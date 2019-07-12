INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

No. 180 /July 12, 2019

Domain: Industry

The new orders in manufacturing in May 2019

In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month and were up 5.0% from the same month of the previous year.

Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing

- January 2015-May 2019 -

Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)

May 2019 compared to April 2019

In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month due to the rises recorded for intermediate goods (+11.2%), consumer non-durables (+6.4%) and consumer durables (+4.1%). Drops were reported for capital goods (-5.5%).

May 2019 compared to May 2018

In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 5.0% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for capital goods (+6.5%), consumer durables (+5.3%), intermediate goods (+2.9%) and consumer non-durables (+1.8%).