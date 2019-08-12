INS National Institute of Statistics : Vital statistics

No. 199 /August 12, 2019

Domain: Vital statistics

Vital statistics in June 2019

In June 2019 the number of recorded births decreased compared to May 2019.

The number of recorded deaths was down from the previous month, and the number of recorded deaths of children under 1 year increased in June 2019 compared to May 2019.

The number of recorded marriages increased and the number of recorded divorces dropped in June 2019 compared to May 2019.

June 2019 compared to May 2019

Birth rate, death rate and natural increase1

The births of 14506 children were recorded in June 2019, 1486 less than in May 2019.

The number of persons whose deaths were recorded in June 2019 was 19871, 1632 less than in May 2019.

The natural increase in June 2019 was negative, with an excess of deaths of 5365 over live births.

The number of deaths of children under 1 year recorded in June 2019 was 105, 16 more than in May 2019.

Evolution of the number of live births and deceased persons

from June 2018 to June 2019

32000 30000 negative natural increase negative natural increase 28000 26000 24000 22000 20000 18000 16000 14000 12000

semi-final data provisional data Live births Deceased persons

The data of the graph in xls format