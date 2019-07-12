Log in
INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

0
07/12/2019 | 03:40am EDT

No. 180 /July 12, 2019

Domain: Industry

The new orders in manufacturing in May 2019

  • In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month and were up 5.0% from the same month of the previous year.
  • In the 1.I-31.V.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing rose in nominal terms by 7.0% compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period.

Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing

- January 2015-May 2019 -

2015=100

220

170

120

70

20

Jan-15Feb-15Mar-15Apr-15May-15Jun-15Jul-15Aug-15Sep-15Oct-15Nov-15Dec-15Jan-16Feb-16Mar-16Apr-16May-16Jun-16Jul-16Aug-16Sep-16Oct-16Nov-16Dec-16Jan-17Feb-17Mar-17Apr-17May-17Jun-17Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19

MANUFACTURING

IG

CG

CD

CND

Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)

The data of the graph in xls format (V.2018-V.2019)

May 2019 compared to April 2019

In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month due to the rises recorded for intermediate goods (+11.2%), consumer non-durables (+6.4%) and consumer durables (+4.1%). Drops were reported for capital goods (-5.5%).

May 2019 compared to May 2018

In May 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 5.0% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for capital goods (+6.5%), consumer durables (+5.3%), intermediate goods (+2.9%) and consumer non-durables (+1.8%).

Value indices of new orders in manufacturing

gross series

MAY 2019 in % compared to:

1.I-31.V.2019/

1.I-31.V.2018

APRIL 2019

MAY 2018

-%-

Manufacturing working on orders - total

100.1

105.0

107.0

- by main industrial groupings:

Intermediate goods

111.2

102.9

104.2

Capital goods

94.5

106.5

108.8

Consumer durables

104.1

105.3

109.2

Consumer non-durables

106.4

101.8

103.6

The data of the table in xls format

The 1.I-31.V.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period

In the 1.I-31.V.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 7.0% compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+9.2%), capital goods (+8.8%), intermediate goods (+4.2%) and consumer non-durables (+3.6%).

Further information:

  • The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.
  • The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for May 2019 will be available as of 18 July 2019), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 19 July 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 24 July 2019).

The next press release will be issued on Monday, 12 August 2019.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:39:02 UTC
