INS National Institute of Statistics : Turnover indices in industry

May 2019 compared to April 2019

Compared to the previous month, in May 2019 the industry turnover increased per total by 8.7% due to rises registered in manufacturing (+9.1%). The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 5.0%.

By main industrial groups, there were increases as follows: in capital goods industry (+11.7%), in durable goods industry (+9.9%), in intermediate goods industry (+9.5%), in energy industry (+7.2%) and in the non-durable goods industry (+2.5%).

May 2019 compared to May 2018

Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 the industry turnover globally increased by 7.6% due to rises in manufacturing (+7.6%) and in mining and quarrying (+7.0%).

By main industrial groups, there were rises as follows: in energy industry (+9.7%), in intermediate goods industry (+9.6%), in capital goods industry (+9.5%), in durable goods industry (+8.1%), in non-durable goods industry (+0.2%).

Period 1.I-31.V.2019 compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018

Compared to period 1.I-31.V.2018, in the period 1.I-31.V-2019 the industry turnover globally increased by 7.5% due to rises in mining and quarrying (+12.6%) and in manufacturing (+7.3%).

By main industrial groups, there were rises as follows: in intermediate goods industry (+11.1%), in capital goods industry (+7.2%), in durable goods industry (+5.8%), in energy industry (+5.8%) and in non-durable goods industry (+3.3%).

Additional information:

Turnover represents the total revenue recorded by the enterprise during the reference period; both from its core business and its secondary activities . Turnover does not include VAT and income from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.

Turnover does not include VAT and income from the sale or transfer of fixed assets. Turnover value indices are Laspeyres-type indices and they measure its evolution on total, by sections, by CANE Rev.2 divisions, as well as by large industrial groups .

