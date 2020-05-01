Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/01/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (“Hapoalim” or “the Company”) (OTC: BKHYY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hapoalim announced on March 7, 2019, that it was increasing its provision “in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million,” bringing the total provision to $611 million. Based on this news, the Company’s ADR’s fell more than 3% over the next two days. The DOJ announced on April 30, 2020, that Hapoalim “agreed to pay approximately $874.27 million” as part of a deferred prosecution agreement based on criminal misconduct.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
