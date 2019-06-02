INSIGHTEC : MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Receives Reimbursement from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the Treatment of Essential Tremor

HAIFA, Israel, June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTEC®, a global medical technology innovator of incisionless surgery, today announced that it has received national reimbursement from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for treating essential tremor.

"Focused ultrasound allows us to treat essential tremor patients in a completely incisionless manner," commented Professor Takaomi Taira, Director of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Tokyo Women's Medical University (TWMU), Tokyo, Japan. "This less invasive technique means that there is less risk of infection and other complications associated with traditional surgery."

Exablate Neuro uses focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and ablate tissue deep within the brain with no incisions. The treatment is performed under Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) guidance for real-time treatment monitoring.

"This milestone demonstrates a major validation for focused ultrasound technology," said Maurice R. Ferré MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of INSIGHTEC. "We will build on this momentum by continuing to expand availability of incisionless surgery around the globe."

"This important milestone means patients in Japan will now have access to incisionless focused ultrasound as a treatment option," said Yair Bauer, Country Manager, INSIGHTEC Japan. "These patients have hand tremor that impacts their ability to work and live an independent and active lifestyle." he added.

The Exablate Neuro device received MHLW approval to treat medication-refractory essential tremor in December, 2016. There are currently nine medical institutions in Japan performing the MR-guided focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor on a routine basis.

About Essential Tremor

Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, affecting more than a million people in Japan, and millions more worldwide. Hand tremor is the most common symptom, but tremors can also affect the head, arms, voice, legs, and torso. The cause of this disease is still unknown but it has a strong hereditary attribute. Patients often have trouble performing everyday tasks such as eating, dressing, writing and holding objects.

About INSIGHTEC Japan K.K.

INSIGHTEC Japan K.K. is a subsidiary of INSIGHTEC LTD. The company is the regulatory market approval holder of Exablate Neuro (Exablate 4000) and its distributor in Japan. Founded in 2005, its mission is to provide incisionless treatments for neurosurgery and women's health indications, in order to significantly improve the quality of life for patients in Japan. For more information please visit: www.insightec.com/JP

About INSIGHTEC

INSIGHTEC is a global medical technology innovator transforming patient lives through incisionless brain surgery with MR-guided focused ultrasound. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. INSIGHTEC is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Tokyo and Shanghai.

For more information, please visit: www.insightec.com

Forward-looking Statements

