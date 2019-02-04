Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/04/2019 | 03:49pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or “the Company”) (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Financial Times reported on January 30, 2019, that a Wirecard executive was suspected of using forged contracts to complete suspicious transactions. The Times followed this report up with a second article on February 1, 2019, which alleged that a law firm hired by Wirecard discovered “serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” Based on this news, shares of Wirecard fell almost 20%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
