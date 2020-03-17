INTERFACE SECURITY SYSTEMS AND OPENEYE FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Earth City, MO, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed services provider delivering managed network, interactive alarm monitoring, video surveillance and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, is announcing a new strategic partnership with OpenEye, a leading provider of cloud-managed solutions for video security, business intelligence, and loss prevention. The strategic partnership will combine the proven solutions of both companies — Interface’s interactive monitoring service with OpenEye’s innovative Web Services Platform (OWS) — to deliver a powerful remote video surveillance solution with seamless cloud video management to retailers, restaurants, and distributed enterprises. “This partnership brings together the best of breed solutions from the two companies with deep market experience,” says Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst at Doyle Research. “Interface has a powerful interactive video monitoring solution for enterprise customers in the retail, restaurant and hospitality space. Combining that with OpenEye’s very popular and easy-to-use cloud-based video management platform is a great fit for asset management teams looking for a fully-managed and scalable video surveillance as a service.” “Today’s sophisticated asset protection teams demand a broad suite of functionality, and our state-of-the-art interactive monitoring solutions must be supported by an easy to use cloud-based video management platform that gives the customer a full complement of reporting and administrative capabilities,” says Michael Shaw, CEO of Interface Security Systems. “Our decision to partner with OpenEye was based on their advanced platform meeting the demands of our enterprise customer base. Marrying OWS to the Interface solution set makes for a truly potent combination. Our customers will benefit tremendously from having a single managed services provider to deliver alarm monitoring, remote video surveillance, video verified alarms, and the supporting network infrastructure with a simple and scalable cloud video management system with one invoice.” Enterprises can now leverage the power of the Interface central command center’s 24/7 virtual monitoring and the ease of use of accessing and managing video on the OWS platform. The combined solution offers several key benefits to enterprises, including: ● 24/7 advanced video and audio monitoring by life safety experts ● Real-time intelligence with actionable insights ● Streamlined investigation capabilities ● Advanced mobile features for Loss Prevention teams on the go ● Easy to use Video Management Systems “Our combined solution helps enterprises innovate and stay ahead of the rapidly changing video surveillance needs,” says Ed Solt, executive vice president, OpenEye. “We’re excited about the successful integration of our offerings and look forward to winning more joint enterprise customers with Interface this year.” About Interface Systems Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering managed network, interactive alarm monitoring, video surveillance, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We simplify operations, improve security, reduce IT costs, increase profitability and enhance the customer experience for the nation’s most recognizable brands. About OpenEye OpenEye is a leading provider of cloud-managed solutions for video security, business intelligence, and loss prevention. OpenEye Web Services streamlines operations and reduces the burden on IT, making it easier to manage and maintain video deployments and integrations of all sizes. Our open cloud platform combines and analyzes event data from video, alarm systems, access control, sales transactions, central stations, and IoT devices. We transform events into actionable insights that enhance security and increase business profitability. OpenEye professional recording hardware and cloud-managed solutions are available globally through a trusted network of certified service providers.

Attachments

Veronique Froment Interface Security Systems 603-537-9248 Veronique@highrezpr.com