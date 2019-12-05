INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover in retail trade

No. 305 / December 5, 2019
Domain: Trade and services
The retail turnover in October 2019
Compared to the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series by 2.0% and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 0.8%.
Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series by 6.9% and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 6.4%.
Compared to the period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 7.1%, each.
Monthly evolution of the retail turnover in accordance to CANE Rev. 2
- adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality - - January 2015 - October 2019 -
-2015=100 -
Food = Prevalent sale of food, beverages and tobacco; Non-food = Prevalent sale of non-food products; Fuel = Retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores
Chart data in xls format
Indices of the retail turnover volume
(excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles)
|
Note: B= gross series; S= adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality
Table data in xls format
October 2019 as against September 2019
As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, globally increased by 2.0% due to rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.4%), by the sale of non-food products (+2.0%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.8%).
As against the previous month, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, globally increased by 0.8% due to the rises registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+1.1%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.0%). The sale of non-food products decreased by 0.1%.
October 2019 as against October 2018
As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, registered an increase of 6.9% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+8.0%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.9%) and by the sale of non- food products (+6.0%).
As against October 2018, in October 2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, registered an increase of 6.4% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.9%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.8%) and by the sale of non-food products (+6.2%).
Period 1.I-31.X.2019 as against period 1.I-31.X.2018
As against period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, registered an increase of 7.1% due to the increases registered by the sale of non-food products (+8.5%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+7.2%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.4%).
As against period 1.I-31.X.2018, in the period 1.I-31.X.2019 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, registered an increase of 7.1% due to the increases registered by the sale of non-food products (+8.8%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+7.2%) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.1%).
Additional information:
-
The turnover represents the total revenue recorded by the company during the reporting period, obtained from both the main activity and the secondary activities performed by them. The turnover does not include VAT and the revenue from the sale or transfer of assets.
-
The turnover volume indices of the retail are Laspeyres type indices and are calculated under comparable prices and methodological conditions. For expressing the values of the current period in prices of the reference period, the deflating price indices are used (consumer price index). The first indices obtained are at the level of class/group CANE Rev. 2, then, by successive aggregations, indices at aggregated levels are obtained. The weights used for aggregation are calculated based on the turnover according to the results of the Business Structural Survey from the reference year (2015).
For the correct interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological Notes attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, see the INS TEMPO online database (the data for October 2019 will be available on December 17, 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue December 24, 2019).
For comparable data with the other Member States of the European Union, kindly see the Eurostat press release which will be issued today, December 5, 2019 and posted at the following address: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat
The next issue of the press release will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
