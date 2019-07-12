Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover indices in industry

07/12/2019 | 03:40am EDT

No. 178 / July 12, 2019

Domain: Industry

The industry turnover in May 2019

  • In May 2019, the industry turnover per total (domestic and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, increased both compared to the previous month by 8.7% and compared to the corresponding month of the previous year by 7.6%.
  • In the priod 1.I-31.V.2019, compared to the period 1.I-31.V.2018,the industry turnover (domestic and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, increased by 7.5%.

Industry turnover value indices

gross series

MAY 2019 in % compared to:

APRIL 2019

MAY 2018

Industry - total

108.7

107.6

- by sections:

1.I-31.V.2019/

1.I-31.V.2018-%-

107.5

Mining and quarrying

95.0

107.0

112.6

Manufacturing

109.1

107.6

107.3

- by main industrial groups:

Intermediate goods industry

109.5

109.6

111.1

Capital goods industry

111.7

109.5

107.2

Durable goods industry

109.9

108.1

105.8

Non-durable goods industry

102.5

100.2

103.3

Energy industry

107.2

109.7

105.8

Monthly evolution of the industry turnover, by CANE Rev. 2 sections

- January 2015 - May 2019 -

- 2015=100 -

170

150

130

110

90

70

50

Jan-15

Feb-15

Mar-15

Apr-15

May-15

Jun-15

Jul-15

Aug-15

Sep-15

Oct-15

Nov-15Dec-15Jan-16Feb-16

Mar-16

Apr-16

May-16

Jun-16

Jul-16

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

Dec-16Jan-17Feb-17Mar-17Apr-17May-17

Jun-17

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Total industry

Mining and quarrying

Manufacturing

May 2019 compared to April 2019

Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the industry turnover increased per total by 8.7% due to rises registered in manufacturing (+9.1%). The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 5.0%.

By main industrial groups, there were increases as follows: in capital goods industry (+11.7%), in durable goods industry (+9.9%), in intermediate goods industry (+9.5%), in energy industry (+7.2%) and in the non-durable goods industry (+2.5%).

May 2019 compared to May 2018

Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the industry turnover globally increased by 7.6% due to rises in manufacturing (+7.6%) and in mining and quarrying (+7.0%).

By main industrial groups, there were rises as follows: in energy industry (+9.7%), in intermediate goods industry (+9.6%), in capital goods industry (+9.5%), in durable goods industry (+8.1%), in non-durable goods industry (+0.2%).

Period 1.I-31.V.2019 compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018

Compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018, in the period 1.I-31.V-2019 the industry turnover globally increased by 7.5% due to rises in mining and quarrying (+12.6%) and in manufacturing (+7.3%).

By main industrial groups, there were rises as follows: in intermediate goods industry (+11.1%), in capital goods industry (+7.2%), in durable goods industry (+5.8%), in energy industry (+5.8%) and in non-durable goods industry (+3.3%).

Additional information:

  • Turnover represents the total revenue recorded by the enterprise during the reference period; both from its core business and its secondary activities. Turnover does not include VAT and income from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.
  • Turnover value indices are Laspeyres-type indices and they measure its evolution on total, by sections, by CANE Rev.2 divisions, as well as by large industrial groups.

For the correct interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological Notes attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the INS TEMPO online database (the data for May 2019 will be available on July 18, 2019) and the statistical publications: Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 19, 2019) and Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 24, 2019).

The next issue of the press release will be on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

The Directorate of Communication e-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:39:01 UTC
