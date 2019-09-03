Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

INSIDE INFORMATION: WINDING UP PETITION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

On 30 August 2019, the Company received a petition (the "Petition") filed by a holder of the bonds issued by the Company (the "Petitioner") against the Company in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "Court") for an order that the Company be wound up by the Court. The Petition was filed against the Company for failure to settle the outstanding principal of the bonds and the accrued interest in the amount of RMB8,601,297.74 as at 30 August 2019.

The Company is in the course of seeking legal advice on the matter, and intends to defend vigorously against the Petition, but may also attempt to liaise for a settlement. The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition as and when appropriate.

EFFECTS OF WINDING UP PETITION

In the unlikely event that the Company is ultimately wound up as a result of the Petition, then pursuant to section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("CWUMPO"), any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares, or alteration in the status of the members of the Company after the commencement date of the winding up, namely the date of the presentation of the Petition (30 August