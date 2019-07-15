INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover in trade and services provided to the population

(adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality) - January 2015 - May 2019 -

The turnover of the trade with motor vehicles and of the market services provided to the population in May 2019

Note: B= gross series; S= adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality Table data in xls format

Monthly evolution of the turnover for the market services provided to the population (adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality)

May 2019 compared to April 2019

Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance

and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 14.0% due to rises registered in the trade with motor vehicles (+16.9%), in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+16.5%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+10.4%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+7.9%).

Compared to the previous month, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 3.9% in May 2019.

As to the market services provided to the population, gross series, in May 2019, compared to the previous month, increased by 8.0% due to rises registered in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+11.2%), in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (+10.7%) and in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+5.4%). Drops were registered in the services of hairdressing and other embellishment activities (-4.2%)and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (-0.5%).

Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the turnover volume for the market services provided to the population, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 1.4%.

May 2019 compared to May 2018

Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 9.7% due to increases registered in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+41.0%), in the trade with motor vehicles (+11.4%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+8.9%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+0.8%).

In May 2019, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 6.8%

compared to May 2018.

In May 2019, the market services provided to the population, gross series, registered a turnover of 15.2% more compared to May 2018 due to rises in the activities of hotels and restaurants (+22.2%), in the activities of washing, cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (+19.8%), in the hairdressing and other embellishment activities (+19.3%) and in the activities of gambling and other recreational activities (+10.0%). The turnover in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 11.3%.

In May 2019, the market services provided to the population, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality, increased by 15.7% compared to May 2018.

Period 1.I-31.V.2019 compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018

Compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018, in the period 1.I-31.V.2019the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 6.6%. The turnover volume increased in the trade with motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; the maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+50.6%), in the trade with spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+9.1%), in the trade with motor vehicles (+5.5%) and in the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+3.3%).

In the period 1.I-31.V.2019, the turnover volume of wholesale and retail, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series according to the number of working days and to the seasonality,

increased by 5.9% compared to the period 1.I-31.V.2018.

