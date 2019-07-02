INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Blue Earth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blue Earth, Inc. (“Blue Earth” or “the Company”) based on allegations that officers of the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC filed a complaint in federal court against officers of Blue Earth on June 28, 2019. The complaint alleges that the Company’s executives defrauded investors from at least March 2014 to March 2015 with false and materially misleading statements touting Blue Earth’s business opportunities involving the construction and management of power plants for a meat processing company.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

