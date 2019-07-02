Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Blue Earth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blue Earth, Inc. (“Blue Earth” or “the Company”) based on allegations that officers of the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC filed a complaint in federal court against officers of Blue Earth on June 28, 2019. The complaint alleges that the Company’s executives defrauded investors from at least March 2014 to March 2015 with false and materially misleading statements touting Blue Earth’s business opportunities involving the construction and management of power plants for a meat processing company.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pMICROSOFT : Digital tools help reduce fire and crime incident response times
PU
01:10pAnvia Holdings Corporation announces temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares.
GL
01:08pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : invests in London East Bank project
PU
01:07pNEWMARK : Craig Cudzilo Joins NKF's Chicago Office as Director of Management Services
AQ
01:06pImmigrant Food Couriers Risk Death On South African Roads
AQ
01:05pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol groupe : transfer of tanguy ndombelé to tottenham
AN
01:05pBENTON RESOURCES TO ACQUIRE HIGH GRADE PGM DEPOSITS : Panoramic's Thunder Bay North Deposit and Rio Tinto's Escape Lake Discovery
NE
01:04pKBRA RELEASES &LDQUO;KBRA CLIPS : Just a Bank Minute – July 2019, Part 1”
BU
01:03pSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
01:02pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail on pace for record movement of western Canadian grain after strong June
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About