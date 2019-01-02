INT Aims to Transform High-Definition Head-Worn Displays for Robotic Surgery, Military, Industrial, Commercial Markets

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INT Tech. , an asset-light advanced technology company with a broad patent portfolio, today announced its first offering, an ultra-high pixel-density display (UHPD™) platform that will dramatically improve the user experience with digital devices. The UHPD platform provides the highest-density glass-based RGB Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED) display for robotic surgical devices, military head-mounted displays (HMDs), and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headsets. The company also introduced a second platform, smart pixel and IC (SPIC). As a board-level solution that supports the integration of multiple sensors on the same backplane as the display, SPIC allows designers to make an entire display into a live sensing area. INT plans to demonstrate both technologies at Booth 60511, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Plaza during CES® 2019 (January 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada).



Direct Comparison of Pixel Density in INT Tech’s UHPD AMOLED vs. Commercially Available AMOLED in Smartphones at the Same Magnification





“We founded INT in 2016 as a change-agent to develop key technologies that enable the coming 5G era,” said David Chu, Ph.D., chairman and CEO, INT Tech. “When 5G arrives, people will no longer be satisfied with 2D images and video. This will drive new opportunities in VR, and it is a big reason why we are targeting this fast-evolving space as we introduce our first technologies to market.

“INT’s UHPD is especially well-suited to VR and AR because it eliminates the screen door effect that has plagued users. At the same time, it provides exceptionally immersive user experiences,” added Chu “More importantly, this technology can dramatically improve the image quality of visually demanding applications such as robotic surgical systems, military HMDs and other specialized industrial applications.”

Chu, who founded INT after serving as CEO of EDO, a $1.1B AMOLED business, explained that INT’s go-to-market strategy is based on a collaborative development model that gives partners access to his company’s core knowledge and technologies. “We are an asset-light innovation company. Our IP portfolio — which ranks INT among Taiwan’s top 100 patent applicants in 2017 — is very comprehensive, giving us the foundation to help our partners operate freely as they become ecosystem leaders,” he explained. “Our work with UltraChip is a good example. In 2017 we helped UltraChip to enter the AMOLED driver IC market by forming a joint venture called UltraDisplay. UltraDisplay is now an AMOLED driver IC design house, which offers the driver IC in the supply chain to major AMOLED manufacturers. We are also working with several internationally renowned companies on joint development programs with the potential to break through existing design paradigms, spurring new solutions in wide-ranging markets.”

UHPD Technology

INT’s UHPD platform is a proprietary glass-based red/green/blue (RGB) AMOLED display that delivers a leap forward in pixel density (> 2200ppi) — and achieves 4K resolution. As a high-definition platform enabling greater realism in displays of all sizes, UHPD offers significant benefits to developers of robotic surgical systems, military and industrial HMDs, and other head-worn display applications. UHPD provides:

Highest PPI on Glass — INT’s 2228ppi demo display sets a new pixel-density standard, eliminates screen door effect and dramatically increases image sharpness.



Larger Field of View (FOV) — INT’s glass-based display can be made much larger than silicon-based OLEDs, to provide a larger FOV at lower cost.

Smart Pixel IC (SPIC) Technology

INT’s proprietary SPIC technology enables the integration of multiple sensors, including fingerprint, eye tracking, ambient light, proximity and other sensors, on the same backplane as the display. Based on thin-film transistor (TFT) process and developed on glass or flexible substrate, SPIC is ideal for Internet of Things (IoT) and biosensor applications. SPIC provides:

Larger Sensing Area — Sensing areas can be as large as the whole display because sensors are developed on glass or flexible substrate and are integrated with the backplane. This contrasts with silicon-based displays, which require a separate layer for the sensors, increasing thickness while limiting potential active sensing areas.



Lower Cost – Compared to silicon-based sensors, glass- or flexible substrate- based sensors can be developed in flat panel fabs and manufactured at much lower cost.

Visit INT at CES

INT invites senior executives from qualified companies to private demonstrations of its UHPD and SPIC technologies at its CES 2019 booth in Global Research & Industry Alliance (GLORIA), Booth 60511 at Las Vegas Convention Center, South Plaza. To schedule a private meeting with INT, please email: ling.sun@int-tech.com.tw .

About INT

Founded in 2016 and based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, INT Tech. is an asset-light advanced technologies innovation firm. INT represents “Innovation and Transformation,” signifying the company’s endeavor to develop market-disruptive technologies through open collaboration within the industry ecosystem. Led by Chairman and CEO David Chu, Ph.D., who previously held chief executive positions at EDO, Dupont Apollo (HK) Ltd. TPO and AUO, INT’s leadership team has decades of experience bringing successful technologies to market. For more information, please visit: http://www.int-tech.com.tw/en or email: ling.sun@int-tech.com.tw .

The INT logo is a registered trademark, and UHPD is a trademark of INT Tech. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

