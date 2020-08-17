INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2020-08-17 - Interpipe releases report on operations for July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

August 17, 2020

Interpipe releases report on operations for July 2020

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway products, has released (via Interpipe Holdings Plc) its monthly report on operations for July 2020

Operational Highlights

Despite some bottoming out last month, in July 2020 the pipe product sales pattern remained gloomy: overall pipe product saleswent down by 20.6% m-o-m (and yet at minus 24% y-o-y for the 7 months 2020) still suffering from negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and global oil&gas crisis:

At the same time, OCTG sales solely proceeded rebounding for the second consecutive month (up by 107.72% m-o-m) amid higher sales to the MENA region based on improved expectations for the global oil demand. But the overall sales trend for the 7 months 2020 still stayed in the negative area - minus 52.6% y-o-y)

Linepipe sales volumes dropped by 42% m-o-m due to lower deliveries to the MENA and US, however they remained fairly flat y-o-y for the 7 months 2020. In July, the sharp sales decline in the MENA region was fully driven by purchase schedules of certain projects. In the US market traders made massive purchases in June and were not in rush to build up stocks before the oil demand outlook gets clearer

Mechanical pipe sales went down by 38.2% m-o-m following the completion of major purchase tenders in the CIS earlier in June

Welded pipe sales remained quite stable m-o-m (just -0.2%m-o-m decline): a drop in sales in the US and CIS was bounced back by higher volumes sold in Ukraine and Europe

Railway products sales rebounded by 41.7% m-o-m mainly amid some recovery of deliveries to the Customs Union