INSPERITY The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Insperity, Inc.

07/24/2020 | 11:52pm EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON), announce that a Securities Class Action lawsuit has been filed   against Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) (the “Company” or “Insperity”), and encourages shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 to contact the Firm to discuss the case and their options as class members.  The deadline to petition the court to act as a lead plaintiff is September 21, 2020.

The case, Building Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Insperity, Inc., et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-05635-NRB, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the Company’s common stock between February 11, 2019 and February 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit alleges that Insperity and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and financial condition during the Class Period, causing artificially inflated prices of the Company’s securities. 

Specifically, it is alleged, in part, that the Company failed to disclose that Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims and that as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention.  It is further alleged that the Company failed to disclose that the aforementioned issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity’s financial results. 

If you purchased shares of Insperity during the Class Period and would like to discuss your right to recovery for your economic loss and application for lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520, or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com, or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com.  The Firm believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
