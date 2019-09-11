Log in
INSIDE INFORMATION:UPDATE ON INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

09/11/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

UPDATE ON INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND

WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Injunction Order obtained by the Company against Banclogix (the "Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, all the terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement when used herein.

The Board announces that the Hearing in relation to the Injunction Order took place on 9 August 2019. At the Hearing, Banclogix offered an undertaking to the Hong Kong High Court not to delete or dispose of the Company's data and certain back-up tapes (the "Undertaking"), with a view to replacing the Injunction Order the Company obtained on 5 August 2019. Since the Hearing, the Company has been in negotiations with Banclogix as to the terms of the Undertaking, and the Hong Kong High Court ordered the Injunction Order to continue in the interim pending resolution of the matter and until further Order from the Hong Kong High Court.

On 3 September 2019, the Company and Banclogix reached an agreement on the precise terms of the Undertaking, and the Company lodged a draft order containing the Undertaking (the "Order") for the Hong Kong High Court's approval, which was approved by the Hong Kong High Court on 5 September 2019. The Company received the sealed Order from the Hong Kong High Court on 11 September 2019.

The terms of the Undertaking are as follows:

1

  1. until the substantive determination of the Company's summons to continue the Injunction Order (the "Injunction Summons") or until further order of the Hong Kong High Court, unless with the Company's prior consent in writing, Banclogix undertakes not to, directly or indirectly, whether through its directors, officers, employees, agents, and whether inside or outside Hong Kong, delete or dispose of any data owned by the Group, or supplied by or originated from the Group and/or their customers in connection with any services provided by Banclogix to the Group under the IT Services Agreement, and contained or hosted on computer servers, back-up tapes or any other media in Banclogix's possession, custody or power whether inside or outside Hong Kong ("KVB's Data"), save and except such deletion and/or modification in the ordinary course of business and/or for proper system maintenance; and
  2. until the substantive determination of the Injunction Summons or until further order of the Hong Kong High Court, Banclogix shall preserve (and shall not, directly or indirectly, whether through its directors, officers, employees, agents, and whether inside or outside Hong Kong, damage, delete, modify, destroy or dispose of) any and all of the annual back-ups for the last seven years, rotational back-up version containing KVB's Data as at 26 July 2019 (or, if not available, the next available day), and non-rotationalback-ups (if any) containing KVB's Data.

The Hong Kong High Court also ordered that, among other things, the Injunction Summons be adjourned for substantive argument on a date no earlier than 1 November 2019. The Company will make a further announcement in relation to the Injunction Summons in due course.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited

Yuan Feng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive director

Mr. Yuan Feng (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Li Jiong (Chairman)

Mr. Stephen Gregory McCoy

Mr. Xu Jianqiang

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Wu Jianfeng

Mr. Christopher Wesley Satterfield

Ms. Hu Zhaoxia

Mr. Jin Shaoliang

2

Disclaimer

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:16:02 UTC
