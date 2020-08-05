Log in
INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2020-08-05 - Interpipe Holdings Plc reports on entering into a total return swap

08/05/2020 | 11:12am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

August 5, 2020

Interpipe Holdings Plc reports on entering into a total return swap

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipe and railway wheel products, announces (via Interpipe Holdings Plc as the "Issuer") today that it has entered into a total return swap ("TRS") transaction with respect to the notional amount of US$70,327,686 (the "Target Notes") of its U.S.$ 309,192,058 original issue senior secured notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2051121544) (the "Notes"). Pursuant its terms, the counterparty to the TRS will pay and/or deliver to Interpipe the total return amounts in respect of the Target Notes. The TRS has been entered into for a term of up to 1 year.

About the company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipe and railway wheel products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2019 Interpipe supplied 822 thousand tons of finished goods, including 203 thousand tons of railway wheel products.

IR contact details:

Andrii Okolnych, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +380 44 233 68 21

E-mail: ir@m.interpipe.biz

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 15:11:09 UTC
