Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Andrey Burtsev appointed as Pipe Sales Director for Ukraine and MENA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT
Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe has appointed Andrey Burtsev as Pipe Sales Director for Ukraine and Middle East, Africa, and Asia markets.

Mr. Burtsev has already taken charge from Sept. 1, 2019.

In addition to managing and developing sales in the Middle East, African, and Asian regions Andrey Burtsev's area of responsibility will also include commercial activities of Interpipe at the Ukrainian market.

Moreover, Mr. Burtsev will be responsible for the sales of OCTG pipes at the European market.

Andrey Burtsev has been working at Interpipe since 2004. He started his corporate career as a specialist on sales of OCTG pipes.

Prior to his new appointment, he had led the Interpipe sales in the MENA region.

Andrey has completed a managerial training program at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (the Netherlands). He also got a Master's Degree in Business Administration at the business school of the Manchester University (Manchester Business School, Great Britain).

About the company:
Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2018, Interpipe supplied 857 kt of finished goods, including 189 kt of railway products.

Interpipe has 12 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2018 the Company transferred UAH 2.17bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.

Contacts for the mass media:
Andrey Pisarevskiy
Press Officer
Phone: +380 44 233 66 53
Cell: +380 67 952 17 62
Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz
www.interpipe.biz

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aTATA MOTORS : launches the new limited edition Nexon KRAZ
PU
07:27aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Change In Interests Of Substantial Unitholder
PU
07:27aCHINA TONGHAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIL : Discloseable transaction second supplemental agreement in relation to extension of loans
PU
07:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - phase two bulk grain silo reconstruction project
PU
07:27aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : response to U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement regarding vaping products
PU
07:27aIDBI BANK : Repo Linked Retail loans to be effective from October 1, 2019
PU
07:27aQSC AG : Q-loud to operate Techem's data hub
AQ
07:27aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Miton group plc
GL
07:27aCoast Guard Searches for Four After Cargo Ship Capsizes-- update
DJ
07:25aNOVO NORDISK A/S : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group