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+1.1%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.0%). The sale of non-food products decreased by 0.1%.

October 2019 as against October 2018

As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, registered an increase of 6.9% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+8.0%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.9%) and by the sale of non- food products (+6.0%).

As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, registered an increase of 6.4% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.9%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.8%) and by the sale of non-food products (+6.2%).

