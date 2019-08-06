Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INSIDE INFORMATION: (1) INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER AND (2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆侖國際金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

  1. INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

    1. AND
    2. RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

Reference is made to the announcement of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 December 2018 in relation to, among other things, the renewed information technology services agreement (the "IT Services Agreement") entered into between the Company and Banclogix System Co., Limited ("Banclogix"), pursuant to which Banclogix agreed to provide certain information technology services to the Company. Banclogix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KVB Kunlun Holdings Limited ("KVB Holdings"), which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

We also refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2019, in which it was confirmed, amongst other things, that the Company has established a sub-committee of the board of directors (the "Board") to review Mr. Liu's performance during his time as chief executive officer and executive director of the Company. As part of this review, the Company has made several attempts to access, on an urgent basis, data relating to the Group, but Banclogix has not provided such access.

On 5 August 2019, the Company engaged its legal representatives to apply ex parte to the Court of First Instance in the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "Hong Kong High Court") and obtained an injunction order (the "Injunction Order") to prohibit Banclogix from directly or indirectly and whether inside or outside Hong Kong, (i) deleting or disposing of data owned by the Group (the "Group's Data"); and (ii) damaging, deleting, modifying, destroying or disposing of any back-up tapes or any other back-up storage media which contain the Group's Data. Notice of the Injunction Order was given to Banclogix and its legal representatives on 5 August 2019.

The Injunction Order will remain in force up to and including 5pm on 9 August 2019 unless a further order is issued by the Hong Kong High Court to vary or discharge the Injunction Order before that date. According to the Injunction Order, an inter-partes hearing between the Company and Banclogix will be held at the Hong Kong High Court at 10am on 9 August 2019 (the "Hearing"). The Company will make a further announcement in relation to the Hearing in due course.

Also on 5 August 2019, the Company issued a writ of summons against Banclogix in the Hong Kong High Court (the "Writ"). The Writ seeks various forms of relief against Banclogix, including:

  1. a declaration that Banclogix is in breach of the IT Services Agreement;
  2. a final prohibitory injunction order to prohibit Banclogix from taking the same steps as stated in the Injunction Order; and
  3. a final mandatory injunction order to compel Banclogix, as soon as practicable upon any request in writing by the Company, to provide the Company and its employees or other agents with full access to the Group's Data and permit the Company to make a copy of the Group's Data.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the trading in the shares of the Company to resume from 9:00a.m. on 7 August 2019 following the publication of this announcement.

By order of the Board

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited

Yuan Feng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive directors

Mr. Yuan Feng (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest (Chief Financial Officer)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Li Jiong (Chairman)

Mr. Stephen Gregory McCoy

Mr. Xu Jianqiang

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Wu Jianfeng

Mr. Christopher Wesley Satterfield

Ms. Hu Zhaoxia

Mr. Jin Shaoliang

Disclaimer

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aDescartes Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:45aZynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
GL
06:45aOcwen Financial Announces Operating Results for Second Quarter 2019
GL
06:44aREGENERON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:43aBECTON DICKINSON AND : BDX Beats Analysts' 3Q Adjusted. Earnings Estimates
DJ
06:42aSTARHUB : 2Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Lower Mobile, TV Revenues
DJ
06:41aSOTHERLY HOTELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aEASYHOTEL : Form 8.3 -
AQ
06:40aP3 SURVEY : Magyar Telekom's mobile network was ranked first already the fourth time
PU
06:40aTHAI UNION PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2019 (Revise)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group