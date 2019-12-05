Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover in retail trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST

No. 305 / December 5, 2019

Domain: Trade and services

The retail turnover in October 2019

  • Compared to the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series by 2.0% and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 0.8%.
  • Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series by 6.9% and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 6.4%.
  • Compared to the period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 7.1%, each.

Monthly evolution of the retail turnover in accordance to CANE Rev. 2

- adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality - - January 2015 - October 2019 -

-2015=100 -

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

Jan-15Feb-15Mar-15Apr-15May-15Jun-15Jul-15Aug-15Sep-15Oct-15Nov-15Dec-15Jan-16Feb-16Mar-16Apr-16May-16Jun-16Jul-16Aug-16Sep-16Oct-16Nov-16Dec-16Jan-17Feb-17Mar-17Apr-17May-17Jun-17Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19

RETAIL-TOTAL

FOOD

NON-FOOD

FUEL

Food = Prevalent sale of food, beverages and tobacco; Non-food = Prevalent sale of non-food products; Fuel = Retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores

Chart data in xls format (X.2018-X.2019)

1/3

Indices of the retail turnover volume

(excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles)

OCTOBER 2019 in % as against:

1.I-31.X.2019/

1.I-31.X.2018

SEPTEMBER 2019

OCTOBER 2018

-%-

Total retail (excluding the trade with

B

102.0

106.9

107.1

motor vehicles and motorcycles)

S

100.8

106.4

107.1

Prevalent sale of food, beverages and

B

101.8

108.0

105.4

tobacco

S

101.0

106.9

105.1

Prevalent sale of non-food products

B

102.0

106.0

108.5

S

99.9

106.2

108.8

Retail of automotive fuel in specialised

B

102.4

106.9

107.2

stores

S

101.1

106.8

107.2

Note: B= gross series; S= adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality

Table data in xls format

October 2019 as against September 2019

As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, globally increased by 2.0% due to rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.4%), by the sale of non-food products (+2.0%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.8%).

As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, globally increased by 0.8% due to the rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+1.1%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.0%). The sale of non-food products decreased by 0.1%.

October 2019 as against October 2018

As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, registered an increase of 6.9% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+8.0%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.9%) and by the sale of non- food products (+6.0%).

As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, registered an increase of 6.4% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.9%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.8%) and by the sale of non-food products (+6.2%).

2/3

Period 1.I-31.X.2019 as against period 1.I-31.X.2018

As against period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, registered an increase of 7.1% due to the increases registered by the sale of non-food products (+8.5%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+7.2%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.4%).

As against period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, registered an increase of 7.1% due to the increases registered by the sale of non-food products (+8.8%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+7.2%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.1%).

Additional information:

  • The turnover represents the total revenue recorded by the company during the reporting period, obtained from both the main activity and the secondary activities performed by them. The turnover does not include VAT and the revenue from the sale or transfer of assets.
  • The turnover volume indices of the retail are Laspeyres type indices and are calculated under comparable prices and methodological conditions. For expressing the values of the current period in prices of the reference period, the deflating price indices are used (consumer price index). The first indices obtained are at the level of class/group CANE Rev. 2, then, by successive aggregations, indices at aggregated levels are obtained. The weights used for aggregation are calculated based on the turnover according to the results of the Business Structural Survey from the reference year (2015).

For the correct interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological Notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the INS TEMPO online database (the data for October 2019 will be available on December 17, 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue December 24, 2019).

For comparable data with the other Member States of the European Union, kindly see the Eurostat press release which will be issued today, December 5, 2019 and posted at the following address: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat

The next issue of the press release will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

The Directorate of Communication

e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

3/3

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aUganda to borrow 600 million euros to plug 2019/20 budget deficit
RE
02:52aGRAPHIC : Wall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
02:51aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
02:50aBritain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aGerman Manufacturing Orders Fell in October
DJ
02:25aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Gross domestic product in the third quarter 2019 (provisional data) (1)
PU
02:25aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Turnover in retail trade
PU
02:20aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Inflation Rises to 1.3 Percent in November
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
2Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3Oil slips as OPEC+ prepares to discuss deeper output cuts
4PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
5Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group