Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Changyou.com Ltd. (Former Ticker: CYOU) for Potential Securities Violations in Connection with its Merger with Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: SOHU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations against Changyou.com Ltd. which was recently taken private by Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: SOHU).

On April 17, 2020, Sohu acquired all outstanding shares of Changyou that Sohu did not already beneficially own in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of Changyou of approximately $579.0 million.

If you previously owned shares of CYOU or currently own shares of SOHU and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pORACLE : Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement
PR
04:02pEATON VANCE : Growth Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Multi-Cap Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund Announce Telephonic Special Joint Meeting of Shareholders on September 17, 2020
PR
04:02pARENA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
04:02pMisonix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
04:02pAcutus Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pViela Bio Announces Data Presentations at the 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, MS Virtual 2020
GL
04:02pAdventHealth for Women and Concord RENTS Partners With “Support Our Scholars” Mentoring Program
GL
04:02pNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the 2020 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
BU
04:02pDERMTECH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04:02pFIRST BANCORP : National Bank Enters Into Agreement to Purchase Branch Location from Bangor Savings Bank
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
2EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group