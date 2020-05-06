Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Orthofix Medical Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims.

05/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX).

If you are a shareholder of Orthofix Medical Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/orthofix-medical-inc-ofix/

or contact Christopher J. Kupka, via email at ckupka@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
Christopher J. Kupka
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
