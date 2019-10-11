INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

Log in
0
10/11/2019 | 02:51am EDT

No. 261 /October 11, 2019

Domain: Industry

The new orders in manufacturing in August 2019

  • In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, decreased by 13.5% compared to the previous month and were up 1.3% from the same month of the previous year.
  • In the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing rose in nominal terms by 5.3% compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.

Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing

- January 2015-August 2019 -

2015=100

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

Jan-19

Jan-15

Feb-15

Mar-15

Apr-15

May-15

Jun-15

Jul-15

Aug-15

Sep-15

Oct-15

Nov-15

Dec-15

Jan-16

Feb-16

Mar-16

Apr-16

May-16

Jun-16

Jul-16

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

Dec-16

Jan-17

Feb-17

Mar-17

Apr-17

May-17

Jun-17

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)

The data of the graph in xls format (VIII.2018-VIII.2019)

August 2019 compared to July 2019

In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 13.5% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for consumer non-durables(-17.0%), capital goods (-14.4%) and intermediate goods (-12.5%). A 4.0% rise was reported for consumer durables.

August 2019 compared to August 2018

In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 1.3% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for consumer durables (+29.3%) and capital goods (+2.6%). Drops were reported for intermediate goods (-3.0%) and consumer non-durables(-0.9%).

Value indices of new orders in manufacturing

gross series

AUGUST 2019 in % compared to:

1.I-31.VIII.2019/

1.I-31.VIII.2018

JULY 2019

AUGUST 2018

-%-

Manufacturing working on orders - total

86.5

101.3

105.3

- by main industrial groupings:

Intermediate goods

87.5

97.0

102.8

Capital goods

85.6

102.6

106.5

Consumer durables

104.0

129.3

112.8

Consumer non-durables

83.0

99.1

102.9

The data of the table in xls format

The 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period

In the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 5.3% compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+12.8%), capital goods (+6.5%), consumer non-durables (+2.9%) and intermediate goods (+2.8%).

Further information:

  • The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.
  • The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for August 2019 will be available as of 16 October 2019), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 18 October 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 24 October 2019).

The next press release will be issued on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:07 UTC
