Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INSTANT VIEW 3-China commodity imports fall in August from July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of major commodities including crude oil, iron ore and soybeans all fell in August from a month earlier.

KEY POINTS:

*Crude oil: Imports of 47.48 mln T vs 51.29 mln T in July

*Iron ore: Imports of 100.36 mln T vs 112.65 mln T in July

*Soybeans: Imports of 9.60 mln T vs 10.09 mln T in July

*Copper: Imports of 668,486 T vs 762,211 T in July

*Coal: Imports of 20.66 mln T vs 26.10 mln T in July

Preliminary table of commodity trade data

Comment on soy

DARIN FRIEDRICHS, SNR ASIA COMMODITY ANALYST, STONEX:

"There were some higher estimates closer to 10 million tonnes but Brazilian shipments have started to slow so I don't think it's surprising. It will slow a bit more next month as Brazilian shipments have now wrapped up."

Comment on oil

LI YAN, ANALYST, LONGZHONG CONSULTANCY:

"Imports have started to ease off peak as oil prices rebounded and port congestion persisted. But it's unlikely to see a sharp fall in the coming months as China's fuel demand remains robust.

"As refineries gradually complete overhauls and refining profit margins steadily pick up amid the approach of the peak fuel consumption season in September-October, we expect crude oil imports to maintain at a relatively high level, but not as high as the level we saw in June-July."

Comment on copper

HE TIANYU, ANALYST, CRU GROUP:

"Monthly imports are lower because the arbitrage window closed, and it is traditionally a weaker demand season in Q3. But August imports are still higher year-on-year, and last month's base number is already pretty high. If the arbitrage window opens again, imports could increase again."

Comment on iron ore

TANG BINGHUA, ANALYST, FOUNDER CIFCO FUTURES:

"The drop in iron ore imports in August was partly due to fewer shipments from big miners after the financial year in Australia, while port congestion in China due to the coronavirus-related restrictions also delayed some customs clearance. But overall imports were still higher compared with last year and supplies from Brazil have risen recently."

LINKS: For details, see the official Customs website (www.customs.gov.cn) BACKGROUND: China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans. (Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.2729 Delayed Quote.39.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 42.16 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.77% 310.6 End-of-day quote.3.30%
WTI 1.21% 39.228 Delayed Quote.-33.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aSensex, Nifty flat, Vodafone Idea news awaited
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEconomists Expect Steeper Contraction in Singapore's Economy
DJ
12:14aChina August meat imports at 832,000 tonnes - customs
RE
12:12aChina's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years as economies reopen; imports slip
RE
09/06China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip
RE
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS : Asian shares on fragile footing amid elevated valuations, oil skids
RE
09/06China August soybean imports fall from July as Brazilian cargoes slow
RE
09/06INSTANT VIEW 3-China commodity imports fall in August from July
RE
09/06California governor declares state of emergency in five counties due to fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Recovery, Inc. - ERII
2WTI : China's August crude oil imports jump 13% on year as delayed cargoes clear customs
3COVID-19: 3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Use of 3D Sensors in Security and Surveillance Systems to Boost Mar..
4I-EXCEED :'s Appzillon Powers Bangladesh Based Mutual Trust Bank's Fully Digital On-Boarding Solutions
5Phl forges partnership with US-ASEAN business group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group