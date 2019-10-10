Log in
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - IFF

10/10/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (“IFF” or the “Company”).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of IFF and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-iff/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 5, 2019, IFF disclosed that Frutarom Industries, acquired in 2018, had improperly paid a number of customer representatives in Russia and Ukraine, a fact known by “key members of Frutarom’s senior management.”  Further, IFF revealed it was reducing its 2019 sales financial guidance from $5.2B-$5.3B to $5.15B-$5.25B and adjusted EPS guidance from $4.90-$5.10 to $4.85-$5.05.

On this news, the price of IFF’s shares plummeted.

The case is Jansen v. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., 1:19-cv-07536.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

© GlobeNewswire 2019
