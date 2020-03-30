INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Marubeni Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni” or “the Company”) (OTC: MARUY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Marubeni and its Gavilon subsidiary were the subject of a Reuters article published on March 16, 2020, titled “Exclusive: Flying blind – Marubeni's Gavilon ignored Brazilian red flags." According to the article, "Brazilian risk controllers at Gavilon do Brasil raised red flags as early as June 2016 about lax accounting that ultimately let the company book inaccurate estimates for freight costs, boosting its profits and masking losses." The article continued, "an Ernst & Young audit flagged to Gavilon do Brasil managers that its processes left room for fraud,” and "it was only in 2019 when Gavilon adopted a new accounting methodology that major discrepancies were revealed between actual shipping costs and the freight costs recorded in Gavilon's books, leading to an internal investigation." Based on this news, shares of Marubeni fell by nearly 4% on the same day.

