INTO THE FORGOTTEN FOREST  Werewolves and Vampires and Magic, Oh My!

08/21/2020 | 08:00am EDT

GREENFIELD, Mass., Aug. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- River J. Hopkins, bestselling author of "Sometime After Midnight: A Collection of Poetry & Short Stories," now presents a world - much like our own - with hidden depths, in "Into the Forgotten Forest." It's a place rife with magic, curses, an ancient, brewing evil, and a prophecy that rests on the shoulders of a young woman and her twin brother.

INTO THE FORGOTTEN FOREST by River J Hopkins

Hopkins became disabled in 2014. For years, she bounced around from apartment to apartment, and for a while, motel to motel. Despite the obstacles in her way, she conquered them and got back to doing what she loved; writing.

Some readers of her first book-an ode to overcoming depression in fiction and verse-have said that her words helped them to start vanquishing their own inner demons.

About the creation of the fictional town of Birch Hollow, Hopkins said, "Being a writer of fantasy is kind of like always having one foot in Wonderland."

From a young age, River J. Hopkins was entranced with storytelling. The first few poems in "Sometime After Midnight" were written when she was still in high school, and most of her stories have parts inspired by her own life. However, "Into the Forgotten Forest" will be her debut full-length novel. As the first book in "The Outcrossed Series," this is only the beginning of what promises to be an ever-expanding, fantastical universe containing several series' that are already in the works.

Read more and find a link to order the book at: https://www.riverjhopkins.com/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/cyborg_writer

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cyborg_writer/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/isvCfQOVino

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0821s2p-rjh-forest-book-300dpi.jpg
*Caption: Cover, "Into the Forgotten Forest" by River J. Hopkins.

News Source: River J. Hopkins

Related link: https://www.riverjhopkins.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/into-the-forgotten-forest-werewolves-and-vampires-and-magic-oh-my/

