INS National Institute of Statistics : Value indices of industrial new orders

No. 261 /October 11, 2019
Domain: Industry
The new orders in manufacturing in August 2019
-
In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing overall (domestic market and non-domestic market), in nominal terms, decreased by 13.5% compared to the previous month and were up 1.3% from the same month of the previous year.
-
In the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing rose in nominal terms by 5.3% compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period.
Monthly evolution of new orders in manufacturing
- January 2015-August 2019 -
Jan-19
|
Jan-15
|
Feb-15
|
Mar-15
|
Apr-15
|
May-15
|
Jun-15
|
Jul-15
|
Aug-15
|
Sep-15
|
Oct-15
|
Nov-15
|
Dec-15
|
Jan-16
|
Feb-16
|
Mar-16
|
Apr-16
|
May-16
|
Jun-16
|
Jul-16
|
Aug-16
|
Sep-16
|
Oct-16
|
Nov-16
|
Dec-16
|
Jan-17
|
Feb-17
|
Mar-17
|
Apr-17
|
May-17
|
Jun-17
|
Jul-17
|
Aug-17
|
Sep-17
|
Oct-17
|
Nov-17
|
Dec-17
|
Jan-18
|
Feb-18
|
Mar-18
|
Apr-18
|
May-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
Intermediate goods (IG); Capital goods (CG); Consumer durables (CD); Consumer non-durables (CND)
The data of the graph in xls format (VIII.2018-VIII.2019)
August 2019 compared to July 2019
In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing decreased by 13.5% compared to the previous month due to the drops recorded for consumer non-durables(-17.0%), capital goods (-14.4%) and intermediate goods (-12.5%). A 4.0% rise was reported for consumer durables.
August 2019 compared to August 2018
In August 2019, the new orders in manufacturing were up 1.3% from the same month of the previous year due to the increases recorded for consumer durables (+29.3%) and capital goods (+2.6%). Drops were reported for intermediate goods (-3.0%) and consumer non-durables(-0.9%).
Value indices of new orders in manufacturing
|
|
|
|
gross series
|
|
AUGUST 2019 in % compared to:
|
1.I-31.VIII.2019/
|
|
|
|
1.I-31.VIII.2018
|
|
JULY 2019
|
AUGUST 2018
|
|
-%-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing working on orders - total
|
86.5
|
101.3
|
105.3
|
- by main industrial groupings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
87.5
|
97.0
|
102.8
|
Capital goods
|
85.6
|
102.6
|
106.5
|
Consumer durables
|
104.0
|
129.3
|
112.8
|
Consumer non-durables
|
83.0
|
99.1
|
102.9
The data of the table in xls format
The 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period
In the 1.I-31.VIII.2019 period, the new orders in manufacturing overall increased by 5.3% compared to the 1.I-31.VIII.2018 period due to the rises recorded for consumer durables (+12.8%), capital goods (+6.5%), consumer non-durables (+2.9%) and intermediate goods (+2.8%).
Further information:
-
The industrial new orders represent the value of the contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and services that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included.
-
The (nominal) value indices of new orders are Laspeyres-type indices and measure their evolution (in current prices) overall, by CANE Rev. 2 divisions (13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24÷30), as well as by main industrial groupings.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for August 2019 will be available as of 16 October 2019), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 18 October 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 24 October 2019).
The next press release will be issued on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.
Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
2/2
