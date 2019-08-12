INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

In June 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were down 2.8% from the same month of the previous year due to the decreases recorded for intermediate goods (-4.4%) and capital goods (-2.9%). Increases were reported for consumer durables (+7.7%) and consumer non-durables (+0.8%).

In June 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 9.5% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for intermediate goods (-14.5%), capital goods (-8.0%), consumer durables (-5.4%) and consumer non-durables(-2.5%).

The new orders in manufacturing in June 2019

Value indices of new orders in manufacturing

gross series JUNE 2019 in % compared to: 1.I-30.VI.2019/ 1.I-30.VI.2018 MAY 2019 JUNE 2018 -%- Manufacturing working on orders - total 90.5 97.2 105.4 - by main industrial groupings: Intermediate goods 85.5 95.6 103.2 Capital goods 92.0 97.1 106.7 Consumer durables 94.6 107.7 108.9 Consumer non-durables 97.5 100.8 103.2

The 1.I-30.VI.2019 period compared to the 1.I-30.VI.2018 period

In the 1.I-30.VI.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 5.4% compared to the 1.I-30.VI.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+8.9%), capital goods (+6.7%), intermediate goods (+3.2%) and consumer non-durables (+3.2%).

The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.

product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included. The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.

