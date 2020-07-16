Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Harborside Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harborside Inc. (“Harborside” or “the Company”) (OTC: HSDEF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Harborside announced on July 10, 2020, that it would not “complete the filing of the Restated Audit and Annual Filings by its previously expected filing date of July 10, 2020.” The Company also admitted that it continued to “be subject to the previously disclosed cease trade order” in Canada. The Company also delayed its annual shareholder meeting. Based on this news, shares of Harborside fell by 13% on July 13, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
