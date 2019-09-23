Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INSHUR : First to Launch the UK's Most Flexible Insurance For Uber Drivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:10am EDT

INSHUR today announces its new flex insurance options, a first for the Private Hire Insurance market. Drivers can choose any number of days of cover between 7 and 90 days. Alternatively, a customer can opt for a fixed term of 7, 14, 30 or 90 days or an annual policy. The innovation underlines INSHUR’s leadership and further strengthens its status as the preferred choice for UK Uber drivers.*

The new product is in direct response to the insurtech’s customer market data findings showing that of 157 drivers 87% asked for fully flexible insurance of between seven and 90 days.**

“For too long drivers have had to buy insurance products that suit the needs of the insurer and not the customer. Uber drivers deserve to get something better. If a driver wants to buy a flexible term product, we now offer that. Insurance is a cost for everyone and if we can reduce that burden we feel it’s the right thing to do and expect other insurers to follow our lead,” said John King, Head of Product at INSHUR.

INSHUR’s survey of 561 drivers found that 79% of drivers pay for their insurance monthly rather than yearly (20%), which is unsurprising as the yearly cost of commercial car insurance ranges between £1,000 and £3,000+ for over 99% of drivers.*

The Private Hire Insurance industry has been short on innovation but INSHUR is looking to change that. Traditionally only a fixed term 30-day, 90-day or annual policy was available. With INSHUR, drivers can buy a policy in minutes, which saves time not visiting or calling around brokers. With the new flex options, drivers are put in control, allowing them to pay for only the insurance they need.

David Daiches, COO and co-founder of INSHUR, says: “INSHUR was built on the ethos of making the lives of drivers simpler by improving the process of buying insurance. Because of this, 75% of our customer base has been referred to us through word of mouth. The only way to maintain this level of customer support is to remain a trustworthy company that cares about its customers. Our new flexible insurance builds on this ethos.”

*According to the information collected from INSHUR’s 2019 insurance survey that was answered by 561 UK-based Uber drivers.
**According to the information collected from a poll in INSHUR’s monthly newsletter, The Surge, in July 2019 which collected 157 responses from their newsletter subscribers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aA REVOLUTIONARY ONLINE MARKETPLACE : Shipsta Launches a Platform for Digital Procurement of Freight Rates
EQ
05:30aGREIFFENBERGER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:29aOil edges further above $64 on doubts over Saudi supply
RE
05:29aDNB : Shuffles Organizational Structure
DJ
05:27aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED (NYSE : NAT) – Strong market improvement for our Suezmax tankers. Insiders buy NAT stock.
PU
05:27aXINJIANG XINXIN MINING INDUSTRY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report of the company in respect of the financial year ended 31 december 2018
PU
05:27aCARLSBERG A/S : Foundation sale of shares in connection with A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
05:26aCARLSBERG A/S : Share Buy-Back Programme
AQ
05:25aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Notification Letter & Request Form for Non-registered Holders
PU
05:25aPING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY : Notification letter and Request Form to non-registered shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group