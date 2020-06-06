INTELSAT 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A. - I

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 8, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BC Partners (including individual partners Raymond Svider and Justin Bateman) and Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (and its related entities) on behalf of purchasers of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) securities between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

On November 18, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it would publicly auction the wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future “5G” use (the “C-Band”) that the Company had been hoping to sell privately.

On this news, the price of Intelsat’s shares plummeted.

The case is James Hill, et al. v. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., et al., 20-cv-02341.

