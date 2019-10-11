INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 1.3% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for consumer durables (+29.3%) and capital goods (+2.6%). Drops were reported for intermediate goods (-3.0%) and consumer non-durables(-0.9%).

In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 13.5% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for consumer non-durables(-17.0%), capital goods (-14.4%) and intermediate goods (-12.5%). A 4.0% rise was reported for consumer durables.

The new orders in manufacturing in August 2019

Value indices of new orders in manufacturing

gross series AUGUST 2019 in % compared to: 1.I-31.VIII.2019/ 1.I-31.VIII.2018 JULY 2019 AUGUST 2018 -%- Manufacturing working on orders - total 86.5 101.3 105.3 - by main industrial groupings: Intermediate goods 87.5 97.0 102.8 Capital goods 85.6 102.6 106.5 Consumer durables 104.0 129.3 112.8 Consumer non-durables 83.0 99.1 102.9

The 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period

In the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 5.3% compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+12.8%), capital goods (+6.5%), consumer non-durables (+2.9%) and intermediate goods (+2.8%).

The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.

product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included. The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

