INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

No. 202 / August 12, 2019
Domain: Industry
The new orders in manufacturing in June 2019
In June 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, decreased by 9.5% compared to the previous month and were down 2.8% from the same month of the previous year.
In the 1.I-30.VI.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing rose in nominal terms by 5.4% compared to the 1.I-30.VI.2018 period.
Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing
- January 2015-June 2019 -
2015=100
Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)
The data of the graph in xls format (VI.2018-VI.2019)
June 2019 compared to May 2019
In June 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 9.5% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for intermediate goods (-14.5%), capital goods (-8.0%), consumer durables (-5.4%) and consumer non-durables(-2.5%).
June 2019 compared to June 2018
In June 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were down 2.8% from the same month of the previous year due to the decreases recorded for intermediate goods (-4.4%) and capital goods (-2.9%). Increases were reported for consumer durables (+7.7%) and consumer non-durables (+0.8%).
Value indices of new orders in manufacturing
The data of the table in xls format
The 1.I-30.VI.2019 period compared to the 1.I-30.VI.2018 period
In the 1.I-30.VI.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 5.4% compared to the 1.I-30.VI.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+8.9%), capital goods (+6.7%), intermediate goods (+3.2%) and consumer non-durables (+3.2%).
Further information:
-
The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.
-
The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for June 2019 will be available as of 19 August 2019), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 22 August 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 27 August 2019).
The next press release will be issued on Thursday, 12 September 2019.
