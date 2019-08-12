INS National Institute of Statistics : Vital statistics

No. 199 /August 12, 2019
Domain: Vital statistics
Vital statistics in June 2019
In June 2019 the number of recorded births decreased compared to May 2019.
The number of recorded deaths was down from the previous month, and the number of recorded deaths of children under 1 year increased in June 2019 compared to May 2019.
The number of recorded marriages increased and the number of recorded divorces dropped in June 2019 compared to May 2019.
June 2019 compared to May 2019
Birth rate, death rate and natural increase1
The births of 14506 children were recorded in June 2019, 1486 less than in May 2019.
The number of persons whose deaths were recorded in June 2019 was 19871, 1632 less than in May 2019.
The natural increase in June 2019 was negative, with an excess of deaths of 5365 over live births.
The number of deaths of children under 1 year recorded in June 2019 was 105, 16 more than in May 2019.
Evolution of the number of live births and deceased persons
from June 2018 to June 2019
1 The data for the months of 2018 are semi-final data, and the ones for the months of 2019 are provisional data.
Marriage rate and divorce rate2
14338 marriages were recorded at Register Offices in June 2019, 1549 more than in May 2019. 2431 divorces were formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010, 283 less than in May 2019.
Evolution of the number of marriages and divorces
from June 2018 to June 2019
June 2019 compared to June 2018
Birth rate, death rate and natural increase1
The number of live births fell by 2154 in June 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, and the number of persons who died was greater by 575 than in June 2018.
The natural increase was negative both in June 2019 (-5365 persons) and in June 2018 (-2636 persons).
The number of children under 1 year who died in June 2019 was smaller by 2 than the one recorded in June 2018.
Marriage rate and divorce rate2
The number of marriages increased by 1034 in June 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year. In June 2019, 322 less divorces than in June 2018 were formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010.
Additional information:
Natural increase represents the difference between the number of live births and the number of deceased persons during the reference period.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
The next press release on vital statistics will be issued on 10 September 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
2 The data for the months of 2018 are final data, and the ones for the months of 2019 are provisional data.
