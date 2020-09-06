INSTANT VIEW 3-China commodity imports fall in August from July

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of major commodities
including crude oil, iron ore and soybeans all fell in August
from a month earlier.
KEY POINTS:
*Crude oil: Imports of 47.48 mln T vs 51.29 mln T in July
*Iron ore: Imports of 100.36 mln T vs 112.65 mln T in July
*Soybeans: Imports of 9.60 mln T vs 10.09 mln T in July
*Copper: Imports of 668,486 T vs 762,211 T in July
*Coal: Imports of 20.66 mln T vs 26.10 mln T in July
Preliminary table of commodity trade data
Comment on soy
DARIN FRIEDRICHS, SNR ASIA COMMODITY ANALYST, STONEX:
"There were some higher estimates closer to 10 million
tonnes but Brazilian shipments have started to slow so I don't
think it's surprising. It will slow a bit more next month as
Brazilian shipments have now wrapped up."
Comment on oil
LI YAN, ANALYST, LONGZHONG CONSULTANCY:
"Imports have started to ease off peak as oil prices
rebounded and port congestion persisted. But it's unlikely to
see a sharp fall in the coming months as China's fuel demand
remains robust.
"As refineries gradually complete overhauls and refining
profit margins steadily pick up amid the approach of the peak
fuel consumption season in September-October, we expect crude
oil imports to maintain at a relatively high level, but not as
high as the level we saw in June-July."
Comment on copper
HE TIANYU, ANALYST, CRU GROUP:
"Monthly imports are lower because the arbitrage window
closed, and it is traditionally a weaker demand season in Q3.
But August imports are still higher year-on-year, and last
month's base number is already pretty high. If the arbitrage
window opens again, imports could increase again."
Comment on iron ore
TANG BINGHUA, ANALYST, FOUNDER CIFCO FUTURES:
"The drop in iron ore imports in August was partly due to
fewer shipments from big miners after the financial year in
Australia, while port congestion in China due to the
coronavirus-related restrictions also delayed some customs
clearance. But overall imports were still higher compared with
last year and supplies from Brazil have risen recently."
LINKS:
For details, see the official Customs website
(www.customs.gov.cn)
BACKGROUND:
China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of
copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans.
(Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by
Richard Pullin)