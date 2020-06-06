Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INTELSAT 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A. - I

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 8, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BC Partners (including individual partners Raymond Svider and Justin Bateman) and Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (and its related entities) on behalf of purchasers of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) securities between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Intelsat investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-silver-lake-group-llc-intelsat-sa-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 18, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it would publicly auction the wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future “5G” use (the “C-Band”) that the Company had been hoping to sell privately.

On this news, the price of Intelsat’s shares plummeted.

The case is James Hill, et al. v. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., et al., 20-cv-02341.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aHUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Responses To Questions From Securities Investors Association (Singapore) On Annual Report 2019
PU
12:53aJaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
RE
06/06China's Exports Fall in May on Coronavirus Impact
DJ
06/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
GL
06/06PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (June 1-5)
PU
06/06Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against SCWorx Corporation and Certain Officers – WORX
GL
06/06FIFTH THIRD 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB
BU
06/06ZOOM VIDEO 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - ZM
BU
06/06INTELSAT 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A. - I
BU
06/06Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Baidu, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BIDU
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - Telegraph
2Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
3HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST : HUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Responses To Questions From Securities Investors Associ..
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : Budget airline launches with Narita-Bangkok cargo flight amid pand..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against SCWorx Corporation and Certain Officers &..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group