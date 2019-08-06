INSIDE INFORMATION: (1) INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER AND (2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆侖國際金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

Reference is made to the announcement of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 December 2018 in relation to, among other things, the renewed information technology services agreement (the "IT Services Agreement") entered into between the Company and Banclogix System Co., Limited ("Banclogix"), pursuant to which Banclogix agreed to provide certain information technology services to the Company. Banclogix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KVB Kunlun Holdings Limited ("KVB Holdings"), which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

We also refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2019, in which it was confirmed, amongst other things, that the Company has established a sub-committee of the board of directors (the "Board") to review Mr. Liu's performance during his time as chief executive officer and executive director of the Company. As part of this review, the Company has made several attempts to access, on an urgent basis, data relating to the Group, but Banclogix has not provided such access.

On 5 August 2019, the Company engaged its legal representatives to apply ex parte to the Court of First Instance in the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "Hong Kong High Court") and obtained an injunction order (the "Injunction Order") to prohibit Banclogix from directly or indirectly and whether inside or outside Hong Kong, (i) deleting or disposing of data owned by the Group (the "Group's Data"); and (ii) damaging, deleting, modifying, destroying or disposing of any back-up tapes or any other back-up storage media which contain the Group's Data. Notice of the Injunction Order was given to Banclogix and its legal representatives on 5 August 2019.

The Injunction Order will remain in force up to and including 5pm on 9 August 2019 unless a further order is issued by the Hong Kong High Court to vary or discharge the Injunction Order before that date. According to the Injunction Order, an inter-partes hearing between the Company and Banclogix will be held at the Hong Kong High Court at 10am on 9 August 2019 (the "Hearing"). The Company will make a further announcement in relation to the Hearing in due course.