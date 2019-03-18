Log in
INTERFOR : 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

03/18/2019

Interfor Corporation

Vancouver, BC

March 18, 2019

Interfor Publishes 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) announced today that it has published its 2018 corporate sustainability report; it can be viewed online: www.interfor-sustainability.com.

The report highlights Interfor's continuing commitment to making quality lumber products, managing forests sustainably, providing meaningful and safe jobs for employees, investing in its facilities, operating to strict environmental parameters and supporting local and First Nations communities. In addition, a new chapter was added on climate change to highlight the work done by the Company to mitigate environmental impacts and promote the environmental benefits of building with wood.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Martin L. Juravsky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 604-689-6873

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:49:04 UTC
