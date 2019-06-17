Log in
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING RESULTS & OPTION GRANTS

0
06/17/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

Val-d'Or, Québec, June 17, 2019 - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSX-V:IZZ) (the 'Company') announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Montréal, Québec, on June 17, 2019.

At the meeting shareholders elected five incumbent directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Andrew T. Pepper, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega

Vice President, Exploration: Scott Jobin-Bevans

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 450,312 common shares at a per share price of $0.16 for a period of five years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
President
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com
Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

Disclaimer

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:48:03 UTC
