INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Marubeni Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/30/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni” or “the Company”) (OTC: MARUY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Marubeni and its Gavilon subsidiary were the subject of a Reuters article published on March 16, 2020, titled “Exclusive: Flying blind – Marubeni's Gavilon ignored Brazilian red flags." According to the article, "Brazilian risk controllers at Gavilon do Brasil raised red flags as early as June 2016 about lax accounting that ultimately let the company book inaccurate estimates for freight costs, boosting its profits and masking losses." The article continued, "an Ernst & Young audit flagged to Gavilon do Brasil managers that its processes left room for fraud,” and "it was only in 2019 when Gavilon adopted a new accounting methodology that major discrepancies were revealed between actual shipping costs and the freight costs recorded in Gavilon's books, leading to an internal investigation." Based on this news, shares of Marubeni fell by nearly 4% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
