INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against HomeFed Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/17/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HomeFed Corporation (“HomeFed” or “the Company”) (OTC: HOFD) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty by both officers and the Company and potential violations of law.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
