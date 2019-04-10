Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Indivior PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or “the Company”) (OTC: INVVY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Department of Justice charged Indivior on April 10, 2019, with fraudulently marketing its treatment for people addicted to opioids.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pShaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and Lay Foundation for 5G
GL
06:03pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:03pSpendLabs Appoints Prashant Kumar as CEO
GL
06:01pINFINITI QS INSPIRATION :  A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
GL
06:01pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05:59pAT&T : Live online TV, once a bargain, is getting more expensive
AQ
05:58pEMERGENT CAPITAL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
05:58pTRANSCONTINENTAL : SaltWire sues Transcontinental over 2017 newspaper deal in Atlantic Canada
AQ
05:58pREALTY INCOME : To Report First Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PR
05:56pAmerican River Bankshares Schedules its Quarterly Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINITI QS INSPIRATION: A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
2LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC : Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3SpendLabs Appoints Prashant Kumar as CEO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About