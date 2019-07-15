INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover in trade and services provided to the population

May 2019 compared to April 2019
Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance
and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 14.0% due to rises registered in the trade with motor vehicles (+16.9%), in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+16.5%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+10.4%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+7.9%).
Compared to the previous month, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 3.9% in May 2019.
As to the market services provided to the population, gross series, in May 2019, compared to the previous month, increased by 8.0% due to rises registered in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+11.2%), in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (+10.7%) and in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+5.4%). Drops were registered in the services of hairdressing and other embellishment activities (-4.2%)and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (-0.5%).
Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the turnover volume for the market services provided to the population, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 1.4%.
May 2019 compared to May 2018
Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 9.7% due to increases registered in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+41.0%), in the trade with motor vehicles (+11.4%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+8.9%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+0.8%).
In May 2019, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 6.8%
compared to May 2018.
In May 2019, the market services provided to the population, gross series, registered a turnover of 15.2% more compared to May 2018 due to rises in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+22.2%), in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+19.8%), in the hairdressing and other embellishment activities (+19.3%) and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (+10.0%). The turnover in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 11.3%.
In May 2019, the market services provided to the population, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 15.7% compared to May 2018.
Period 1.I-31.V.2019 compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018
Compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018, in the period 1.I-31.V.2019the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 6.6%. The turnover volume increased in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+50.6%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+9.1%), in the trade with motor vehicles (+5.5%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+3.3%).
In the period 1.I-31.V.2019, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality,
increased by 5.9% compared to the period 1.I-31.V.2018.
In the period 1.I-31.V.2019 the market services provided to the population, gross series, registered a turnover of 16.2% more compared to the period 1.I-31.V.2018due to rises in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+25.0%), in the hairdressing and other embellishment activities (+21.4%), in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+12.9%) and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (+7.8%). The activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 7.6%.
In the period 1.I-31.V.2019the market services provided to the population, adjusted series according to the
number of working days and to the seasonality, registered a turnover of 16.0% more compared to the period 1.I-31.V.2018.
Additional information:
The turnover represents the total revenue recorded by the company during the reporting period, obtained both from the main activity and the secondary activities performed by it. The turnover does not include the revenue from the sale or transfer of assets.
The volume indices of the turnover in trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles and in the market services rendered to the population are Laspeyres type indices and are calculated under comparable prices and methodological conditions. For expressing the values of the current period in prices of the reference period the deflating price indices are used (consumer price index). The first indices obtained are at the level of class/group CANE Rev. 2, then, by successive aggregations indices at aggregate levels are obtained. The weights used for aggregation are calculated based on the turnover according to the results of the Business Structural Survey from the reference year (2015).
For the correct interpretation of results, kindly see the Methodological Note attached to the press release on the homepage.
For additional information see the online TEMPO database of the INS (data for May 2019 will be available on July 18, 2019) and the statistical publication Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 24, 2019).
