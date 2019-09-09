INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Andrey Burtsev appointed as Pipe Sales Director for Ukraine and MENA

Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe has appointed Andrey Burtsev as Pipe Sales Director for Ukraine and Middle East, Africa, and Asia markets.

Mr. Burtsev has already taken charge from Sept. 1, 2019.

In addition to managing and developing sales in the Middle East, African, and Asian regions Andrey Burtsev's area of responsibility will also include commercial activities of Interpipe at the Ukrainian market.

Moreover, Mr. Burtsev will be responsible for the sales of OCTG pipes at the European market.

Andrey Burtsev has been working at Interpipe since 2004. He started his corporate career as a specialist on sales of OCTG pipes.

Prior to his new appointment, he had led the Interpipe sales in the MENA region.

Andrey has completed a managerial training program at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (the Netherlands). He also got a Master's Degree in Business Administration at the business school of the Manchester University (Manchester Business School, Great Britain).

About the company:

Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2018, Interpipe supplied 857 kt of finished goods, including 189 kt of railway products.

Interpipe has 12 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2018 the Company transferred UAH 2.17bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.

Contacts for the mass media:

Andrey Pisarevskiy

Press Officer

Phone: +380 44 233 66 53

Cell: +380 67 952 17 62

Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz

www.interpipe.biz