Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INSIDE INFORMATION: UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:56am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平 安 證 券 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

INSIDE INFORMATION:

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

This announcement is made by Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the

  • Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 11 October 2019 (the "Rights Issue Announcement") and the prospectus of the Company dated 1 November 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the Rights Issue; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 18 November, 21 November, 22 November and 27 November 2019 (the

  • Petitions Announcements") in relation to the First Petition and Second Petition received by the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Rights Issue Announcement, the Prospectus and the Petitions Announcements.

By consent of the parties, the Court made the following orders on 4th December and

5th December 2019 (the "Court Orders"):

1. In accordance with the application made by the Company:

  • The following payments and transactions shall not be void by virtue of section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) in the event of an order for the winding up of the Company being made on the First Petition and Second Petition, provided that the Company's banks shall be under no obligation to verify for themselves whether any transactions through or payments made out of the Company's bank accounts are for the purposes as stated in the following:

1

  1. Refund of payments received in the Company's bank accounts for its Rights Shares and for applications for excess rights shares in respect of the Company's Rights Issue prescribed in the Rights Issue Announcement and Prospectus;
  2. Payments of legal fees and other expenses already incurred and to be incurred out of the Company's bank account for dealing with matters relating to or arising out of the First Petition and the Second Petition, provided that such amount in aggregate shall not exceed a total sum of HK$500,000.00; and
  3. Payments made into or out of any of the Company's bank accounts in the ordinary course of the business of the Company, provided that the payments made out of the bank accounts shall not exceed in aggregate HK$2,520,000.00 for November 2019, and thereafter HK$2,520,000.00 for each month.

2. In accordance with the application made by the Petitioners of the First Petition:

  • The 1st Petitioner and the 2nd Petitioner of the First Petition and Haitong International Securities Company Limited be permitted to carry out the transfers in connection with 889,800,000 shares in the Company and that upon such transfers the status of the members of the Company be altered accordingly and that such transfers and such alternations of the status of the members, including alternation of the names of the registered shareholders, shall not be void by virtue of section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32).

Notwithstanding the Court Orders, the abovementioned payments and transactions are still subject to the completion of required formalities.

The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the First Petition and Second Petition and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

Cheung Kam Fai

Executive Director & CEO

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Kam Fai (CEO), Mr. Gong Qingli, Mr. Lin Hongqiao, Mr. Wang Zihao and Mr. Cheung Ming Ming as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Chun Pong, Mr. Tsui Cheung On and Ms. Luo Xia as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aACCESS BANK : Adebiyi - Quality Control Vital in Manufacturing
AQ
09:07aDHX MEDIA (dba WILDBRAIN) ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM NASDAQ - WildBrain
AQ
09:07aJULIUS BERGER NIG : MD, Richter Gets Global Best Practice Award
AQ
09:07aElectric Motors Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities With ABB and Siemens in the Electric Motors Market
BU
09:07aKYRIBA : and Scientist.com Improve Funding of Scientific Research Through SciPay™
BU
09:07aTHE MARY KAY FOUNDATION : SM Donates $25,000 To Denton County Friends of the Family
BU
09:07aCold Outside? Upstate NY says "hold my beer"
PR
09:07aFEDEX OFFICE : Brings PANTONE® Color of the Year 2020 19-4052 Classic Blue to Life for Businesses and Consumers Through State-of-the-Art Color Matching and Printing Technologies
BU
09:07aLIVANOVA : to Present New Data on Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy System at the American Epilepsy Society 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
09:06aGM, LC Chem announce $2.3 billion EV battery venture in Ohio
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
5ORSTED AS : Orsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group