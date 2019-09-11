Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

UPDATE ON INJUNCTION ORDER OBTAINED AND

WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED AGAINST SERVICE PROVIDER

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Injunction Order obtained by the Company against Banclogix (the "Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, all the terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement when used herein.

The Board announces that the Hearing in relation to the Injunction Order took place on 9 August 2019. At the Hearing, Banclogix offered an undertaking to the Hong Kong High Court not to delete or dispose of the Company's data and certain back-up tapes (the "Undertaking"), with a view to replacing the Injunction Order the Company obtained on 5 August 2019. Since the Hearing, the Company has been in negotiations with Banclogix as to the terms of the Undertaking, and the Hong Kong High Court ordered the Injunction Order to continue in the interim pending resolution of the matter and until further Order from the Hong Kong High Court.

On 3 September 2019, the Company and Banclogix reached an agreement on the precise terms of the Undertaking, and the Company lodged a draft order containing the Undertaking (the "Order") for the Hong Kong High Court's approval, which was approved by the Hong Kong High Court on 5 September 2019. The Company received the sealed Order from the Hong Kong High Court on 11 September 2019.

The terms of the Undertaking are as follows: